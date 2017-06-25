Problemas ambientais e o meio urbano

A urbanização se intensificou com a expansão das atividades industriais, fato que atraiu e ainda atrai milhões de pessoas ...
Segundo os estudos sobre as mudanças climáticas no mundo, daqui a poucas décadas a temperatura média subirá em algumas reg...
O que é???? Algo que aquecer a temperatura da terra??? Vamos morrer queimados????? Acho que quem criou isso foi o capeta??...
É BRINCADEIRA VAMOS FALAR SÉRIO!
Efeito estufa é um fenômeno natural de aquecimento térmico da Terra, essencial para manter a temperatura do planeta em con...
Os raios solares, ao serem emitidos sobre a Terra, têm dois destinos: parte é absorvido pelo planeta e transformado em cal...
Com a eliminação de muitos gases poluidores, como o monóxido de carbono e outros que provocam o efeito estufa, mais da me...
A queima de combustíveis fósseis, o desmatamento e a ação das indústrias, são alguns exemplos que auxiliam o aumento da po...
A camada de ozônio (O3) é a camada da atmosfera que protege a Terra dos raios UV, atua como um escudo natural para a Terra...
 Contudo, essa camada protetora da terra vem sendo destruída sistematicamente desde o século XX.  Os principais responsá...
 Embora esse seja um problema já diagnosticado desde os anos de 1930, o buraco da camada de ozônio só aumenta, cerca de t...
Em 1987 foi dado um importante passo pela ONU: a assinatura do protocolo de Montreal, é um tratado internacional em que os...
A partir da revolução industrial acarretou simultaneamente uma queda da qualidade do AMBIENTE URBANO. A cidade e a mais pu...
 É um tipo de precipitação pluviométrica com presença de gases poluentes (derivados da queima de combustíveis fósseis com...
Danos causados pela chuva acida: Estes ácidos danificam o solo, as plantas, as construções históricas, os animais marinho...
 Ilhas de calor é o nome que se dá a um fenômeno climático que ocorre principalmente nas cidades com elevado grau de urba...
 Outros fatores que favorecem o aquecimento da temperatura em São Paulo são: pouca quantidade de verde (árvores e plantas...
 A poluição atmosférica refere-se a mudanças da atmosfera susceptíveis de causar impacto a nível ambiental ou de saúde hu...
 Problemas gerados A poluição ocasiona problemas de saúde, principalmente doenças respiratórias como a bronquite, rinite ...
 cientistas tem tentado encontrar medidas que possam solucionar ou amenizar esses problemas ambientais. O desenvolvimento...
 A inversão térmica costuma acontecer no final da madrugada e no início da manhã, particularmente em dias frios de outono...
 De uma forma sintetizada, o lixo corresponde a todos os resíduos gerados pelas atividades humanas que é considerado sem ...
 Um lixão: é uma área de disposição final de resíduos sólidos sem nenhuma preparação anterior do solo.
CHORUME SUBSTÂNCIA LIBERADA PELA COMPOSIÇÃO DO LIXO
 Aterro sanitário é um local destinado à decomposição final de resíduos sólidos gerados pela atividade humana. Nele são d...
 Compostagem:é o processo biológico de valorização da matéria orgânica, seja ela de origem urbana, doméstica, industrial,...
 Incineração: Embora reduza bastante a quantidade de lixo, emite gases poluentes na atmosfera além de ter alto custo
 Reciclagem: Ainda que seja uma iniciativa importante e recomendada, não deixa de ser um paliativo, pois depois da separa...
Problemas ambientais e o meio urbano

  1. 1. A urbanização se intensificou com a expansão das atividades industriais, fato que atraiu e ainda atrai milhões de pessoas para as cidades. O desenvolvimento e o crescimento dos centros urbanos muitas vezes não ocorrem de maneira planejada, ocasionando vários transtornos para quem os habita. Alguns desses problemas são de grandeza ambiental e atrapalham as atividades da vida humana nesses locais. Esses problemas ambientais são causados por diversos fatores antrópicos.
  2. 2. Segundo os estudos sobre as mudanças climáticas no mundo, daqui a poucas décadas a temperatura média subirá em algumas regiões brasileiras. O relatório da Climapest mostra que essas mudanças farão surgir plantas invasoras em determinadas regiões, doenças e pragas. E o estudo quer saber como essas mudanças afetarão a vida das pessoas nesses lugares e todos os outros problemas
  3. 3. O que é???? Algo que aquecer a temperatura da terra??? Vamos morrer queimados????? Acho que quem criou isso foi o capeta???? Será que o inferno vai ser aqui???
  4. 4. É BRINCADEIRA VAMOS FALAR SÉRIO!
  5. 5. Efeito estufa é um fenômeno natural de aquecimento térmico da Terra, essencial para manter a temperatura do planeta em condições ideais para a sobrevivência dos seres vivos. Sem o efeito estufa natural, a Terra seria muito fria, dificultando o desenvolvimento das espécies.
  6. 6. Os raios solares, ao serem emitidos sobre a Terra, têm dois destinos: parte é absorvido pelo planeta e transformado em calor, para manter a atmosfera quente; enquanto que a outra é refletida e direcionada ao espaço, na forma de radiação ultravioleta.
  7. 7. Com a eliminação de muitos gases poluidores, como o monóxido de carbono e outros que provocam o efeito estufa, mais da metade da radiação acaba por ficar retida na superfície do planeta, devido a ação refletora dessa camada de gases. O excesso dos gases estufa, que agem como isolantes por absorver a energia irradiada, formam uma espécie de "cobertor térmico" em torno do planeta, impedindo que o calor volte para o espaço.
  8. 8. A queima de combustíveis fósseis, o desmatamento e a ação das indústrias, são alguns exemplos que auxiliam o aumento da poluição do ar. Esse excesso de camada está fazendo que parte desses raios não consiga voltar para o espaço, provocando uma elevação na temperatura de todo o planeta, o aquecimento global.
  9. 9. A camada de ozônio (O3) é a camada da atmosfera que protege a Terra dos raios UV, atua como um escudo natural para a Terra. É localizado na estratosfera em uma região que é de 10 a 50 km acima da Terra e tem cerca de 10 km de espessura.
  10. 10.  Contudo, essa camada protetora da terra vem sendo destruída sistematicamente desde o século XX.  Os principais responsáveis por essa destruição são os gases clorofluorcarbono (CFC), utilizados em sistema de refrigeração, equipamento de incêndio e frascos de aerossóis que, uma vez liberados no meio ambiente, se desloca pela atmosfera, atingindo e perfurando a camada de ozônio. CULPADOS
  11. 11.  Embora esse seja um problema já diagnosticado desde os anos de 1930, o buraco da camada de ozônio só aumenta, cerca de três por cento (3%) talvez cinco por cento (5%) do total da camada de ozônio já foi destruída pelos clorofluorocarbonetos. Esse buraco é mais visível sobre a Antártica. Buraco na camada de ozônio, em 2015, representada pela mancha azul sobre a Antártica.
  12. 12. Em 1987 foi dado um importante passo pela ONU: a assinatura do protocolo de Montreal, é um tratado internacional em que os países signatários comprometem-se a substituir o uso de15 tipos da substâncias CFC que eram as fontes de destruição do O3, foi então comandado o estudo para achar uma nova forma de substituir o produto destruidor por um que não tivesse tanto malefícios. Sendo um dos mais bem-sucedidos acordos ambientais de toda a história prevê a inutilização completa dos gases HCFC até 2040. O objetivo final de todas essas iniciativas é tentar restaurar a camada de ozônio aos níveis anteriores a 1980.
  13. 13. A partir da revolução industrial acarretou simultaneamente uma queda da qualidade do AMBIENTE URBANO. A cidade e a mais pura expressão do meio ambiente urbano e traz consigo as marcas da construção humana. As atividades econômica produziram uma infinidade de partículas e resíduos que provocam inúmeros danos ambientais, especialmente por meio de poluição atmosférica.
  14. 14.  É um tipo de precipitação pluviométrica com presença de gases poluentes (derivados da queima de combustíveis fósseis como: gasolina, oleo disel, gas natural e carvão mineral.) misturados com água, formando compostos ácidos (ácido sulfúrico e nítrico, por exemplo)  A indústria é a principal responsável pela população Poluição atmosférica ao lançar seus gases poluentes diretamente na atmosfera pelas chaminés, e indiretamente por produzir gêneros industriais, como veículos automotores, que, por sua vez emite poluição
  15. 15. Danos causados pela chuva acida: Estes ácidos danificam o solo, as plantas, as construções históricas, os animais marinhos e terrestres etc. A chuva ácida pode até mesmo causar o descontrole de ecossistemas, ao exterminar algumas espécies de animais e vegetais. Causando a poluição de rios e fontes de água, a chuva pode também prejudicar diretamente a saúde das pessoas, provocando doenças do sistema respiratório.
  16. 16.  Ilhas de calor é o nome que se dá a um fenômeno climático que ocorre principalmente nas cidades com elevado grau de urbanização. Nestas cidades, a temperatura média costuma ser mais elevada do que nas regiões rurais próximas. Para entendermos melhor este fenômeno climático, podemos usar como exemplo a cidade de São Paulo que é considerada uma ilha de calor. Como esta cidade tem grande concentração de asfalto (ruas, avenidas) e concreto (prédios, casas e outras construções), ela concentra mais calor, fazendo com que a temperatura fique acima da média dos municípios da região. A umidade relativa do ar também fica baixa nestas áreas.
  17. 17.  Outros fatores que favorecem o aquecimento da temperatura em São Paulo são: pouca quantidade de verde (árvores e plantas) e alto índice de poluição atmosférica, que favorece a elevação da temperatura.
  18. 18.  A poluição atmosférica refere-se a mudanças da atmosfera susceptíveis de causar impacto a nível ambiental ou de saúde humana, através da contaminação por gases, partículas sólidas, líquidos em suspensão, material biológico ou energia.  Causas A poluição atualmente está presente em quase todas as grandes cidades do mundo, e algumas do Brasil, como São Paulo estão entre as mais poluídas do mundo. Essa poluição é resultado, principalmente, da queima de combustíveis como carvão mineral e derivados do petróleo, como a gasolina e o diesel, cuja queima lança ao ambiente um alto nível de monóxido e dióxido de carbono. Responsáveis pela geração de energia dos setores industrial, elétrico e de transporte de todo o mundo, esses dois combustíveis são praticamente indispensáveis e realmente difíceis de serem deixados de lado.
  19. 19.  Problemas gerados A poluição ocasiona problemas de saúde, principalmente doenças respiratórias como a bronquite, rinite e asma, que acabam fazendo com que muitos adultos e crianças tenham que fazer tratamentos médicos anualmente. Além disso, a poluição também gera danos diretos aos ecossistemas: a chuva ácida é responsável pela morte de plantas e animais, além de causar danos aos patrimônios históricos e culturais, pois corrói com o passar do tempo até mesmo prédios e monumentos. Outro problema gerado pelo aumento da poluição, é a alteração no clima. O efeito estufa,
  20. 20.  cientistas tem tentado encontrar medidas que possam solucionar ou amenizar esses problemas ambientais. O desenvolvimento de automóveis que emitem menores quantidades de gás carbônico, por exemplo, tem sido eficaz na redução. Milhares de carros atualmente são movidos à álcool, combustível que polui pouco. Além disso, a tecnologia tem gerado equipamentos para as indústrias, também, que são menos poluentes e menos prejudiciais ao meio ambiente
  21. 21.  A inversão térmica costuma acontecer no final da madrugada e no início da manhã, particularmente em dias frios de outono ou de inverno.  Quando as radiações solares aquecem o solo, o calor retido irradia-se aquecendo, por sua vez, as camadas mais baixas da atmosfera. À noite, no entanto, perdem calor rapidamente. É justamente aí que está a causa da inversão térmica: com a concentração do ar frio nas camadas mais baixas da atmosfera, e do ar quente formando uma capa, não permite que a os gases e a fuligem lançadas pelas fábricas e pelos automóveis, sejam levados pelos ventos.  Quando os ventos conseguem deslocar horizontalmente a camada de ar frio, restabelecendo, portanto, a circulação vertical entre as camadas de ar quente e frio, a inversão térmica se dissipa.
  22. 22.  De uma forma sintetizada, o lixo corresponde a todos os resíduos gerados pelas atividades humanas que é considerado sem utilidade e que entrou em desuso. O lixo é um fenômeno puramente humano, uma vez que na natureza não existe, pois tudo no ambiente agrega elementos de renovação e reconstrução do mesmo. Nesse contexto, o lixo pode ser encontrado no estado sólido, líquido e gasoso.  O lixo pode ser classificado como orgânico (restos de alimentos, folhas, sementes, papéis, madeira entre outros), inorgânico e esse podem ser recicláveis ou não (plástico, metais, vidros etc.), lixo tóxico (pilhas, baterias, tinta etc) e lixo altamente tóxico (nuclear e hospitalar).
  23. 23.  Um lixão: é uma área de disposição final de resíduos sólidos sem nenhuma preparação anterior do solo.
  24. 24. CHORUME SUBSTÂNCIA LIBERADA PELA COMPOSIÇÃO DO LIXO
  25. 25.  Aterro sanitário é um local destinado à decomposição final de resíduos sólidos gerados pela atividade humana. Nele são dispostos resíduos domésticos, comerciais, da indústria de construção, e também resíduos sólidos retirados do esgoto.
  26. 26.  Compostagem:é o processo biológico de valorização da matéria orgânica, seja ela de origem urbana, doméstica, industrial, agrícola ou florestal, e pode ser considerada como um tipo de reciclagem do lixo orgânico
  27. 27.  Incineração: Embora reduza bastante a quantidade de lixo, emite gases poluentes na atmosfera além de ter alto custo
  28. 28.  Reciclagem: Ainda que seja uma iniciativa importante e recomendada, não deixa de ser um paliativo, pois depois da separação do lixo, faz necessario dar um destino as parcelas não reaproveitadas.  Ocupação Inrregular de encostas: No Brasil o deslizamento de terra é substancialmente, fruto da urbanização anacronica e ocupa desemfreadamente as areas de risco e vem se acentuando nos ultimos dias do ano

