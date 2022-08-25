Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

TCS PROJECT REPORT PRESENTATION.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
PRITESH PPT 2.pptx
PRITESH PPT 2.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 33
1 of 33

TCS PROJECT REPORT PRESENTATION.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Education

Sem 2 Project report presentation on tcs

Sem 2 Project report presentation on tcs

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
The Mom Friend Guide to Everyday Safety and Security: Tips from the Practical One in Your Squad Cathy Pedrayes
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free

TCS PROJECT REPORT PRESENTATION.pptx

  1. 1. MODULE-5 PROJECT REPORT ON
  2. 2. MAIN INDEX SR NO PARTICULARS 1. GENERAL INFORMATION 2. BUSINESS ANALYTICS 3. CORPORATE FINANCE 4. MARKETING MANAGEMENT 5. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 6. PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT 7. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 8. ENTREPRENEURSHIP 9. PROJECT OUTCOME 10. CONCLUSION 11. BIBLIOGRAPHY
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION OF INDUSTRY  Over the past decade, the Information Technology (IT) industry has become one of the fastest growing industries in India, which has caught world attention.  Indian IT industry grew at a rate of 33 % in FY2008.  India is now being identified as powerhouse for incremental development of computer software. SERVICES:  Indian IT industry has tapped mainly two service lines i.e. application development and outsourcing.
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION OF COMPANY Founded: in 1968 By: A division of TATA Sons limited In 1975, TCS delivered an electronic depository and withdrawal system called SECOM for a Swiss company Sega Inter Settle. In 1980, TCS established India's first dedicated software research and development centre, the Tata Research Development and Design Centre (TRDDC) in Pune.
  5. 5. KEY PEOPLE CHAIRMAN: Natarajan Chandrasekaran MD & CEO: Rajesh Gopinathan
  6. 6. MISSION & VISION  Building on customers’ ambition and optimism to transform their businesses for the better so that their contribution is in turn, felt by their customers and the communities they serve.
  7. 7. SERVICE PROFILE  TCS BaNCS™(Bank administration Network Communication System) Banking, Insurance  TCS iON™ For Education institution and Examination  TAP™ For Procurement of material  CHROMA™ For Payroll Services  Jile™ Project management, Track performance
  8. 8. BUSINESS ANALYTICS  DATA VISUALISATION Data visualization is part of many business-intelligence tools and key to advanced analytics. It helps people make sense of all the information, or data, generated.
  9. 9. Earnings per share for the period FY 2018 to FY 2022 (SOURCE: Annual report)
  10. 10. Cash usage for the period FY 2018 to FY 2022 (SOURCE: Annual report)
  11. 11. CORPORATE FINANCE  DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY 1) Introduction  A regular annual dividend consists of three interim dividends after each of the first three quarters of the fiscal year.  After meeting internal cash requirements and maintaining a reasonable cash balance towards any strategic investments , the Company will return the rest of the free cash generated to shareholders through regular dividends .
  12. 12. The financial factors that may be considered by the Board of Directors in arriving at the decision include, without limitation, the following: INTERNAL FACTORS EXTERNAL FACTORS Net profit generated Economic conditions Cash balance, cash flow Financing costs Current and future Capital requirements  Business expansion/ modernization  Merger and Acquitions  Additional investment in joint ventures/subsidiaries/associates Government costs Any other factors Taxation
  13. 13. 2) Utilization of Retained earnings Growth Research and Development Capital Expenditure Mergers and Acquisitions Any other Business Requirement
  14. 14. 3) Circumstances under which a Dividend may not be paid out:  Adverse Market Conditions  Business Uncertainty  Inadequacy Of Profits Earned  Inadequacy Of Cash Balance  Large Forthcoming Capital Requirements  Changing Government Regulations
  15. 15. 4) Multiple classes of shares  Currently, the Company has only one class of equity shares.  In the future, if the Company issues multiple classes of shares, the parameters of the dividend distribution policy will be appropriately addressed. 5) Policy Review The Board of Directors may review this policy periodically, by taking into account the national and global economic conditions, Company's growth and investment plans and financial position, etc. in accordance with any regulatory amendments. The Policy also disclosed on the website of the Company.
  16. 16. MARKETING MANAGEMENT  MARKETING MIX OF TCS  Marketing mix refers to the set of actions, tools, and strategies adopted by a company to promote its brand in the market.  It basically revolves around the product, place, price, and promotion strategy of a company. Following is the marketing mix of TCS: 1. Product Mix of TCS  TCS BaNCS™ : Banking, Insurance  TCS iON™ : For Education institution and Examination  TAP™ : For Procurement of raw material
  17. 17. 2. Price Mix of TCS  TCS has developed a competitive pricing policy to acquire a competitive advantage over competing brands, as it faces tough competition from competitors’ brands. 3. Place Mix of TCS  TCS is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and serves clients throughout India. With the support of sixty-seven subsidiary companies, it has expanded its global presence. TCS operates in 46 countries around the world. 4. Promotion Mix of TCS  TCS makes its influence felt throughout the community through a variety of community projects.  TCS participates in and organizes many marathons across the world each year.
  18. 18. DIGITAL APPROACH OF TCS The TCS has accounts on all of the major social networking sites.  Instagram: On Instagram, TCS (Tata Consultancy Service) has a 222,000 followers. TCS use Instagram stories and posts to announce new initiatives and items.  Twitter: On Twitter, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) has 529,000 followers. The inventive use of hashtags and the organization of rewarding competitions are the reasons for such a large following on Twitter.  Linked In: TCS has a LinkedIn following of 98,56,389 people. The content on LinkedIn is primarily inspired by TCS’s other social media platforms. The increasing reach is due to the TCS’s brand value and awareness, which encourages young people to seek employment here.  Facebook: Around 7,60,434 individuals like the Tata Group’s page on Facebook. The stuff is very similar to what they post on Instagram. (Dated; 27 June 2022)
  19. 19. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TCS has a workforce of over 500,000.  TCS’ Resource Management Group (RMG)  Understanding human resources A RMG is that it fulfills talent or staffing requirements, Allocating people resources is not just about having an accurate understanding of people but also the business, its strategic purpose, and its goals. Identifying the correct person for the correct job is one thing. Evaluating what that person brings for firm based on the trajectory of business growth and outlined business objectives. This means understanding how much the business is expected to grow, knowing what projects are driving the business, and presenting the correct human resource mix to meet all of these.
  20. 20.  Forecasting is never an easy task because it comes with a series of calculated risks. Forecasting people is possibly the most challenging because humans are dynamic, evolving creatures.  Using analytics intelligently At the enterprise level, analytics help in carving out a workforce management strategy based on talent demand and supply. RMG uses an algorithmic module that delivers real-time analytics on the current workforce demand and recommends fulfilment. An accurate talent analysis helps the Group craft talent management strategies to ensure an individual is reskilled and upskilled. Elements from behavioral science and data-driven insights are combined in the form of digital nudges to promote positive behavior such as updating one’s skill profile, seeking out a mentor, and sharing role aspirations.
  21. 21. PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and enhancing their satisfaction through information system. It is aligned with an organization's purpose and strategic direction.  TCS’ Cognitive Network Operations is a solution to enable telcos to drive analytics-driven operations.  Key features include:  Single view of network  Fault and performance prediction  Data analysis  Auto-ticketing of network faults
  22. 22.  BENEFITS  Deliver superior customer experience  Conduct proactive fault detection  Drive efficient resource management  Lower operational costs  USED BY Telecommunication firms, Airtel and TCS demonstrate 5G based Remote Robotic Operations and Artificial Intelligence driven Quality Inspection for Factories of the Future.
  23. 23. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY  SURVEY FINDINGS BY TCS Conducted on largest youth surveys in India, and was conducted among 14,000 high school children between the ages of 12-18 in 12 cities across India during 2008- 09.  INFORMATION ACCESS:  Google - 41%  Print - 26% and TV - 25%  Google + Wikipedia - 77%.  Library -14%
  24. 24.  SOCIAL NETWORKING TRENDS:  Blogging - 66%  in Mumbai (60%) and Ahmedabad (57%) read about film and celebrity blogs than youth in any other city.  Bangalore and Hyderabad (33% each) students prefer blogging on studies and school, highest nationally.
  25. 25.  EDUCATIONAL INTERESTS AND PURSUITS: Desire to study abroad is a national aspiration among students.  USA , 40% preferring to study there.  Physical proximity, family ties play a role in choice of education destination.  Singapore and Dubai is preferred by one in five students in Chennai and Cochin.
  26. 26.  CAREER ASPIRATIONS:  Young India reflects a strong affinity for Travel.  In the Metros, Salary is the highest seek after career expectation.  New Skills and Experience score over Salary in Mini Metros.  Engineering emerged as the most preferred as an Ideal Career Choice - 35%.  IT is second choice  Media and Entertainment comes in third in metros, while the Mini Metros choose Banking / Financial Services over Media
  27. 27.  YOUTH OWNERSHIP TRENDS:  Majority get pocket money of less than Rs.500/-per month.  Delhi and Hyderabad youth get the highest pocket money in the country.(10% of them in both cities get above Rs2,000 /pm)  In Metros, 17% receive pocket money in excess of Rs.1000 per month (Mini Metros: 7%).  Bangalore and Delhi ( 77%) have highest PC.  Among mini metros, Ahmedabad comes close at 73%.  Mumbai has the highest laptop penetration at 38%, compared to the national average of 19%.  Bangalore has the highest (91%) ipod / digital music player penetration nationally
  28. 28. ENTREPRENEURSHIP  INNOVATION PROMOTING INNITIATIVE BY TCS TCS has put together an extensive network of innovators, academics, technocrats, and venture capitalists, who co-create, fund, and develop unique ideas through the Co-Innovation Network (COIN™). TCS COIN is an open innovation ecosystem, created to connect multiple stakeholders who collaborate to tackle industry-specific challenges.
  29. 29. Its core components include:  TCS COIN Accelerator: Helps develop proofs-of-concept (PoCs) and rapid solutions.  COIN Reference Architecture: Creates end-to-end reference architecture for multiple domains, with start-ups identified at each level.  COIN Certified Partner Program: Curates start-ups that surpass certain eligibility criteria.  COIN Integration Team: Helps with design thinking, PoCs, solution architecting, implementation, and project management
  30. 30.  BENEFITS TCS COIN thus co-creates solutions that help enterprises realize their digital transformation goals.  Helps innovate – by assisting TCS clients in their innovation journeys and in creating a culture of innovation at their respective organizations.  Develops risk-mitigation strategies – when deploying futuristic Solutions.  Ensures simplification – within an increasingly complex IT Environment.  Creates a platform – to launch new lines of business, generate opportunities, open up fresh revenue streams, and ensure superior business outcomes.
  31. 31. PROJECT OUTCOME After completing this project report we know that how companies like TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES(TCS) uses management concept in their daily operations, Also we come to know about how to apply the concept we had studied in our syllabus, Indeed, this is a great experience to learn practical implications of concepts in business organization.
  32. 32. CONCLUSION As a student of MBA, this MODULE-5 PROJECT REPORT helps us in increase our knowledge and skills. In class room, we only study the theoretical portion which is there in our syllabus but by this project report we come to know that how the company is applying this theory in their actual practices. This study helps us a lot in gaining some practical knowledge about the corporate world and its practices. Indeed, MODULE 5 PROJECT REPORT helped us to get some insights into the applicability of the management concepts in corporate life.
  33. 33. BIBLIOGRAPHY (TCS, 2021-22) (https://www.tcs.com) (THEHINDU)

Editor's Notes

  • Growth: The Company will utilize its retained earnings for the growth of the Company. The Company can consider venturing into new markets / geographies / verticals.
    Research and Development - The Company will utilize its retained earnings for research and development of new products in order to increase market share.
    Capital Expenditure The Company will utilize its retained earnings for capital expenditure by way of Physical Infrastructure , Technology Infrastructure , etc.
    Mergers and Acquisitions - The Company will utilize its retained earnings for mergers and acquisitions, as it may deem necessary from time to time.

×