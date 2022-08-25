TCS PROJECT REPORT PRESENTATION.pptx

2.
INTRODUCTION OF
INDUSTRY
Over the past decade, the Information Technology (IT)
industry has become one of the fastest growing industries
in India, which has caught world attention.
Indian IT industry grew at a rate of 33 % in FY2008.
India is now being identified as powerhouse for
incremental development of computer software.
SERVICES:
Indian IT industry has tapped mainly two service lines i.e.
application development and outsourcing.
INTRODUCTION OF COMPANY
Founded: in 1968
By: A division of TATA Sons limited
In 1975, TCS delivered an electronic depository and
withdrawal system called SECOM for a Swiss company
Sega Inter Settle.
In 1980, TCS established India's first dedicated
software research and development centre, the Tata
Research Development and Design Centre (TRDDC) in
Pune.
MISSION & VISION
Building on customers’ ambition and optimism to
transform their businesses for the better so that their
contribution is in turn, felt by their customers and the
communities they serve.
SERVICE PROFILE
TCS BaNCS™(Bank administration
Network Communication System)
Banking, Insurance
TCS iON™
For Education institution and Examination
TAP™
For Procurement of material
CHROMA™
For Payroll Services
Jile™
Project management, Track performance
BUSINESS ANALYTICS
DATA VISUALISATION
Data visualization is part of many business-intelligence tools and key to
advanced analytics. It helps people make sense of all the information, or
data, generated.
Earnings per share for the period FY 2018 to FY 2022 (SOURCE: Annual
report)
Cash usage for the period FY 2018 to FY 2022 (SOURCE: Annual report)
CORPORATE FINANCE
DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY
1) Introduction
A regular annual dividend consists of three interim dividends after each of the
first three quarters of the fiscal year.
After meeting internal cash requirements and maintaining a reasonable
cash balance towards any strategic investments , the Company will return the
rest of the free cash generated to shareholders through regular dividends .
12.
The financial factors that may be considered by the Board of Directors in arriving
at the decision include, without limitation, the following:
INTERNAL FACTORS EXTERNAL FACTORS
Net profit generated Economic conditions
Cash balance, cash flow Financing costs
Current and future Capital requirements
Business expansion/ modernization
Merger and Acquitions
Additional investment in joint
ventures/subsidiaries/associates
Government costs
Any other factors Taxation
2) Utilization of Retained earnings
Growth
Research and Development
Capital Expenditure
Mergers and Acquisitions
Any other Business Requirement
3) Circumstances under which a Dividend may not be paid
out:
Adverse Market Conditions
Business Uncertainty
Inadequacy Of Profits Earned
Inadequacy Of Cash Balance
Large Forthcoming Capital Requirements
Changing Government Regulations
4) Multiple classes of shares
Currently, the Company has only one class of equity shares.
In the future, if the Company issues multiple classes of shares,
the parameters of the dividend distribution policy will be
appropriately addressed.
5) Policy Review
The Board of Directors may review this policy periodically,
by taking into account the national and global economic
conditions, Company's growth and investment plans and
financial position, etc. in accordance with any regulatory
amendments.
The Policy also disclosed on the website of the Company.
MARKETING MANAGEMENT
MARKETING MIX OF TCS
Marketing mix refers to the set of actions, tools, and strategies
adopted by a company to promote its brand in the market.
It basically revolves around the product, place, price, and promotion
strategy of a company. Following is the marketing mix of TCS:
1. Product Mix of TCS
TCS BaNCS™ : Banking, Insurance
TCS iON™ : For Education institution and Examination
TAP™ : For Procurement of raw material
17.
2. Price Mix of TCS
TCS has developed a competitive pricing policy to acquire a competitive
advantage over competing brands, as it faces tough competition from
competitors’ brands.
3. Place Mix of TCS
TCS is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and serves clients
throughout India. With the support of sixty-seven subsidiary companies, it
has expanded its global presence. TCS operates in 46 countries around
the world.
4. Promotion Mix of TCS
TCS makes its influence felt throughout the community through a variety of
community projects.
TCS participates in and organizes many marathons across the world each
year.
DIGITAL APPROACH OF TCS
The TCS has accounts on all of the major social networking sites.
Instagram: On Instagram, TCS (Tata Consultancy Service) has a 222,000
followers. TCS use Instagram stories and posts to announce new initiatives
and items.
Twitter: On Twitter, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) has 529,000
followers. The inventive use of hashtags and the organization of rewarding
competitions are the reasons for such a large following on Twitter.
Linked In: TCS has a LinkedIn following of 98,56,389 people. The content
on LinkedIn is primarily inspired by TCS’s other social media platforms. The
increasing reach is due to the TCS’s brand value and awareness, which
encourages young people to seek employment here.
Facebook: Around 7,60,434 individuals like the Tata Group’s page on
Facebook. The stuff is very similar to what they post on Instagram.
(Dated; 27 June 2022)
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
TCS has a workforce of over 500,000.
TCS’ Resource Management Group (RMG)
Understanding human resources
A RMG is that it fulfills talent or staffing requirements, Allocating people
resources is not just about having an accurate understanding of people
but also the business, its strategic purpose, and its goals.
Identifying the correct person for the correct job is one thing. Evaluating
what that person brings for firm based on the trajectory of business
growth and outlined business objectives.
This means understanding how much the business is expected to grow,
knowing what projects are driving the business, and presenting the
correct human resource mix to meet all of these.
20.
Forecasting is never an easy task because it comes with a series of
calculated risks. Forecasting people is possibly the most challenging
because humans are dynamic, evolving creatures.
Using analytics intelligently
At the enterprise level, analytics help in carving out a workforce
management strategy based on talent demand and supply. RMG uses
an algorithmic module that delivers real-time analytics on the current
workforce demand and recommends fulfilment.
An accurate talent analysis helps the Group craft talent management
strategies to ensure an individual is reskilled and upskilled.
Elements from behavioral science and data-driven insights are combined in
the form of digital nudges to promote positive behavior such as updating
one’s skill profile, seeking out a mentor, and sharing role aspirations.
21.
PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONS
MANAGEMENT
A quality management system (QMS) is a collection of business
processes focused on consistently meeting customer requirements and
enhancing their satisfaction through information system. It is aligned with an
organization's purpose and strategic direction.
TCS’ Cognitive Network Operations is a solution to enable telcos to drive
analytics-driven operations.
Key features include:
Single view of network
Fault and performance prediction
Data analysis
Auto-ticketing of network faults
BENEFITS
Deliver superior customer experience
Conduct proactive fault detection
Drive efficient resource management
Lower operational costs
USED BY
Telecommunication firms,
Airtel and TCS demonstrate 5G based Remote Robotic Operations and
Artificial Intelligence driven Quality Inspection for Factories of the Future.
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
SURVEY FINDINGS BY TCS
Conducted on largest youth surveys in India, and was
conducted among 14,000 high school children between
the ages of 12-18 in 12 cities across India during 2008-
09.
INFORMATION ACCESS:
Google - 41%
Print - 26% and TV - 25%
Google + Wikipedia - 77%.
Library -14%
SOCIAL NETWORKING TRENDS:
Blogging - 66%
in Mumbai (60%) and Ahmedabad (57%) read about film and
celebrity blogs than youth in any other city.
Bangalore and Hyderabad (33% each) students prefer blogging
on studies and school, highest nationally.
EDUCATIONAL INTERESTS AND PURSUITS:
Desire to study abroad is a national aspiration among students.
USA , 40% preferring to study there.
Physical proximity, family ties play a role in choice of education
destination.
Singapore and Dubai is preferred by one in five students in
Chennai and Cochin.
26.
CAREER ASPIRATIONS:
Young India reflects a strong affinity for Travel.
In the Metros, Salary is the highest seek after career
expectation.
New Skills and Experience score over Salary in Mini Metros.
Engineering emerged as the most preferred as an Ideal
Career Choice - 35%.
IT is second choice
Media and Entertainment comes in third in metros, while the
Mini Metros choose Banking / Financial Services over Media
YOUTH OWNERSHIP TRENDS:
Majority get pocket money of less than Rs.500/-per month.
Delhi and Hyderabad youth get the highest pocket money in the country.(10%
of them in both cities get above Rs2,000 /pm)
In Metros, 17% receive pocket money in excess of Rs.1000 per month (Mini
Metros: 7%).
Bangalore and Delhi ( 77%) have highest PC.
Among mini metros, Ahmedabad comes close at 73%.
Mumbai has the highest laptop penetration at 38%,
compared to the national average of 19%.
Bangalore has the highest (91%) ipod / digital music player penetration
nationally
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
INNOVATION PROMOTING INNITIATIVE BY TCS
TCS has put together an extensive network of innovators, academics,
technocrats, and venture capitalists, who co-create, fund, and develop
unique ideas through the Co-Innovation Network (COIN™).
TCS COIN is an open innovation ecosystem, created to connect multiple
stakeholders who collaborate to tackle industry-specific challenges.
29.
Its core components include:
TCS COIN Accelerator: Helps develop proofs-of-concept (PoCs) and
rapid solutions.
COIN Reference Architecture: Creates end-to-end reference
architecture for multiple domains, with start-ups identified at each level.
COIN Certified Partner Program: Curates start-ups that surpass certain
eligibility criteria.
COIN Integration Team: Helps with design thinking, PoCs, solution
architecting, implementation, and project management
30.
BENEFITS
TCS COIN thus co-creates solutions that help enterprises realize their
digital transformation goals.
Helps innovate – by assisting TCS clients in their innovation journeys
and in creating a culture of innovation at their respective organizations.
Develops risk-mitigation strategies – when deploying futuristic
Solutions.
Ensures simplification – within an increasingly complex IT
Environment.
Creates a platform – to launch new lines of business, generate
opportunities, open up fresh revenue streams, and ensure superior
business outcomes.
PROJECT OUTCOME
After completing this project report we know that how companies like TATA
CONSULTANCY SERVICES(TCS) uses management concept in their
daily operations, Also we come to know about how to apply the concept
we had studied in our syllabus,
Indeed, this is a great experience to learn practical implications of concepts
in business organization.
CONCLUSION
As a student of MBA, this MODULE-5 PROJECT REPORT helps us in
increase our knowledge and skills. In class room, we only study the
theoretical portion which is there in our syllabus but by this project report
we come to know that how the company is applying this theory in their
actual practices. This study helps us a lot in gaining some practical
knowledge about the corporate world and its practices.
Indeed, MODULE 5 PROJECT REPORT helped us to get some insights
into the applicability of the management concepts in corporate life.
