The Global Contact Center Transformation Market size is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in consumer interaction through social media platforms is projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The social media platform makes it easy for an agent to work by providing insight into customer behavior and prior complaints while on a customer call. Agents have a single device that allows them to control all social media networks and can easily switch between them.



