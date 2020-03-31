Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA RUTINA EN LA TREGUA DE MARIO BENEDETTI Priscilla López 18 de Junio del 2018
La rutina, ¿Realmente algo negativo? En la obra de Mario Benedetti la rutina está presente a lo largo de todo el relato. A...
Para finalizar, es preciso señalar que comparto la visión de Benedetti con respecto a la rutina y su virtuosidad. Coincido...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ensayo la rutina en la tregua de mario benedetti

15 views

Published on

Ensayo de un tema tratado en el libro LA TREGUA de Mario Benedetti: ''La rutina, ¿Realmente algo negativo?''

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ensayo la rutina en la tregua de mario benedetti

  1. 1. LA RUTINA EN LA TREGUA DE MARIO BENEDETTI Priscilla López 18 de Junio del 2018
  2. 2. La rutina, ¿Realmente algo negativo? En la obra de Mario Benedetti la rutina está presente a lo largo de todo el relato. Al inicio su rutina se basa en el trabajo, luego, interviene Laura Avellaneda dando un agradable e incluso emocionante vuelco a la gris existencia de Santomé. La rutina es visualizada como algo positivo y gustoso para la vida del protagonista, que le sirvió de apoyo emocional frente a la pérdida de su esposa Isabel y la carga de sus 3 hijos. Este término muchas veces es unido a una definición de vida cansada con secuencias casi robóticas de algún aspecto, de la vida laboral (en este caso), vida diaria, vida amorosa, etc. Pero yo lo veo como sinónimo de estabilidad. A mi juicio siempre habrá instancias de entretenimiento dentro de lo que debe ser permanente. ¿A quién no le gustaría gozar de un sueldo y trabajo asegurado? Yo espero siempre disfrutar de la comodidad de mi hogar, observar caras conocidas y amigables la mayor parte del tiempo… Rutina no es lo opuesto a diversión, yo voy todos los días al colegio y me gusta; dentro de mi hábito escolar me entretengo. Nunca hago lo mismo en mi rutina colegial. Además, Martín apreciaba los días llenos de esa ‘‘aburrida’’ monotonía laboral, y con toda razón, ya que le permitían sobrellevar otros pensamientos y dejarse fluir como persona reflexiva. Si el trabajo es el mismo de siempre, ha de ser fácil y rápido de terminar, dando tiempo para los sueños, la imaginación o simplemente al descanso. ‘‘Hoy ha sido un buen día, solo rutina’’ Una vez consolidado ‘‘lo suyo’’ entre Laura y Santomé, lo único que anhelaba él, era nunca perder a Avellaneda, es decir, más rutina, pero esta vez no solo en su trabajo sino también en su amorío. Estar con Avellaneda hasta que se muera, clara y obvia rutina. No olvidar que tras la penosa pérdida de su amada Laura, este automatismo vuelve a ser el soporte para Martín hasta la llegada del ansiado día de su jubilación.
  3. 3. Para finalizar, es preciso señalar que comparto la visión de Benedetti con respecto a la rutina y su virtuosidad. Coincido en que posibilita el relajo dado que se trata del desarrollo de actividades conocidas, por otro lado comprendo que estando en crisis por muerte de seres queridos no debe ser agradable recibir tareas que impliquen más laboriosidad de la común, peor si son obligatorias.

×