Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

THANKSGIVING SONGS.pptx

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
PRAISE AND WORSHIP 2023.pptx
PRAISE AND WORSHIP 2023.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

The Beatles Cultural Legacy.pptx
ClaraSerraDeLaTorre
pic 1.docx
annisarahmi40
hfkgfffbm.pptx
priyanshi322927
Portfolio Lara Kibaroğlu.pdf (c).pdf
Lara321656
fine2
Unknown134342
197889.docx
KennMarvinSalcedoII
Movimientos Literarios.docx
LizzethReyes1
Unit 2 Qualitative Method.pdf
LuciaRodriguez109543
1 of 45 Ad

THANKSGIVING SONGS.pptx

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

Cause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodVVCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodVCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodVVCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sinCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so

Cause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodVVCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodVCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodVVCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of GodCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sinCause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so

Art & Photos
Advertisement

Recommended

PRAISE AND WORSHIP 2023.pptx
PrincessJhenMZerrudo
0 views
18 slides
EDUCATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA [Autosaved].pptx
PrincessJhenMZerrudo
2 views
24 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
89k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.6k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.5k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.5k views
244 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

The Beatles Cultural Legacy.pptx
ClaraSerraDeLaTorre
0 views
pic 1.docx
annisarahmi40
0 views
hfkgfffbm.pptx
priyanshi322927
0 views
Portfolio Lara Kibaroğlu.pdf (c).pdf
Lara321656
0 views
fine2
Unknown134342
0 views
197889.docx
KennMarvinSalcedoII
0 views
Movimientos Literarios.docx
LizzethReyes1
0 views
Unit 2 Qualitative Method.pdf
LuciaRodriguez109543
0 views
True THE TEENAGE PREG-WPS Office.pdf
TaiborLabor
0 views
fine6
Unknown134342
0 views
The History of the Clovis Point and Clovis Culture.pptx
HeartlandArtifactAuc
2 views
manual de piano.pdf
DionBatuta2
0 views
ZS - 0361 - Zagor - SEDMA RUNDA
Stripovizijacom
6 views
Reflection-refraction.ppt
HaifaChaoshinAli
0 views
ZS - 0367 - Zagor - ZAGOROV PONOS
Stripovizijacom
5 views
Safari 2.pdf
ssuser827bfe
7 views
Article Two photos.pdf
Shanaz20
6 views
Film Festival Presentation.pptx
legowho
0 views
ZZS - 0365 - Komandant Mark - NEOBICNI LORD
Stripovizijacom
5 views
Mahmuda_Mughal_At a Glance.pdf
MahmudaKhnam1
0 views
The Beatles Cultural Legacy.pptx
ClaraSerraDeLaTorre
0 views
17 slides
pic 1.docx
annisarahmi40
0 views
1 slide
hfkgfffbm.pptx
priyanshi322927
0 views
15 slides
Portfolio Lara Kibaroğlu.pdf (c).pdf
Lara321656
0 views
15 slides
fine2
Unknown134342
0 views
8 slides
197889.docx
KennMarvinSalcedoII
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Advertisement

THANKSGIVING SONGS.pptx

  1. 1. PRAISE AND WORSHIP
  2. 2. MY LIFE IS IN YOU
  3. 3. My life is in You, Lord, My strength is in You, Lord My hope is in You, Lord In You, it's in You.
  4. 4. My life is in You, Lord, My strength is in You, Lord My hope is in You, Lord In You, it's in You.
  5. 5. I will praise You with all of my heart. I will praise You with all of my Strength With all of my life, and all of my strength. All of my hope is in You.
  6. 6. I will praise You with all of my heart. I will praise You with all of my Strength
  7. 7. My life is in You, Lord, My strength is in You, Lord My hope is in You, Lord In You, it's in You.
  8. 8. “FOREVER” Give thanks to the Lord our God and King His love endures forever For He is good, He is above all things His love endures forever Sing praise, sing praise
  9. 9. With a mighty hand and outstretched arm His love endures forever For the life that's been reborn His love endures forever Sing praise, sing praise [2x]
  10. 10. Forever God is faithful Forever God is strong Forever God is with us Forever
  11. 11. From the rising to the setting sun His love endures forever And by the grace of God we will carry on His love endures forever Sing praise, sing praise [2x]
  12. 12. Sing praise, sing praise [4x]
  13. 13. Forever You are faithful Forever You are strong Forever You are with us Forever
  14. 14. “I COULD SING OF YOUR LOVE” Over the mountains and the sea Your river runs with love for me And I will open up my heart And let the Healer set me free
  15. 15. I'm happy to be in the truth And I will daily lift my hands For I will always sing Of when Your love came down, yeah
  16. 16. I could sing of Your love Forever(Repeat 6x)
  17. 17. Oh I feel like dancing It's foolishness I know But when the world has seen the light They will dance with joy like we're dancing now, yeah
  18. 18. (I could sing of Your love forever) I could sing of Your love forever, forever (I could sing of Your love forever)
  19. 19. I could sing of Your love forever, forever (I could sing of Your love forever) (I could sing of Your love forever) Forever (I could sing of Your love forever)
  20. 20. “Here I Am To Worship” Light of the world You stepped down into darkness Open my eyes, let me see Beauty that made This heart adore You Hope of a life spent with You
  21. 21. And here I am to worship Here I am to bow down Here I am to say that You're my God You're altogether lovely Altogether worthy Altogether wonderful to me
  22. 22. King of all days Oh so highly exalted Glorious in Heaven above Humbly You came To the Earth You created All for love's sake became poor
  23. 23. And here I am to worship Here I am to bow down Here I am to say that You're my God You're altogether lovely Altogether worthy Altogether wonderful to me
  24. 24. Oh I'll never know how much it cost To see my sin upon that cross I'll never know how much it cost To see my sin upon that cross I'll never know how much it cost To see my sin upon that cross No I'll never know how much it cost To see my sin upon that cross
  25. 25. Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved
  26. 26. Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved Call upon the name of the Lord and be saved
  27. 27. Blessed Be The Name
  28. 28. Blessed Be Your Name In the land that is plentiful Where Your streams of abundance flow
  29. 29. Blessed Be Your name When I'm found in the desert place Though I walk through the wilderness Blessed Be Your name
  30. 30. Every blessing You pour out, I'll Turn back to praise When the darkness closes in, Lord Still I will say
  31. 31. Blessed be the name of the Lord Blessed be Your name Blessed be the name of the Lord Blessed be Your glorious
  32. 32. Blessed be Your name When the sun's shining down on me When the world's 'all as it should be' Blessed be Your name
  33. 33. Blessed be Your name On the road marked with suffering Though there's pain in the offering Blessed be Your name
  34. 34. You give and take away You give and take away My heart will choose to say Lord blessed be Your
  35. 35. GOODNESS OF GOD
  36. 36. I love You, Lord For Your mercy never fails me All my days, I've been held in Your hands From the moment that I wake up Until I lay my head Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God
  37. 37. And all my life You have been faithful And all my life You have been so, so good With every breath that I am able Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God
  38. 38. I love Your voice You have led me through the fire In the darkest night You are close like no other I've known You as a Father I've known You as a Friend And I have lived in the goodness of God (yeah)
  39. 39. And all my life You have been faithful (oh) And all my life You have been so, so good With every breath that I am able Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God (yeah)
  40. 40. 'Cause Your goodness is running after It's running after me Your goodness is running after It's running after me
  41. 41. With my life laid down I'm surrendered now I give You everything 'Cause Your goodness is running after It's running after me (oh-oh)
  42. 42. 'Cause all my life You have been faithful And all my life You have been so, so good With every breath that I am able Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of

×