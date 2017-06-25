D E P A R T A M E N T O I N F A N T I L
Departamento Infantil – O que é? Qual a importância? Quem são o público alvo? O que deve ser ensinado? Quem deve cuidar? C...
O que a Bíblia diz? 1) Ensina a criança no caminho em que deve andar! Provérbios 22.6 6 Instrua a criança segundo os objet...
O ministério infantil é o trabalho que Deus nos confiou e então prestamos serviço a Ele. 12 Dou graças a Cristo Jesus, nos...
“ 5 Não que possamos reivindicar qualquer coisa com base em nossos próprios méritos, mas a nossa capacidade vem de Deus. 6...
Devemos lembrar que a criança é diferente do adulto, logo devemos ter cuidado com a programação do culto!
oPossibilita a criança um espaço para participar ativamente do culto, seja lendo a bíblia, cantando, tirando ofertas, oran...
oORAR; oEVANGELIZAR; oENSINAR; oDISCIPULAR; oPREPARAR O CAMINHO; oDAR CONDIÇÕES... Compromisso da igreja
Compromisso com o ensino Ensinar: oA Bíblia; oA Verdade; oOs Valores.
...é mais fácil “construir” uma criança nos caminhos do Senhor do que “reformar” um adulto. Fonte: Dra. Liana Cristina M. ...
Componentes do culto: oOração; oLeitura da Bíblia; oLouvor; oOferta; oEnsino Bíblico; oDesafio; oConvite.
OBREIRO CHAMADO PREPAROVISÃO Compromisso do Obreiro Para o Ministério Infantil o ...
Obreiro do departamento infantil NÃO é babá!
Um bom obreiro... 1.Tem liderança; 2.É espiritual; 3.Cuida da sua aparência pessoal; 4.Não fica improvisando; 5.Pensa nos ...
Obstáculos oDESÂNIMO oCANSAÇO oCRÍTICAS oFALTA DE DINHEIRO... oFALTA DE VOLUNTÁIOS.
A escolha de um recurso didático depende: 1-Do aluno 2-Do tipo de assunto 3-Dos propósitos ou objetivos a serem atingidos ...
Recursos •Quadro negro ou branco •Flanelógrafo •Mapas •Fantoches •Álbum seriado e quadros de pregas •Suporte para figuras ...
Todo momento é possível ensinar a criança! Mesmo em meio a uma brincadeira! Mas o culto , a EBD e as EBF’s são o lugar pro...
Slide organizado por ‘Tio’ Fausto Conheça o blog ‘Apascentar os Pequeninos’ www.apascentarospequeninos.blogspot.com.br
Departamento infantil
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Departamento infantil

27 views

Published on

MINISTERIO

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Departamento infantil

  1. 1. D E P A R T A M E N T O I N F A N T I L
  2. 2. Departamento Infantil – O que é? Qual a importância? Quem são o público alvo? O que deve ser ensinado? Quem deve cuidar? Como deve ser feito? Em que momento?
  3. 3. O que a Bíblia diz? 1) Ensina a criança no caminho em que deve andar! Provérbios 22.6 6 Instrua a criança segundo os objetivos que você tem para ela, e mesmo com o passar dos anos não se desviará deles. Tradução NVI 2) Ensina a criança em todo tempo! Deuteronômio 6.7 7 Ensine-as com persistência a seus filhos. Converse sobre elas quando estiver sentado em casa, quando estiver andando pelo caminho, quando se deitar e quando se levantar. Tradução NVI
  4. 4. O ministério infantil é o trabalho que Deus nos confiou e então prestamos serviço a Ele. 12 Dou graças a Cristo Jesus, nosso Senhor, que me deu forças e me considerou fiel, designando-me para o ministério, 13 a mim que anteriormente fui blasfemo, perseguidor e insolente; mas alcancei misericórdia, porque o fiz por ignorância e na minha Incredulidade; I Timóteo 1.12–13 / Tradução NVI
  5. 5. “ 5 Não que possamos reivindicar qualquer coisa com base em nossos próprios méritos, mas a nossa capacidade vem de Deus. 6 Ele nos capacitou para sermos ministros de uma nova aliança, não da letra, mas do Espírito; pois a letra mata, mas o Espírito vivifica. II Co 3:5-6). Tradução NVI Deus nos capacita!
  6. 6. Devemos lembrar que a criança é diferente do adulto, logo devemos ter cuidado com a programação do culto!
  7. 7. oPossibilita a criança um espaço para participar ativamente do culto, seja lendo a bíblia, cantando, tirando ofertas, orando... oPermite, de forma didática, que seja ensinado a criança conceitos e doutrinas importantes; tais como: Salvação, ofertas, Batismo, Espírito Santo, redenção, etc... O Culto infantil é muito importante! Porque...
  8. 8. oORAR; oEVANGELIZAR; oENSINAR; oDISCIPULAR; oPREPARAR O CAMINHO; oDAR CONDIÇÕES... Compromisso da igreja
  9. 9. Compromisso com o ensino Ensinar: oA Bíblia; oA Verdade; oOs Valores.
  10. 10. ...é mais fácil “construir” uma criança nos caminhos do Senhor do que “reformar” um adulto. Fonte: Dra. Liana Cristina M. Carneiro Costa Líder do Ministério Infantil da Comunidade Reviver em Cristo em Divinópolis (Minas Gerais).
  11. 11. Componentes do culto: oOração; oLeitura da Bíblia; oLouvor; oOferta; oEnsino Bíblico; oDesafio; oConvite.
  12. 12. OBREIRO CHAMADO PREPAROVISÃO Compromisso do Obreiro Para o Ministério Infantil o ...
  13. 13. Obreiro do departamento infantil NÃO é babá!
  14. 14. Um bom obreiro... 1.Tem liderança; 2.É espiritual; 3.Cuida da sua aparência pessoal; 4.Não fica improvisando; 5.Pensa nos mínimos detalhes; 6.É animado; 7.É dedicado; 8.É pacificador; 9.Não é difamador; 10.Compreensivo; 11.Exigente; 12.Amigo.
  15. 15. Obstáculos oDESÂNIMO oCANSAÇO oCRÍTICAS oFALTA DE DINHEIRO... oFALTA DE VOLUNTÁIOS.
  16. 16. A escolha de um recurso didático depende: 1-Do aluno 2-Do tipo de assunto 3-Dos propósitos ou objetivos a serem atingidos 4-Do tamanho do grupo 5-Da habilidade do professor 6-Da atitude do professor 7-Da habilidade da faixa etária 8-Do tempo disponível 9-Do meio ambiente 10-Do custo em tempo, energia e dinheiro
  17. 17. Recursos •Quadro negro ou branco •Flanelógrafo •Mapas •Fantoches •Álbum seriado e quadros de pregas •Suporte para figuras •Objetos •Cartaz •Desenhos •Monitor e figuras •Retroprojetor •Mural •Arquivo de figuras etc...
  18. 18. Todo momento é possível ensinar a criança! Mesmo em meio a uma brincadeira! Mas o culto , a EBD e as EBF’s são o lugar propício para isso. Cada momento é muito precioso e deve ser aproveitado ao máximo e com muita dedicação. Esse momento pode ser o único contato da criança com a palavra de Deus. Então NÃO PERCA tempo!
  19. 19. Slide organizado por ‘Tio’ Fausto Conheça o blog ‘Apascentar os Pequeninos’ www.apascentarospequeninos.blogspot.com.br

×