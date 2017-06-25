Nascido em Sora, na tribo de Dá, em Israel, filho de Manoá, Sansão foi, desde o seu nascimento, um nazireu de Deus. Você s...
E toda a plantação dos filisteus pegou fogo.
O que acontece quando agente se afasta do plano de Deus?
A Última Batalha A Última Batalha
No FUTURO O MEU PASSADO ESTÁ PRESENTE.
×