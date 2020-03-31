Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pandemias en la historia de la humanidad Priscilla López Daniela Flores IV°B
Introducción Dada la contingencia sobre el COVID-19 es importante relacionarlo con situaciones similares en nuestra histor...
Viruela  Causada por Variola virus  300 millones de muertos  Provoca la salida de pústulas que dejan una marca indelebl...
Sarampión  Causado por un virus de la familia Paramyxoviridae  200 millones de muertos  Vacuna triple vírica o MMR intr...
Influenza pandémica  Cada una es causada por una nueva cepa de virus de la influenza tipo A. Resultado de mutación antigé...
• Influenza aviar (H5N1) • Influenza porcina (H1N1) • Influenza asiática en 1957 (H2N2) • Influenza de Hong Kong en 1968 (...
La Gripe Española  Causada por una nueva cepa de influenzavirus A subtipo H1N1  Murió casi el 6% de la población mundial...
Peste negra  Bacteria Yersinia pestis  Mató a 150 millones en todo el mundo  Se originó en Asia, para luego llegar a Eu...
Necrosis acra:
VIH  Agente etiológico del sida  Una mutación del virus de inmunodeficiencia simia (VIS) que pasó a los humanos en algún...
Las pandemias explicadas tienen en común la falta de conocimiento científico para afrontarlas y he ahí la razón de su altí...
Gracias por su atención
  1. 1. Pandemias en la historia de la humanidad Priscilla López Daniela Flores IV°B
  2. 2. Introducción Dada la contingencia sobre el COVID-19 es importante relacionarlo con situaciones similares en nuestra historia, por lo que tendremos como objetivo dar a conocer información de pandemias anteriores que haya padecido la humanidad.
  3. 3. Viruela  Causada por Variola virus  300 millones de muertos  Provoca la salida de pústulas que dejan una marca indeleble en la piel  Transmisión mediante fluidos corporales y contacto directo  Vacuna diseñada por Edward Jenner en 1796 (la primera en el mundo)  Erradicada desde 1980  Supuesta aparición en 10.000 a.C  Mortalidad hasta 30%
  4. 4. Sarampión  Causado por un virus de la familia Paramyxoviridae  200 millones de muertos  Vacuna triple vírica o MMR introducida en 1963 (primera en el mundo)  Transmisión a través del contacto directo con la persona infectada o al llevarse las manos a la cara luego de tocar una superficie infectada  Fiebre alta, tos, conjuntivitis, manchas de koplik, sarpullido  Complicaciones como ceguera, la encefalitis, infecciones del oído y respiratorias graves (neumonía) Piel descamándose en un niño que se está curando de la infección por sarampión.
  5. 5. Influenza pandémica  Cada una es causada por una nueva cepa de virus de la influenza tipo A. Resultado de mutación antigénica  Se propaga en forma de gotitas, por el aire, al tocar cualquier cosa que tenga el virus. si después se toca los ojos, nariz o boca  Hasta que un nuevo virus de la influenza cause una pandemia, se desconocen los síntomas  El surgimiento de un nuevo subtipo de influenza A es el primer paso hacia una pandemia
  6. 6. • Influenza aviar (H5N1) • Influenza porcina (H1N1) • Influenza asiática en 1957 (H2N2) • Influenza de Hong Kong en 1968 (H3N2) • Influenza H1N1 del 2009 • Gripe española de 1918 (H1N1)
  7. 7. La Gripe Española  Causada por una nueva cepa de influenzavirus A subtipo H1N1  Murió casi el 6% de la población mundial entre 1918 y 1920  Entre 50 y 100 millones de muertos  Tasa de mortalidad del 10% al 20%  España fue la primera en informar
  8. 8. Peste negra  Bacteria Yersinia pestis  Mató a 150 millones en todo el mundo  Se originó en Asia, para luego llegar a Europa en 1317  Acabó con un tercio de la población de Europa  Infectó a roedores como ardillas, conejos y ratas  Se transmite al estar en contacto con un animal infectado, o al ser picado por una pulga infectada que previamente ha picado a animales infectados  Delirios, escalofríos, bubones, ennegrecimiento de la piel
  9. 9. Necrosis acra:
  10. 10. VIH  Agente etiológico del sida  Una mutación del virus de inmunodeficiencia simia (VIS) que pasó a los humanos en algún momento del siglo XX  Se transmite mediante contacto directo con mucosas o la sangre  Ataca al sistema inmune (células CD4)  25 millones de muertos  No hay cura, solo tratamiento antirretroviral El VIH es un retrovirus
  11. 11. Las pandemias explicadas tienen en común la falta de conocimiento científico para afrontarlas y he ahí la razón de su altísima mortandad. Por otro lado, también se asume que las pandemias, virus y bacterias, son nuestros compañeros eternos y que lo único que podemos hacer es continuar la búsqueda tecnológica para nuestra supervivencia.
  12. 12. Gracias por su atención

