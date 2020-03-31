CORONAVIRUS origen y caracteristicas ppt pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Priscilla Luisa López Marzo 2020
  1. 1. Priscilla Luisa López Marzo 2020
  2. 2.  Por la contingencia mundial del coronavirus recientemente declarado pandemia es de suma importancia manejar información sobre este, ya que tarde o temprano, probablemente nos encontremos con él.  Por lo tanto el objetivo será informar de forma concisa el origen y las características del COVID-19
  3. 3.  Un tercio de los casos tuvo exposición directa en el Mercado de Mariscos de Wuhan, China  Los murciélagos son el hospedador natural de los coronavirus.
  4. 4.  Para infectar a nuevos hospederos los genes del virus sufren mutaciones que alteran las proteínas de su superficie, lo que les permite adherirse a células de nuevas especies.  Posiblemente el murciélago utilizó un animal vendido en el mercado como huésped para pasar a los humanos
  5. 5.  Tarda hasta 2 semanas en manifestar síntomas  Período de incubación de 5 días  Tasa de mortalidad alrededor del 2% y un 80% de recuperación sin tratamiento especial (datos 20/03/20)  Subsiste en una superficie desde unas pocas horas hasta varios días según temperatura, humedad, etc.  La mortalidad se centra en pacientes mayores de 60 años con enfermedades subyacentes  Se transmite por gotas de saliva expulsadas a través de la tos y el estornudo, y al tener contacto con superficies infectadas y llevarse las manos a la cara
  6. 6.  Alrededor de 1 de cada 6 personas desarrolla una enfermedad grave y tiene dificultad para respirar  Las personas mayores y las que padecen enfermedades subyacentes (hipertensión arterial, problemas cardiacos o diabetes) tienen más probabilidades de desarrollar una enfermedad grave 
  7. 7.  El virus tiene relación con el mercado de Wuhan sin embargo su origen exacto aún es desconocido pero lo más seguro es que tiene al murciélago involucrado.  Dadas sus características debemos preocuparnos manteniendo la calma y pensando en su baja mortalidad y alta recuperación, enfocándonos en prevenir su propagación para no saturar el sistema sanitario y empeorar la situación con muertes innecesarias por la falta de recursos.

