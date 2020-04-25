Successfully reported this slideshow.
MRS DALLOWAY
Virginia Woolf Born 1882 Part of the Bloomsbury group Influential modern writer Suffered occasionally from nervous episode...


SUMMARY OF MRS DALLOWAY A unique novel which takes place in only one day Interweaves two seemingly unconnected storyline...
Throughout the morning, Clarissa reflects on her past Flashbacks on her decision to marry Richard Dalloway 30 years earl...
Clarissa receives an unexpected visit from Peter Walsh while mending her green silk dress Peter once told Clarissa that ...
Peter goes to a park where Septimus and Lecrezia are also walking The couple get into a heated discussion about suicide ...
Meanwhile, Richard Dalloway went to have lunch with Lady Bruton Clarissa was somewhat miffed that Lady Bruton invited on...
Clarissa goes to see Elizabeth who is studying with her tutor, Doris Kilman Clarissa despises Doris, who she sees as a m...
Richard has still not been able to tell Clarissa that he loves her Lady Bradshaw and Sir William came late to the party ...
Stream Of Consciousness in Literature  A style of narration meant to mimic the flow of human thoughts Stream of Consciou...
Stream of Consciousness Versus Interior Monologue • Interior Monologue performs the functions of Stream of Consciousness i...
THEMES 1) Society and Class: We see in Mrs Dalloway how deeply aware the characters are of their social class. Those in th...
2) Time: The creative use of time in Mrs Dalloway is amazing and means that you have to read closely as every moment count...
3)Isolation: Mrs Dalloway feels isolated in some way. The characters are bound by tradition, class, history, love of empir...
4) Warfare: No actual warfare takes place. All we see is the aftermath – the trauma and the shell-shock, the ripples of da...
5) Suffering: Suffering takes many forms in Mrs Dalloway. People may be physically ill with vague but debilitating problem...
6) Repression: Mrs Dalloway is filled with repression. Our title character, Clarissa, is constantly holding in emotion so ...
• 7) Memory and the Past: Clarissa’s party stirs up memories for many of the characters, and memories are constantly woven...
8) Madness: Septimus has been driven mad by the violence and death of combat, many characters deny the very possibility of...
Purposeful Innovation Virginia Woolf wanted her work: • To reflect life • Authenticity • Mirroring the universal human exp...
Suicide in Mrs Dalloway Announcing Septimus' death in the middle of the party is when things start to turn around. Clariss...
• "But what an extraordinary night! She felt somehow very like him – the young man who had killed himself. She felt glad t...
Style of writing • COMPLEX AND PSYCHOLOGICAL • In one sentence, we can encounter multiple ideas and multiple tones. • Wool...
• Woolf utilized a method of writing that portrays the story as web-like. All of these characters are connected in some wa...
THANK YOU
  MRS DALLOWAY
  2. 2. Virginia Woolf Born 1882 Part of the Bloomsbury group Influential modern writer Suffered occasionally from nervous episodes( anxiety and depression) Married in 1912 Feminist Died in 1941: She committed suicide ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  5. 5. SUMMARY OF MRS DALLOWAY A unique novel which takes place in only one day Interweaves two seemingly unconnected storylines during this day At the beginning, Clarissa Dalloway recently is recovering from an illness and is hosting a party Begins her day by running an errand to purchase flowers ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  6. 6. Throughout the morning, Clarissa reflects on her past Flashbacks on her decision to marry Richard Dalloway 30 years earlier, rather than her more fiery suitor Peter Walsh Meanwhile, the second story begins with Septimus Smith, a shellshocked war veteran out on the street with his wife Clarissa returns home and start to remember the special friendship she shared with Sally Seyton, a vivacious, slightly scandalous young woman. Clarissa remembers a kiss they shared. The two shared a special bond, bordering on a crush. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  7. 7. Clarissa receives an unexpected visit from Peter Walsh while mending her green silk dress Peter once told Clarissa that she would become “perfect hostess” and it is clear that his prediction was accurate Clarissa and Peter talk to each other about the present but both are thinking of their past and the decisions they made to get them to the place they are now After Elizabeth, Clarissa’s daughter, enters Peter ends his visit ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  8. 8. Peter goes to a park where Septimus and Lecrezia are also walking The couple get into a heated discussion about suicide and Peter sees them as a young in love couple quarrelling. He doesn’t know the depth of their emotions or how unsteady Septimus is Lecrezia had visited a specialist, Sir William Bradshaw, who dismiss the madness of Septimus and recommends the asylum to get a better perspective on his illness ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  9. 9. Meanwhile, Richard Dalloway went to have lunch with Lady Bruton Clarissa was somewhat miffed that Lady Bruton invited only her husband and not her Richard realized during this lunch that he wants to go home and tell Clarissa that he loves her, he has gone so many years without saying them ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  10. 10. Clarissa goes to see Elizabeth who is studying with her tutor, Doris Kilman Clarissa despises Doris, who she sees as a monster with “hooves” taking her daughter from her Doris also despises Clarissa for her bourgeois ways and means Septimus decides to escape and he jumps out the window causing his death Clarissa’s party is underway with several ghosts from her past including Peter Walsh and Sally Seyton ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  11. 11. Richard has still not been able to tell Clarissa that he loves her Lady Bradshaw and Sir William came late to the party and apologetically explains that it was because Septimus committed suicide and he was the patient of Sir William. The party ends with Clarissa surprisingly disappointed at the success of her party ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  12. 12. Stream Of Consciousness in Literature  A style of narration meant to mimic the flow of human thoughts Stream of Consciousness addresses the character’s self, inside of the character’s mind with little structure Different from a Soliloquy which addresses the audience or an absent third person Used mostly in fiction instead of drama or poetry Lacks punctuation and grammatical structure ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  13. 13. Stream of Consciousness Versus Interior Monologue • Interior Monologue performs the functions of Stream of Consciousness in a more organized way • Interior Monologue is a more structured way. It maintains proper punctuation and grammatical structure • Interior speech in someone’s brain ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  14. 14. THEMES 1) Society and Class: We see in Mrs Dalloway how deeply aware the characters are of their social class. Those in the upper class cherish their family history and often come from royalty or aristocracy; for those in the lower class, it is very difficult to move up in the world. Most of Clarissa’s friends are of the same social status or higher –the prime minister even comes to her party! On the other hand, people like Ellie Henderson and Miss Kilman are loathsome to Clarissa in part because they’re beneath her socially. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  15. 15. 2) Time: The creative use of time in Mrs Dalloway is amazing and means that you have to read closely as every moment counts. Characters will flash back in the past, recall and elaborate stories while in the present time only a few minutes have passed. This is poignant for Clarissa whose preoccupation with time relates to her fear of death. She is deeply aware that as time passes, she gets closer to death. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  16. 16. 3)Isolation: Mrs Dalloway feels isolated in some way. The characters are bound by tradition, class, history, love of empire, or survival of trauma, they feel very alone in the world. Woolf uses metaphors of thread and fish swimming in water to indicate how loose the connections between people are. People see each other as objects .They think about others but don’t communicate with them – even though they’re desperate to. Characters seem to lack the right language to have meaningful exchanges. Clarissa's husband, who loves her very much, finds himself incapable of even saying "I love you," and must use flowers to send the message. Clarissa’s parties aim to bring people together but really become gatherings of a bunch of isolated individuals. The isolation that people feel throughout Mrs Dalloway brings with it deep feelings of fear that the entire world is against them. In the end, Clarissa feels more of a connection to Septimus and the old lady across the way than to anyone else. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  17. 17. 4) Warfare: No actual warfare takes place. All we see is the aftermath – the trauma and the shell-shock, the ripples of damage to those who survived. The war had been over for five years when Mrs Dalloway takes place, and yet everyone is still deeply impacted by it. Septimus is the most damaged, since he fought in the trenches and lost his good friend and officer, Evans. He represents what happened to these young men who fought for the queen and for abstract ideas of duty. Septimus’ shell-shock is a shameful expression of how soldiers can become damaged from warfare and return as madmen instead of heroes. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  18. 18. 5) Suffering: Suffering takes many forms in Mrs Dalloway. People may be physically ill with vague but debilitating problems, or be deeply, emotionally damaged, or somewhere between. Almost everyone in the novel is suffering, everyone feels that they're in it on their own. Miss Kilman suffers partly by choice and as a political expression, making martyrdom part of her personality. Peter suffers above all from the past, from the fact that Clarissa never loved him and the reality that he has made bad choices with women and in his career. Septimus ultimately kills himself to end his mad suffering. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  19. 19. 6) Repression: Mrs Dalloway is filled with repression. Our title character, Clarissa, is constantly holding in emotion so she can conform to English social standards. What she feels on the inside and what she projects to the outside world are very different. Inside, she has deep feelings of anxiety and a big fear of death. Woolf suggests that British society expects and almost demands that people repress emotion, so that someone like Septimus must hold in his madness because it wouldn’t reflect well upon society to have a soldier act in an unmanly way. British society places great pressure on the soldiers to behave like heroes. Sexual repression is also a huge issue in this novel, Clarissa must repress her sexual feelings toward Sally. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  20. 20. • 7) Memory and the Past: Clarissa’s party stirs up memories for many of the characters, and memories are constantly woven into the present-day thoughts of the characters. The past affects each character differently in Mrs Dalloway: • Certain memories are very keen (and much happier) for Clarissa, such as getting a kiss from Sally Seton. She cherishes these moments as the best of her life. • For Peter, the past is mostly just painful: he still can’t get over his love for Clarissa and so he constantly returns to the summers at Bourton in order to make sense of what happened. • For Septimus, memories are haunting and painful. He continues to hallucinate that he’s seeing Evans get killed and memories of the war dominate his mind. Though he struggles to see beauty, the present is constantly interrupted by gruesome visions of the past. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  21. 21. 8) Madness: Septimus has been driven mad by the violence and death of combat, many characters deny the very possibility of madness. Dr Holmes in particular thinks that Septimus is just "in a funk," and that gaining some weight and distracting himself will be the perfect cure. Septimus’ visions are also a source of anxiety for his wife, who feels like she has to hide him from the prying eyes of the public, Woolf suggests that war can cause profound psychological effects – something society at her time was not prepared to accept because shell-shock didn’t conform with "right" British behaviour. In Woolf’s day, people were still trying to understand the psychological effects of World War I ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  22. 22. Purposeful Innovation Virginia Woolf wanted her work: • To reflect life • Authenticity • Mirroring the universal human experience • How people saw the world • Literature had to change because literature is human experience ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  23. 23. Suicide in Mrs Dalloway Announcing Septimus' death in the middle of the party is when things start to turn around. Clarissa soon sees the beauty of the sacrifice that Septimus has made with his suicide. Rather than feel pity, she’s heartened: Shakespeare's words "Fear no more the heat of the sun" (from Cymbeline), return to her. These words connect Clarissa and Septimus, and suggest an end to fearing death, something that has haunted Clarissa throughout the story. Woolf ends by emphasizing the idea of Clarissa and Septimus as doubles. The reflection of both characters. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  24. 24. • "But what an extraordinary night! She felt somehow very like him – the young man who had killed himself. She felt glad that he had done it; thrown it away." • Septimus' suicide has allowed Clarissa to see the beauty of life-his death means her rebirth. To emphasize this rebirth, Woolf has the woman across the way finally acknowledge Mrs Dalloway, She has finally made a connection. After these great revelations, Clarissa returns to the party. Quite simply, she delights Peter with her return. He no longer denies the deepness of his feeling for her and her presence changes the moment. A surprisingly optimistic ending indeed. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  25. 25. Style of writing • COMPLEX AND PSYCHOLOGICAL • In one sentence, we can encounter multiple ideas and multiple tones. • Woolf was very concerned with the subjective reality, that is, what reality looks like from any one person’s point of view. So what and how, each character thinks is very different • We also have present-day observations and stream of consciousness mixed in with memories and visions. All of this makes for one big style mash-up. • Woolf wanted to convey what people said and what they didn’t say. For this reason, she includes a few different types of speech for us. ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  26. 26. • Woolf utilized a method of writing that portrays the story as web-like. All of these characters are connected in some way, either through physical confrontation, their past, or through their memories. Because the characters' point of views are mostly thoughts and memories and because they are constantly shifting, the past and present frequently overlaps. As a result, these characters get entwined in each other's lives either in their former lives or their present ones ©2020 P.BEERJERAZ
  THANK YOU

