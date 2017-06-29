Sharon’s sabbatical: The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

During her sabbatical, Sharon spent a week of service at The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, an organization committed to fighting food insecurity for all members of the community: http://www.foodbankcenc.org. Sharon is the fourth Principled Technologies employee to donate a week of their sabbatical to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. That means that through our sabbatical program, PT has helped distribute over 100,000 meals to children and families in our community.

Learn more about the PT sabbatical program at www.principledtechnologies.com/about