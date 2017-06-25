2° TREINAMENTO KIDS 2017
CRIANÇA PRECISA DE LIBERTAÇÃO??
 “Conhecereis a verdade, e a verdade vos libertará” (João 8.32)  Jesus perguntou ao pai do menino: Há quanto tempo ele e...
Missão Quando olhamos para qualquer criança temos que entender qual o propósito de estarmos nesta terra: CUIDAR ENSINAR PR...
 SINTOMAS DE “OPRESSÃO” MALIGNA • Enfermidades constantes; • Medo excessivo e patológico; • Rebeldia ao extremo; • Depres...
2° treinamento kids 2017

  1. 1. 2° TREINAMENTO KIDS 2017
  2. 2. CRIANÇA PRECISA DE LIBERTAÇÃO??
  3. 3.  “Conhecereis a verdade, e a verdade vos libertará” (João 8.32)  Jesus perguntou ao pai do menino: Há quanto tempo ele está assim? Desde a infância, respondeu ele. (Marcos 9.17-29)
  4. 4. Missão Quando olhamos para qualquer criança temos que entender qual o propósito de estarmos nesta terra: CUIDAR ENSINAR PROTEGER As crianças de lares com problemas aprendem três regras: NÃO CONFIE NÃO SINTA NÃO FALE. Um desafio enfrentado pelos que trabalham com crianças é discernir a razão do comportamento delas. O professor desempenha às vezes um papel vital como o único adulto capaz de ajudar crianças carentes, a entender o seu valor aos olhos de Deus.
  5. 5.  SINTOMAS DE “OPRESSÃO” MALIGNA • Enfermidades constantes; • Medo excessivo e patológico; • Rebeldia ao extremo; • Depressão e introspecção; • Desequilíbrio emocional; • Visão de vultos; • Audição de vozes; • Visão de movimento nos brinquedos; • Bloqueio mental; • Dificuldade escolar; • Hiperatividade; • Uso exagerado da mentira; • Resistência a fé.

