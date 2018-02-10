Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AUTOEVALUACIÓN Después del estudio y la lectura de esta semana, realice la siguiente autoevaluación para verificar los log...
◘ Grasas y dulces: En la dieta de un niño la comida tales como: refresco, jugos envasados, dulces frituras, deben comerse ...
energética en el organismo, Protege y da consistencia a algunos órganos del cuerpo, Forma parte de la estructura de membra...
6. ¿Qué importancia tiene la salud bucal en los niños preescolares y escolares? Es importe porque el cuidado dental es un ...
escolar es ideal para obtener conocimientos sobre opciones dietéticas saludables y la actividad física. Sugerencias para l...
AUTOEVALUACIÓN 1. ¿Cuántas Kilocalorías necesita un adolescente en promedio por día? La mayoría de los adolescentes experi...
3. Enumere tres problemas nutricionales que tienen los adolescentes: Anorexia, bulimia y Obesidad 4. Describa en qué consi...
Una cosa es segura, para que el niño crezca a buen ritmo, una buena alimentación es fundamental, hay que establecer unos a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 y 11 autoevaluacion

11 views

Published on

hola

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10 y 11 autoevaluacion

  1. 1. AUTOEVALUACIÓN Después del estudio y la lectura de esta semana, realice la siguiente autoevaluación para verificar los logros que ha alcanzado. 1. ¿Cuál es la importancia de una alimentación adecuada durante las etapas preescolares y escolares? NUTRICION DEL PREESCOLAR. La importancia de una buena alimentación es que durante los primeros 12 meses de su vida un niño, es que ayuda experimentar un crecimiento muy rápido que contrasta en forma notable con el crecimiento de menor velocidad que acontece en la etapa prescolar, entre el primero y los seis años de edad. Es por eso que se necesita de un mayor aporte nutrimental. LA ETAPA ESCOLAR es importante porque los niños se le han denominado periodo de crecimiento latente porque durante ella son muy estables las tasas de crecimiento somático y los cambios corporales se efectúan de una manera gradual. En esta etapa, que va de los 6 a los 10 u11 años de edad, los incrementos en el peso y la estatura se mantienen constantes. Conforme aumenta la edad, las mujeres van teniendo mayores incrementos que los hombres en el peso y la estatura. En este periodo se acentúa el dimorfismo sexual y son evidentes las modificaciones en la composición corporal, se almacenan recursos en preparación para el segundo brote de crecimiento y los índices de crecimiento varían de forma significativa. Es conveniente que los padres conozcan estos cambios para que propicien en sus hijos el desarrollo de una imagen corporal positiva, acorde con su herencia y crecimiento. Los nutrimentales del escolar. Tanto en las niñas como para los niños de 7 a 10 años de edad, la recomendación de energía es de alrededor de 70 kilocalorías diarias por kilogramo, y la de proteínas, de 28gramos al día. Conviene recordar que las necesidades de energía varían de un niño a otro, de acuerdo a su propio ritmo de crecimiento, actividad física y tamaño corporal. 2. ¿Cuáles son las características de una dieta exitosa? ◘ Variedad: Diversas clases de alimentos. Ningún alimento ni grupo provee todos los nutrientes que necesitamos. ◘ Balance: Alimentos adecuados en cantidades apropiadas. ◘ Cantidad: Porciones pequeñas a medianas, apropiadas a niños pequeños. ◘ Opciones: Cada grupo es diverso, así que puede escoger el que más le convenga.
  2. 2. ◘ Grasas y dulces: En la dieta de un niño la comida tales como: refresco, jugos envasados, dulces frituras, deben comerse de vez en cuando y en cantidades pequeñas. Utilice variedad y contraste ◘ Colores: Incluir por lo menos dos de los colores del arco iris, junto con los colores neutros de los granos carnes y lácteos. ◘ Textura: Incluya alimentos blandos (panes, arroz, pasta, etc.) y algo crujiente (frutas y verduras) ◘ Sabores: Según el paladar de los niños: Sabores fuertes o suaves. ◘ Formas: Hacer que la comida sea más apetecible: palitos de zanahoria, tronquitos de apio, arbolitos de brócoli o coliflor, etc. Que se haga desayuno completo, refacción, almuerzo y cena que contengan macronutrientes y micronutrientes. 3. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre macro y micronutrientes y cuáles son los requisitos básicos de los mismos durante la etapa preescolar y escolar? En que los macronutrientes son aquellos que aportan energía a nuestro organismo. Como su propio nombre indica, para cumplir su función deben ser ingeridos en cantidades significativas. Dicho de otra forma, son aquellas sustancias con valor nutritivo contenidas en los alimentos, y que además nos aportan calorías: Carbohidratos, grasas y proteínas. Son alimentos en mayor cantidad Los micronutrientes son aquellas sustancias químicas que, ingeridas en pequeñas cantidades, permiten regular los procesos metabólicos y bioquímicos de nuestro organismo: Son las vitaminas y los minerales, oligoelementos, que sustancias de carácter orgánico e inorgánico que cumplen una función esencial en nuestros procesos nutritivos, pese a que no aportan energía. Porque los carbohidratos proporcionan energía Porque las proteínas proporcionan principal nutriente para la formación de los músculos del cuerpo. Porque las grasas son principal fuente de energía porque proporciona 9 kcal por cada gramo de grasa ingerido, Reserva
  3. 3. energética en el organismo, Protege y da consistencia a algunos órganos del cuerpo, Forma parte de la estructura de membranas celulares y Regulador de hormonas.  Porque los oligoelementos intervienen en el metabolismo del organismo para nutrir nuestro sistema inmunológico.  Porque las vitaminas son sustancias orgánicas necesarias para el buen funcionamiento de nuestro cuerpo y nuestra mente  Porque los minerales son los elementos inorgánicos que forman parte de algún órgano o elemento de nuestro cuerpo, como la sangre o los huesos. 4. ¿Cuál es la importancia y características de una “lonchera saludable”? Las loncheras tienen una importante función en el desempeño de los niños. La tarea de ellos es rendir en el colegio, la de las madres es poderlas diseñar loncheras nutritivas, ricas y divertidas. Las loncheras son de cierta manera el reflejo de la familia. Una lonchera bien organizada muestra la preocupación que se le tiene al niño. La lonchera es un importante vehículo de alimentos y de estilo de vida que va a quedar impregnado en la vida del niño o niña. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNA LONCHERA SALUDABLE Debe ser balanceada, fácil de manipular, atractiva y compatible con los gustos y preferencias del niño. Debe contener los siguientes grupos de alimentos: ENERGÉTICOS: Otorgan energía para un buen desarrollo de las actividades. Entre estos: cereales, pan, choclo, camote, papa. FORMADORES: Alimentos de origen animal, aportan proteínas y ayudan al crecimiento. Entre estos: carne, pollo, pescado, huevo, leche, queso. PROTECTORES: Aportan vitaminas y minerales. Entre estos: frutas y verduras. GRASAS: En poco cantidad. Entre estas: aceite de oliva. 5. MENCIONE CINCO CARACTERÍSTICAS QUE DEBEN TOMARSE EN CUENTA PARA LA ALIMENTACIÓN DEL NIÑO PREESCOLAR Y ESCOLAR:  Que los alimentos sean variados  Que contengan los alimentos proteínas de alto valor.  Que contengan grasa un 10%  Que se promueva la alimentación saludable.  Ofrecer 3 a 4 tiempos de comidas al día  Estimular horario regular para los alimentos  Ambiente agradable en la hora de comida.
  4. 4. 6. ¿Qué importancia tiene la salud bucal en los niños preescolares y escolares? Es importe porque el cuidado dental es un hábito que se aprende desde la infancia y que perdura toda la vida. Los dientes y encías bien cuidados ayudan a los niños a mantener una buena salud a nivel general, no sólo dental. Cuando los niños presentan caries, infecciones u otro tipo de enfermedad oral, los resultados pueden ser negativos, generando deficiencias en la nutrición, desarrollo del lenguaje, dolor y en muchas ocasiones problemas con su autoestima. Por estas razones es tan importante cuidar y enseñarles a sus hijos los hábitos de higiene bucal. Estos deben ser enseñados y reforzados por los padres durante su crecimiento inclusive con los recién nacidos. Se recomienda limpiar las encías con un paño suave y húmedo después de cada comida y antes de dormir, además de regular las dietas de alimentación de biberón y lactancia materna. 7. ¿A qué edad se inician a formar los hábitos alimentarios? Desde los 6 meses edad en un niño o niña ya que allí empieza la alimentación complementaria. 8. ¿Qué importancia tiene la vigilancia nutricional en el niño preescolar y escolar? La importancia que se emplea por la caída desnutrición causada por la deficiencia de alimentos por eso se emplea una vigilancia por eso tiene un papel importante como va el desarrollo y crecimiento de un niño o niña Dependiendo de la intensidad de la desnutrición, el tiempo y la edad pueden presentar para toda su vida: Bajo crecimiento Menor rendimiento intelectual Menor capacidad física. Mayor riesgo a padecer enfermedades de tipo infeccioso. Mayor peligro de morir en los primeros años de vida. 9. ¿CÓMO INFLUYE EL “AMBIENTE” EN LA ALIMENTACIÓN DEL NIÑO PREESCOLAR Y ESCOLAR? Las comidas en familia proveen una oportunidad para que los niños aprendan hábitos saludables de alimentación y empiecen a apreciar los aspectos sociales de la comida. El ambiente en la comida es un factor crítico en el desarrollo de un comportamiento de alimentación saludable. La estructura y la rutina de todas las ocasiones de comida son particularmente importantes. 10. ¿Qué función juega la Escuela en la nutrición de los niños escolares? Juega la promoción de las dietas saludables y la actividad física en la escuela es fundamental en la lucha contra la epidemia de obesidad infantil. Como los niños y los adolescentes pasan una parte importante de su vida en la escuela, el entorno
  5. 5. escolar es ideal para obtener conocimientos sobre opciones dietéticas saludables y la actividad física. Sugerencias para la promoción de una nutrición saludable en la escuela  Ofrecer educación sanitaria que ayude a los estudiantes a adquirir conocimientos, actitudes, creencias y aptitudes necesarias para tomas decisiones fundamentadas, tener conductas saludables y crear condiciones propicias para la salud;  Ofrecer programas alimentarios escolares que incrementen la disponibilidad de alimentos saludables en las escuelas (por ejemplo, desayuno, almuerzo o refrigerios a precios reducidos);  Tener máquinas expendedoras que solo vendan alimentos saludables, como agua, leche, frutas y verduras, sándwiches y refrigerios con pocas grasas;  Garantizar que los alimentos servidos en las escuelas cumplan requisitos nutricionales mínimos;  Ofrecer a los estudiantes y al personal servicios de salud escolar que ayuden a fomentar la salud y el bienestar, así como a prevenir, reducir, seguir, tratar y derivar los problemas de salud o trastornos importantes;  Usar los jardines de la escuela como instrumento para concienciar a los alumnos sobre el origen de los alimentos;  Fomentar la participación de los padres.
  6. 6. AUTOEVALUACIÓN 1. ¿Cuántas Kilocalorías necesita un adolescente en promedio por día? La mayoría de los adolescentes experimentan uno o más brotes de crecimiento durante sus años de adolescencia. En estos brotes necesitarán más calorías de lo normal para poder dar respuesta a sus demandas físicas de crecimiento. Hombres entre 11 y 13 años necesiten entre 1.800 y 2.600 calorías diarias. Luego, entre los 14 y los 18 años necesitan entre 2.200 y 3.200 calorías diarias. Las mujeres necesitan menos calorías en su dieta diaria que los hombres. Normalmente experimentan cortos períodos de crecimiento en comparación con los varones, por eso la ingesta calórica tiende a ser menor. La media en las mujeres entre los 11 y los 13 años es de entre 1.800 y 2.200 calorías al día. Cuando crecen y llegan a edades comprometidas entre los 14 y los 18 años, necesitan entre 1.800 y 2.400 calorías diarias. 2. Con respecto a los requerimientos nutricionales de los adolescentes complete el cuadro siguiente: Macronutriente Porcentaje (%) Alimentos que puede incluir. Carbohidratos 45 a 65% de las calorías diarias totales, Azúcar, Arroz, Papa, Remolacha, Pimientos, Brócoli, Coles de Bruselas, Coliflor, Zanahorias y Apio Proteínas 50% Carne de res Pollo Pavo Cerdo Pescado Huevos Queso Grasas 25 y el 35 por ciento del total de las calorías de un adolescente. Aceite de oliva, girasol, maíz y soja son ricos en grasas insaturadas. También lo son las nueces, las aceitunas, las almendras, manías, semillas de marañón y el aguacate.
  7. 7. 3. Enumere tres problemas nutricionales que tienen los adolescentes: Anorexia, bulimia y Obesidad 4. Describa en qué consiste la “anorexia”: Consiste en un trastorno de la conducta alimentaria que supone una pérdida de peso provocada por el propio enfermo y lleva a un estado de inanición. Se caracteriza por el temor a aumentar de peso, y por una percepción distorsionada y delirante del propio cuerpo que hace que el enfermo se vea gordo aun cuando su peso se encuentra por debajo de lo recomendado. Por ello inicia una disminución progresiva del peso mediante ayunos y la reducción de la ingesta de alimentos. 5. Describa en qué consiste la “bulimia”: Es un trastorno alimentario por el cual una persona tiene episodios regulares de comer una gran cantidad de alimento (atracones) durante los cuales siente una pérdida de control sobre la comida. La persona utiliza luego diversas formas, tales como vomitar o consumir laxantes (purgarse), para evitar el aumento de peso. 6. Enumere cinco problemas de salud que pueden causar tanto la anorexia como la bulimia en el adolescente: o Rechazo a mantener el peso corporal por encima del peso ideal para la edad y la estatura. o Miedo intenso al aumento de peso, incluso cuando hay un peso inferior al normal o Apreciación del peso, el tamaño y la forma del propio cuerpo distorsionada o Déficits de autoestima baja puede conducir a una excesiva preocupación por el aspecto físico Perfeccionismo o Autocontrol. Estas personas piensas que quien no sea perfecto, nunca llegara a ser alguien y creen que una manera de conseguirlo es tratar con rigidez su cuerpo. 7. ¿Qué importancia tiene la actividad física en el adolescente? Es importante para mantener el cuerpo en buen estado físico. Hace bien para evitar muchas enfermedades, el cuerpo del adolescente está en pleno crecimiento y formación, por esto es necesario formarlo adecuadamente, y fortalecer los músculos para tener un cuerpo sano. Junto con la educación física viene la buena alimentación, es importante incorporar carbohidratos vitaminas y proteínas al organismo, así fortalecer el cuerpo contra enfermedades e incomodidades 8. ¿A qué se le llama “velocidad de crecimiento”?
  8. 8. Una cosa es segura, para que el niño crezca a buen ritmo, una buena alimentación es fundamental, hay que establecer unos adecuados hábitos alimenticios que eviten el sobrepeso y que favorezcan un adecuado desarrollo. Es tremendamente gratificante contemplar como los niños crecen llegando a superar la altura de los padres. Desde los 12 años hasta los 14 años vuelve a acelerarse la velocidad de crecimiento hasta llegar a los 9 centímetros por año o incluso mucho más, es lo que se denomina popularmente “estirón”. 9. ¿Qué cambios pueden observarse en la composición corporal del adolescente? Mujeres  Crecimiento de mamas  Ensanchamiento de caderas  Vello axilar,  Vello perianal,  Vello encima de los labios  Vello periareolar.  Aumento de estatura.  Olor corporal, cambios en la piel y acné. Hombres Desarrollo de la musculatura. Formación del cuerpo de adulto. Crecimiento de los testículos. El crecimiento de los testículos es una de las primeras características por las cuales un niño se puede dar cuenta de que está entrando a la pubertad ya que estos aumentan de tamaño. Vello púbico en los jóvenes. Cambios en la voz Crecimiento de Estatura 10.Enumere diez intervenciones que pueden favorecer la salud y nutrición del adolescente: 1. Prevención, promoción y educación para la salud 2. Intervención educativa 3. Intervención educativa en adolescentes 4. Salud integral del adolescente 5. Brindar charlas educativas sobre una buena alimentación 6. Brindar plan educacional sobre los trastornos alimentarios que existen. 7. Educar a la población sobre el beneficio de realizar ejercicio 8. Charlas educativas sobre los alimentos ricos en macronutrientes y micronutrientes. 9. Charlas educativas sobre la importancia que tiene el desayuno refacción almuerzo refacción y cena. 10.Inculcar el requerimiento de agua 8 veces al día. 11.Mantener un buen descanso durante 8 horas por lo mínimo.

×