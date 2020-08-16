Apartheid in south africa 1948-1994 slideshow

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
APARTHEID IN SOUTH AFRICA 1948-1994 REPURPOSED SLIDES PRESENTED BY JAMA PRINCE
LEARNING OUTCOMES • At the end of the PowerPoint, one should be able to: 1. Understand the South African context before Ap...
GLOSSARY • Afrikaner – Refers to a White South African of Dutch descendance. • Afrikaans – The language spoken by the Afri...
SOUTH AFRICAN BACKGROUND PRIOR 1948 • Link to short YouTube video (9min) focusing on the history of SA before Apartheid ht...
ARRIVAL OF EUROPEANS IN SOUTH AFRICA • The first European settlers in South Africa were the Dutch, arriving in the Cape of...
Paintings showing Jan van Riebeeck arriving in 1652. He was among the first Europeans to settle in South Africa.
BEFORE APARTHEID • After the settlement of the Dutch in the Cape, the British came to South Africa and conquered them. • A...
Diagram and Images showing (a) the map of South Africa under the British Rule, (b) Black miners working for Whites during ...
BEFORE APARTHEID (CONT.) • As a result of the Native Lands Act of 1913 which saw Blacks being allocated into clustered Ban...
OVERVIEW OF APARTHEID Former flag of SA and a symbol of apartheid used from 1928-1994 Discrimination of Blacks by White po...
OVERVIEW (CONT.) • Following the National Party’s 1948 victory in South Africa, its all-white government instantly began i...
SOUTH AFRICA UNDER APARTHEID A Map of SA under apartheid and a table showing the statistics on inequality between Blacks a...
THE IMPACT OF APARTHEID • Blacks were forced into moving to clustered, rural, and poor homelands (Bantustan) while Whites ...
Some of the pictures taking during the period of apartheid showing the impact of the imposed segregation laws
RESISTANCE AGAINST APARTHEID (SIGNIFICANT EVENTS) • 1960 – The Sharpeville Massacre • 1976 – The Soweto Uprising • 1977 – ...
THE 1960 SHARPEVILLE MASSACRE • On 21 March, 1960, about 5000 young people gathered outside the wire fence surrounding the...
THE 1976 SOWETO UPRISING • Under apartheid the South African education system was designed to prepare blacks for low-skill...
1976 SOWETO UPRISING (CONT.) • The students of Soweto staged a mass demonstration. 10,000 people were involved. • The apar...
OPPOSITION AGAINST APARTHEID GOES FROM LOCAL TO INTERNATIONAL • Boycotts, school burnings and attacks on the police and go...
WHO WAS STEVE BIKO? • Stephen Bantu Biko (1946-1997) was a medical student and political activist who encouraged Black Sou...
BIKO’S IMPRISONMENT AND DEATH • On 18 August 1977, Biko was arrested and jailed under the Terrorism Act. • In prison, Biko...
THE STRUGGLE TO END APARTHEID • After many years of unrest and protests of violence, destruction, sabotage from a majority...
Pictures above showing (a) Mandela shaking hands with de Klerk, a sign of peace and new beginnings (b) people queueing to ...
The current map of the democratic Republic of South African with major cities included
ISSUES FACING THE “NEW” SOUTH TODAY AFTER 26 0F INDEPENDENCE • Although South Africa has a stable government and one of th...
REFERENCES Alli, C. (2011). Apartheid ppt. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/chrisallie93/apartheid-...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apartheid in south africa 1948-1994 slideshow

34 views

Published on

All you need to know about the South African background before and during Apartheid in a nutshell.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apartheid in south africa 1948-1994 slideshow

  1. 1. APARTHEID IN SOUTH AFRICA 1948-1994 REPURPOSED SLIDES PRESENTED BY JAMA PRINCE
  2. 2. LEARNING OUTCOMES • At the end of the PowerPoint, one should be able to: 1. Understand the South African context before Apartheid 2. Outline and discuss the origins of Apartheid 3. Identify and describe the impact of Apartheid • 5. Discuss the issues within the free and democratic South Africa 4. Highlight some of the key events considered as the resistance against apartheid
  3. 3. GLOSSARY • Afrikaner – Refers to a White South African of Dutch descendance. • Afrikaans – The language spoken by the Afrikaner people. • Boer – Afrikaans word for ‘farmer’. Also a term used to describe the Dutch descendants. • Apartheid – A former policy of segregation and political and economic discrimination against non-European groups in the Republic of South Africa. • Sanction – The impose of laws that hinder trade and other economic activities with a country • Bantu – A term used to describe blacks during the Apartheid era
  4. 4. SOUTH AFRICAN BACKGROUND PRIOR 1948 • Link to short YouTube video (9min) focusing on the history of SA before Apartheid https://youtu.be/zg09KNrtzgk
  5. 5. ARRIVAL OF EUROPEANS IN SOUTH AFRICA • The first European settlers in South Africa were the Dutch, arriving in the Cape of Good Hope (now Cape Town) in 1652, led by Jan Van Riebeek who was a member of the Dutch East India Company (a trading company operating mainly in India and parts of Asia) • However the Dutch were not the first Europeans to sail the South African coast as the Cape was explored long before 1652 by the Portuguese who sailed around the world seeking wealth and new lands. • For the Dutch, South Africa provided a useful place to resupply their ships as they travelled to the Dutch East Indies (parts of modern day Indonesia).
  6. 6. Paintings showing Jan van Riebeeck arriving in 1652. He was among the first Europeans to settle in South Africa.
  7. 7. BEFORE APARTHEID • After the settlement of the Dutch in the Cape, the British came to South Africa and conquered them. • As a result of the defeat, the Dutch established two colonies: Orange Free State and Transvaal (both free of British rule). • However, there was an invasion by the British in the Boer States as a result of the discovery of diamonds and gold (a start of the Anglo-Boer War – 1899 to 1902). • The growth of mining and industrialization resulted to many poor Blacks starting to work for Whites. • Only the British colonies (the Cape and Natal) were less racist.
  8. 8. Diagram and Images showing (a) the map of South Africa under the British Rule, (b) Black miners working for Whites during the early discovery of diamond and gold in Transvaal, and (c) a book cover depicting a scene from the Anglo-Boer War.
  9. 9. BEFORE APARTHEID (CONT.) • As a result of the Native Lands Act of 1913 which saw Blacks being allocated into clustered Bantustans, the natives needed passports to gain entry into White-only reserved areas. • This led to mine disputes between the Blacks and Whites (like the Rand Rebellion in 1922). • This was a colour bar (the segregation of people of different colour or race, especially any barrier to black people participating in activities with white people) but eventually transitioned to apartheid. • Hence, as a result of strong Afrikaner nationalism, apartheid emerged.
  10. 10. OVERVIEW OF APARTHEID Former flag of SA and a symbol of apartheid used from 1928-1994 Discrimination of Blacks by White policemen
  11. 11. OVERVIEW (CONT.) • Following the National Party’s 1948 victory in South Africa, its all-white government instantly began imposing existing policies of racial segregation under a system of legislation known as apartheid (an Afrikaans word meaning “the state of being apart”). • Under this system of minority rule, non-white South Africans, who made up a majority of the population were compelled to live in separate areas from whites and use “black-only” public facilities. Also interaction between the two groups was limited by the government. • In spite of strong and regular opposition to apartheid within and outside of South Africa, its laws remained in force throughout the next four decades. • In 1991, the government of F.W. de Klerk, the last apartheid-era President of South Africa, abolished most of the legislation that provided the foundation for apartheid.
  12. 12. SOUTH AFRICA UNDER APARTHEID A Map of SA under apartheid and a table showing the statistics on inequality between Blacks and Whites during this period.
  13. 13. THE IMPACT OF APARTHEID • Blacks were forced into moving to clustered, rural, and poor homelands (Bantustan) while Whites had the privilege to live in urban areas and cities. • Poor service delivery and low quality infrastructure was the case in townships and shantytowns where most Blacks who worked in white-owned mines and industries lived. • Blacks had no right to vote, hence had no political representation in the National Assembly (Parliament). • Interracial or mixed marriages/relationships were prohibited. • Blacks had to carry proof of identification wherever they went as part of the Pass Laws. • Separate schools, restaurants, hospitals, and other public spaces were created for whites and blacks
  14. 14. Some of the pictures taking during the period of apartheid showing the impact of the imposed segregation laws
  15. 15. RESISTANCE AGAINST APARTHEID (SIGNIFICANT EVENTS) • 1960 – The Sharpeville Massacre • 1976 – The Soweto Uprising • 1977 – The Death of Steve Biko A symbol of Umkhonto weSizwe (“The Spear of the Nation”) – the ANC’s military wing whose members were jailed and exiled for their opposition against segregationist laws
  16. 16. THE 1960 SHARPEVILLE MASSACRE • On 21 March, 1960, about 5000 young people gathered outside the wire fence surrounding the Sharpeville Police Station. • They were there to peacefully protest the Apartheid government’s Pass Laws. • An argument broke out at the front of the protest and part of the fence was trampled. A policeman was knocked over. • The police opened fire, killing 69 people – many were shot in the back. Over 180 people were wounded.
  17. 17. THE 1976 SOWETO UPRISING • Under apartheid the South African education system was designed to prepare blacks for low-skilled jobs (e.g. as low paid mine labours, housemaids, servants and garden boys). • In 1976 the Education Minister (Michiel Coenraad Botha) announced that half of all subjects needed to be taught in Afrikaans – the language of Afrikaners, even in schools for blacks who received Bantu education (low quality). • On June 16, 1976 students from across South Africa protested against this, with the townships of Soweto in Johannesburg mostly predominant
  18. 18. 1976 SOWETO UPRISING (CONT.) • The students of Soweto staged a mass demonstration. 10,000 people were involved. • The apartheid policemen opened fire on the demonstrators targeting and massacring the young protesters. • 12 year old Hector Pieterson was the first causality. Another casualty was the white activist Dr Melville Edelstein. • Edelstein was there to show support for the people of Soweto but was stoned to death by an angry mob.
  19. 19. OPPOSITION AGAINST APARTHEID GOES FROM LOCAL TO INTERNATIONAL • Boycotts, school burnings and attacks on the police and government buildings spread to other townships across the country. • By the end of 1976 over 576 people had been killed and 2389 wounded. • The United Nations eventually called an emergency meeting to condemn the ‘massive violence’ against black protestors. • Additionally to show their support against apartheid, other international organizations and countries excluded South Africa from economic participation (sanction) and denied her entry into sporting events including the Olympics games amongst others.
  20. 20. WHO WAS STEVE BIKO? • Stephen Bantu Biko (1946-1997) was a medical student and political activist who encouraged Black South Africans to take pride in their own culture. • He formed and led the Black Consciousness Movement during the late 1960s and 1970s, which believed that freedom could only be achieved if blacks stopped feeling inferior to whites. • He attracted enormous international attention, and is considered by many to be the turning point in the demise of apartheid. • However, his political views and pan-Africanist ideology made him an enemy of the apartheid regime.
  21. 21. BIKO’S IMPRISONMENT AND DEATH • On 18 August 1977, Biko was arrested and jailed under the Terrorism Act. • In prison, Biko was beaten by the police into a semi-conscious state. He was kept chained and naked for hours and then sent to a hospital 12 hours away. • On September 12, 1977, the then 30 years old Steven Biko was declared died. In announcing his death, South African authorities claimed Biko died after refusing food and water for a week in a hunger strike. • However, photographs smuggled out of South Africa showed that he had been badly beaten.
  22. 22. THE STRUGGLE TO END APARTHEID • After many years of unrest and protests of violence, destruction, sabotage from a majority of South Africans and pressure from foreign countries, Apartheid was finally ended by President F.W. de Klerk in the late 1980s and early 90s. • In 1994, Nelson Mandela, who had spent 27 years in prison for fighting apartheid, was elected as the first black president of South Africa during the country’s first multiracial election. • However, although some whites supported the ending of legal discrimination in South Africa, many resisted the change. • Nonetheless, Nelson Mandela and his African National Congress (ANC) government aimed to create a new South Africa based on equality and peace
  23. 23. Pictures above showing (a) Mandela shaking hands with de Klerk, a sign of peace and new beginnings (b) people queueing to vote during the 1994 first democratic multi-racial elections, and (c) the current South African national flag which symbolises diversity and equality
  24. 24. The current map of the democratic Republic of South African with major cities included
  25. 25. ISSUES FACING THE “NEW” SOUTH TODAY AFTER 26 0F INDEPENDENCE • Although South Africa has a stable government and one of the strongest economies in Africa, it still faces many issues under the “democratic” ANC leadership including: - Economic inequality (whites still control most of wealth and the land) - Fear of political change, high corruption and looting of state funds. - Youth unemployment and crime - High gender based violence and poor service delivery
  26. 26. REFERENCES Alli, C. (2011). Apartheid ppt. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/chrisallie93/apartheid-ppt-10207208 (Accessed 15 August 2020) Gagliardi, P. (2009). Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/gueste74de81/apartheid- 1539027 (Accessed 15 August 2020) Halligan, M. (2017) South Africa under apartheid. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/Halligan/south-africa-under-apartheid-for-lesson-one (Accessed 15 August 2020). History Expect. (2015). Apartheid. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/HistoryExpert006/apartheid-51789708 (Accessed 15 August 2020) Sill, G. (2013). Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/gsill/apartheid-in-south- africa-22079975 (Accessed 15 August 2015) Smith, M. (2011). Apartheid in South Africa. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/melissy516/apartheid-in-south-africa (Accessed 15 August 2020).

×