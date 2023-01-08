Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRAISE AND WORSHIP 2023.pptx

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Cause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
Cause all my life You have been faithful
And all my life You have been so, so good
With every breath that I am able
Oh, I'm gonna sing of the goodness of God
PRAISE AND WORSHIP 2023.pptx

  1. 1. PRAISE AND WORSHIP
  2. 2. I LAY MY LIFE DOWN AT YOUR FEET 'CAUSE YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE I NEED I TURN TO YOU AND YOU ARE ALWAYS THERE
  3. 3. I LAY MY LIFE DOWN AT YOUR FEET 'CAUSE YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE I NEED I TURN TO YOU AND YOU ARE ALWAYS THERE
  4. 4. One way, Jesus, You're the only one that I could live for One way, Jesus, You're the only one that I could live for
  5. 5. ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR
  6. 6. ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR
  7. 7. ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR ONE WAY, JESUS, YOU'RE THE ONLY ONE THAT I COULD LIVE FOR
  8. 8. YOU ARE THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE I LIVE BY FAITH AND NOT BY SIGHT FOR YOU WE'RE LIVIN' ALL FOR YOU YOU ARE THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE I LIVE BY FAITH AND NOT BY SIGHT FOR YOU WE'RE LIVIN' ALL FOR YOU
  9. 9. IN THE SECRETS, IN THE QUIET PLACE IN THE STILLNESS, YOU ARE THERE IN THE SECRETS, IN THE QUIET HOUR I WAIT ONLY FOR YOU 'CAUSE I WANT TO, I WANNA KNOW YOU MORE
  10. 10. I WANT TO KNOW YOU I WANT TO HEAR YOUR VOICE I WANT TO KNOW YOU MORE I WANT TO TOUCH YOU I WANT TO SEE YOUR FACE I WANT TO KNOW YOU MORE
  11. 11. I'M REACHING FOR THE HIGHEST GOAL I MIGHT RECEIVE THE PRIZE PRESSING ONWARD, PUSHING EVERY HINDRANCE ASIDE OUT OF MY WAY 'CAUSE I WANT TO, I WANNA KNOW YOU MORE AND MORE AND MORE
  12. 12. I AM REACHING FOR THE HIGHEST GOAL THAT I MIGHT RECEIVE THE PRIZE PRESSING ONWARD, PUSHING EVERY HINDRANCE ASIDE OUT OF MY WAY 'CAUSE I WANT TO KNOW YOU MORE, JESUS
  13. 13. I LOVE YOU, LORD FOR YOUR MERCY NEVER FAILS ME ALL MY DAYS, I'VE BEEN HELD IN YOUR HANDS FROM THE MOMENT THAT I WAKE UP UNTIL I LAY MY HEAD OH, I WILL SING OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD
  14. 14. AND ALL MY LIFE YOU HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL AND ALL MY LIFE YOU HAVE BEEN SO, SO GOOD WITH EVERY BREATH THAT I AM ABLE OH, I WILL SING OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD
  15. 15. I LOVE YOUR VOICE YOU HAVE LED ME THROUGH THE FIRE IN THE DARKEST NIGHT YOU ARE CLOSE LIKE NO OTHER I'VE KNOWN YOU AS A FATHER I'VE KNOWN YOU AS A FRIEND AND I HAVE LIVED IN THE GOODNESS OF GOD (YEAH)
  16. 16. AND ALL MY LIFE YOU HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL (OH) AND ALL MY LIFE YOU HAVE BEEN SO, SO GOOD WITH EVERY BREATH THAT I AM ABLE OH, I WILL SING OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD (YEAH)
  17. 17. 'CAUSE YOUR GOODNESS IS RUNNINGAFTER IT'S RUNNINGAFTER ME YOUR GOODNESS IS RUNNINGAFTER IT'S RUNNINGAFTER ME WITH MY LIFE LAID DOWN I'M SURRENDERED NOW I GIVE YOU EVERYTHING 'CAUSE YOUR GOODNESS IS RUNNINGAFTER IT'S RUNNINGAFTER ME (OH-OH)
  18. 18. CAUSE ALL MY LIFE YOU HAVE BEEN FAITHFUL AND ALL MY LIFE YOU HAVE BEEN SO, SO GOOD WITH EVERY BREATH THAT I AM ABLE OH, I'M GONNA SING OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD OH, I'M GONNA SING OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD

