Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
APRESENTAÇÃO MANUAL NOVO SITE PRIMEX www.primexdistribuidora.com.br Navegação e Funcionalidades
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Seja Bem-vindo(a) ao Novo Site Primex! Siga este Manual como tutorial para ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ESTRUTURA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CABEÇALHO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DEPARTAMENTOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU INSTITUCIONAL
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades BANNERS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PRODUTOS EM DESTAQUE
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades VITRINE
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades NEWSLETTER
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades RODAPÉ
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU DE DEPARTAMENTOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DEPARTAMENTOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CATEGORIAS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLASSES
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DEPARTAMENTOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CATEGORIAS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLASSES
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU INSTITUCIONAL
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU INSTITUCIONAL
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades SOBRE NÓS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TROCAS E RMA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades SEJA NOSSA REVENDA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MEU CADASTRO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades COMPRAR PELO TELEFONE
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MEUS PEDIDOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CÓDIGO DE ÉTICA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CENTRAL DE ATENDIMENTO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TECNOLOGIA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MULTI PRODUTOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Ao clicar em uma Unidade de Negócio específica, você se...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Você consegue visualizar no navegador em qual Unidade d...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Você consegue visualizar na URL em qual Unidade de Negó...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PÁGINA DA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Você consegue visualizar na URL em qual Unidade de Negó...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PÁGINA DE PRODUTO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades FOTO PRINCIPAL / TÍTULO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PRODUTOS RELACIONADOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DESCRIÇÃO E ESPECIFICAÇÕES
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Título do Produto Código do Produto Fotos Complementares Botão de Cadastro ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PÁGINA DE CADASTRO / LOGIN SITE PRINCIPAL
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOSLINK PARA A UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO LINK PARA...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO ESQUECEU A SENHA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades SITE DA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIOS PÁGINA DE CADASTRO / LOGIN
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOS Faça Login com o CNPJ da sua empresa. D...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Importante: para fazer compras em CNPJs diferentes, faça login pelo CNPJ de...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Caso tenha esquecido sua Senha clique em “Esqueceu a senha?” CLIENTE COM CA...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO ATIVO - REDEFINIR SENHA Digite seu e-mail cadastrado e...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Importante: caso você tenha o mesmo e-mail cadastrado para mais de um CNPJ,...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO ATIVO
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TELA DE NOVO CADASTRO (APENAS CNPJ)
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PROCESSO PARA NOVOS CADASTROS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PROCESSO PARA NOVOS CADASTROS 1 RECEBIMENTO Preencha por completo o Formulá...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades COMO COMPRAR
AMBIENTE SEGURO: O Novo Site Primex conta com tecnologia e segurança para finalizar compras. Aproveite muito mais agilidad...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ETAPA 1 ESCOLHA A UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIOS DE SUA REVENDA E FAÇA SEU LOGIN
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TECNOLOGIA
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MULTI PRODUTOS
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ETAPA 2 . ESCOLHA UM PRODUTO; . CLIQUE EM “COMPRAR”
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO . CASO NÃO ESTEJA LOGADO, VERÁ O BOTÃO CINZA. . FAÇA S...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Título do Produto Código do Produto Valor Tabela Valor à Vista Valor a Praz...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO . CASO NÃO HAJA ESTOQUE VOCÊ VERÁ O BOTÃO “AVISE-ME”. ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ETAPA 3: . NO CARRINHO DE COMPRAS VOCÊ PODE: . ALTERAR A QUANTIDADE DE ITEN...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO FINALIZAR SUA COMPRA, CONFIRA A TELA DO ENDEREÇO DE ENTREGA. .CONFIRA ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CARTÃO DE CRÉDITO ETAPA 4: . NA TELA DE PAGAMENTOS, ESCOLHA UMA DAS FORMAS ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades BOLETO À VISTA ETAPA 4: . NA TELA DE PAGAMENTOS, ESCOLHA UMA DAS FORMAS DIS...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades BOLETO A PRAZO ETAPA 4: . NA TELA DE PAGAMENTOS, ESCOLHA UMA DAS FORMAS DIS...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO ESCOLHER CARTÃO, PREENCHA TODOS OS DADOS NECESSÁRIOS E CLIQUE EM PAGAR...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . NA TELA DE CONFIRMAÇÃO DE PEDIDO (CARTÃO): NÚMERO DO PEDIDO PARA ACOMPANH...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO ESCOLHER BOLETO À VISTA, CLIQUE EM PAGAR COM BOLETO BANCÁRIO.
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO ESCOLHER BOLETO A PRAZO, ESCOLHA UM DOS PRAZOS DISPONÍVEIS, CLIQUE EM ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . NA TELA DE CONFIRMAÇÃO DE PEDIDO (BOLETO): NÚMERO DO PEDIDO PARA ACOMPANH...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CONFIRA TODOS OS DADOS DO(S) SEU(S) BOLETOS ANTES DE EFETUAR/PROGRAMAR O(S)...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . NA ABA “MEUS PEDIDOS” NO MENU INSTITUCIONAL, ACOMPANHE O STATUS DE TODOS ...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Nº DO PEDIDO E DATA BARRA DE STATUS / ANDAMENTO INFORMAÇÕES DO PEDIDO ENDER...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PROCESSO PARA PEDIDOS NO SITE 1 ESCOLHA SUA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIOS NO MENU INS...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades IMPORTANTE O prazo de entrega dos seus pedidos será contabilizado após a co...
NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades OBRIGADO E BONS NEGÓCIOS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual Novo Site Primex

17 views

Published on

Navegue por todo o Manual para visualizar as funções e facilidades oferecidas pelo portal.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual Novo Site Primex

  1. 1. APRESENTAÇÃO MANUAL NOVO SITE PRIMEX www.primexdistribuidora.com.br Navegação e Funcionalidades
  2. 2. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Seja Bem-vindo(a) ao Novo Site Primex! Siga este Manual como tutorial para ajudar em sua navegação.
  3. 3. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ESTRUTURA
  4. 4. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CABEÇALHO
  5. 5. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DEPARTAMENTOS
  6. 6. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU INSTITUCIONAL
  7. 7. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades BANNERS
  8. 8. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PRODUTOS EM DESTAQUE
  9. 9. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades VITRINE
  10. 10. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades NEWSLETTER
  11. 11. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades RODAPÉ
  12. 12. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU DE DEPARTAMENTOS
  13. 13. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DEPARTAMENTOS
  14. 14. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CATEGORIAS
  15. 15. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLASSES
  16. 16. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DEPARTAMENTOS
  17. 17. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CATEGORIAS
  18. 18. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLASSES
  19. 19. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU INSTITUCIONAL
  20. 20. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MENU INSTITUCIONAL
  21. 21. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades SOBRE NÓS
  22. 22. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO
  23. 23. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TROCAS E RMA
  24. 24. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades SEJA NOSSA REVENDA
  25. 25. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MEU CADASTRO
  26. 26. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades COMPRAR PELO TELEFONE
  27. 27. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MEUS PEDIDOS
  28. 28. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CÓDIGO DE ÉTICA
  29. 29. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CENTRAL DE ATENDIMENTO
  30. 30. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO
  31. 31. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO
  32. 32. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TECNOLOGIA
  33. 33. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MULTI PRODUTOS
  34. 34. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Ao clicar em uma Unidade de Negócio específica, você será direcionado para a página referente aos Departamentos, Sessões, Categorias e Classes de Produtos daquela Unidade de Negócios escolhida. Tecnologia: . Informática, Automação Comercial, Segurança, Elétrica. Multi Produtos: . Papelaria, Artesanato, Bazar, Utilidades Domésticas.
  35. 35. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Você consegue visualizar no navegador em qual Unidade de Negócios está navegando. PÁGINA DA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO
  36. 36. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Você consegue visualizar na URL em qual Unidade de Negócios está navegando.
  37. 37. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PÁGINA DA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO
  38. 38. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades UNIDADES DE NEGÓCIO Você consegue visualizar na URL em qual Unidade de Negócios está navegando.
  39. 39. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PÁGINA DE PRODUTO
  40. 40. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades FOTO PRINCIPAL / TÍTULO
  41. 41. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PRODUTOS RELACIONADOS
  42. 42. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades DESCRIÇÃO E ESPECIFICAÇÕES
  43. 43. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Título do Produto Código do Produto Fotos Complementares Botão de Cadastro / Login / Comprar (cliente logado) Foto Principal
  44. 44. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PÁGINA DE CADASTRO / LOGIN SITE PRINCIPAL
  45. 45. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOSLINK PARA A UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO LINK PARA A UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIO
  46. 46. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO
  47. 47. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO ESQUECEU A SENHA
  48. 48. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades SITE DA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIOS PÁGINA DE CADASTRO / LOGIN
  49. 49. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOS
  50. 50. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO
  51. 51. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOS Faça Login com o CNPJ da sua empresa. Dica: Salve seus dados de acesso no Navegador para não precisar digitar novamente em cada acesso.
  52. 52. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Importante: para fazer compras em CNPJs diferentes, faça login pelo CNPJ desejado em faturar o pedido. CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOS
  53. 53. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Caso tenha esquecido sua Senha clique em “Esqueceu a senha?” CLIENTE COM CADASTRO E SENHA ATIVOS
  54. 54. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO ATIVO - REDEFINIR SENHA Digite seu e-mail cadastrado e clique em “Enviar senha”. Você receberá um e-mail automático com a resposta. Atenção: verifique sua caixa de Spam / Social / Promoções e Lixo Eletrônico para ver se o e-mail não caiu em uma delas.
  55. 55. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Importante: caso você tenha o mesmo e-mail cadastrado para mais de um CNPJ, salve seus dados de login em um local seguro para evitar transtornos com perdas de dados. CLIENTE COM CADASTRO ATIVO - REDEFINIR SENHA
  56. 56. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO CLIENTE SEM CADASTRO ATIVO
  57. 57. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TELA DE NOVO CADASTRO (APENAS CNPJ)
  58. 58. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PROCESSO PARA NOVOS CADASTROS
  59. 59. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PROCESSO PARA NOVOS CADASTROS 1 RECEBIMENTO Preencha por completo o Formulário e envie seus dados. Você receberá um e-mail automático com a confirmação de recebimento. 2 TRIAGEM Nosso departamento financeiro fará a conferência dos dados, triagem e classificação de sua empresa em nosso sistema. 3 APROVAÇÃO Assim que seu cadastro for aprovado, você receberá um e-mail automático com as informações para o 1º acesso quando seu cadastro estiver aprovado. CADASTROS NÃO APROVADOS Não serão aprovados cadastros com CPFs ou CNPJs que não apresentem os CNAEs específicos para comercializar os produtos que a Primex oferece. Você receberá um e-mail automático informando caso seu cadastro não seja aprovado.
  60. 60. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades COMO COMPRAR
  61. 61. AMBIENTE SEGURO: O Novo Site Primex conta com tecnologia e segurança para finalizar compras. Aproveite muito mais agilidade, praticidade e comodidade para sua rotina comercial.
  62. 62. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ETAPA 1 ESCOLHA A UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIOS DE SUA REVENDA E FAÇA SEU LOGIN
  63. 63. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades TECNOLOGIA
  64. 64. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades MULTI PRODUTOS
  65. 65. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ETAPA 2 . ESCOLHA UM PRODUTO; . CLIQUE EM “COMPRAR”
  66. 66. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO . CASO NÃO ESTEJA LOGADO, VERÁ O BOTÃO CINZA. . FAÇA SEU LOGIN PARA FAZER SUAS COMPRAS.
  67. 67. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Título do Produto Código do Produto Valor Tabela Valor à Vista Valor a Prazo Botão Comprar Formas de Pagamento Aceitas Opções de Parcelamento Calculadora de Frete Valor do Frete por faixa de CEP Valor do Frete por faixa de CEP Valor do Frete por faixa de CEP
  68. 68. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CLIENTE COM CADASTRO . CASO NÃO HAJA ESTOQUE VOCÊ VERÁ O BOTÃO “AVISE-ME”. . PREENCHA SEU NOME E E-MAIL PARA SER AVISADO QUANDO O PRODUTO RETORNAR AO ESTOQUE. avise-me quando chegar
  69. 69. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades ETAPA 3: . NO CARRINHO DE COMPRAS VOCÊ PODE: . ALTERAR A QUANTIDADE DE ITENS; . VISUALIZAR FRETE; . CONTINUAR COMPRANDO; . FINALIZAR COMPRA.
  70. 70. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO FINALIZAR SUA COMPRA, CONFIRA A TELA DO ENDEREÇO DE ENTREGA. .CONFIRA TODOS OS CAMPOS E E PREENCHA O QUE ESTIVER EM BRANCO SE NECESSÁRIO. . CLIQUE EM CONTINUAR.
  71. 71. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CARTÃO DE CRÉDITO ETAPA 4: . NA TELA DE PAGAMENTOS, ESCOLHA UMA DAS FORMAS DISPONÍVEIS: .CARTÃO DE CRÉDITO . BOLETO À VISTA . BOLETO A PRAZO (PARA CLIENTES COM LIMITE DE CRÉDITO DISPONÍVEL).
  72. 72. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades BOLETO À VISTA ETAPA 4: . NA TELA DE PAGAMENTOS, ESCOLHA UMA DAS FORMAS DISPONÍVEIS: .CARTÃO DE CRÉDITO . BOLETO À VISTA . BOLETO A PRAZO (PARA CLIENTES COM LIMITE DE CRÉDITO DISPONÍVEL).
  73. 73. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades BOLETO A PRAZO ETAPA 4: . NA TELA DE PAGAMENTOS, ESCOLHA UMA DAS FORMAS DISPONÍVEIS: .CARTÃO DE CRÉDITO . BOLETO À VISTA . BOLETO A PRAZO (PARA CLIENTES COM LIMITE DE CRÉDITO DISPONÍVEL).
  74. 74. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO ESCOLHER CARTÃO, PREENCHA TODOS OS DADOS NECESSÁRIOS E CLIQUE EM PAGAR COM CARTÃO DE CRÉDITO. . A PRIMEX NÃO TEM ACESSO AOS DADOS DO SEU CARTÃO. AS TRANSAÇÕES SÃO 100% SEGURAS E POSSUEM ANÁLISE ANTI-FRAUDE.
  75. 75. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . NA TELA DE CONFIRMAÇÃO DE PEDIDO (CARTÃO): NÚMERO DO PEDIDO PARA ACOMPANHAMENTO (O VENDEDOR ENXERGA OUTRO NÚMERO) NÚMERO DA AUTENTICAÇÃO TEXTO JURÍDICO AMBIENTE 100% SEGURO
  76. 76. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO ESCOLHER BOLETO À VISTA, CLIQUE EM PAGAR COM BOLETO BANCÁRIO.
  77. 77. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . AO ESCOLHER BOLETO A PRAZO, ESCOLHA UM DOS PRAZOS DISPONÍVEIS, CLIQUE EM PAGAR COM BOLETO BANCÁRIO A PRAZO.
  78. 78. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . NA TELA DE CONFIRMAÇÃO DE PEDIDO (BOLETO): NÚMERO DO PEDIDO PARA ACOMPANHAMENTO (O VENDEDOR ENXERGA OUTRO NÚMERO) CÓDIGO DE BARRAS PARA PAGAMENTO DO BOLETO A VISTA BOTÃO DE IMPRESSÃO DOS BOLETOS AMBIENTE 100% SEGURO TEXTO JURÍDICO
  79. 79. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades CONFIRA TODOS OS DADOS DO(S) SEU(S) BOLETOS ANTES DE EFETUAR/PROGRAMAR O(S) PAGAMENTO(S).
  80. 80. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades . NA ABA “MEUS PEDIDOS” NO MENU INSTITUCIONAL, ACOMPANHE O STATUS DE TODOS OS SEUS PEDIDOS EM ANDAMENTO E HISTÓRICO DOS PEDIDOS EFETUADOS. CLIQUE NO SINAL DE MAIS “+” PARA ACOMPANHAR O STATUS DO SEU PEDIDO.
  81. 81. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades Nº DO PEDIDO E DATA BARRA DE STATUS / ANDAMENTO INFORMAÇÕES DO PEDIDO ENDEREÇO DE ENTREGA FORMA DE PAGAMENTO STATUS FINANCEIRO
  82. 82. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades PROCESSO PARA PEDIDOS NO SITE 1 ESCOLHA SUA UNIDADE DE NEGÓCIOS NO MENU INSTITUCIONAL: TECNOLOGIA OU MULTIPRODUTOS FAÇA SEU LOGIN 2 SELECIONE SEUS PRODUTOS E MONTE SEU CARRINHO DE COMPRAS 3 CONFIRA SEU CARRINHO, O FRETE E OS DADOS DE ENTREGA 4 ESCOLHA SUA FORMA DE PAGAMENTO 5 ACOMPANHE O STATUS DO SEU PEDIDO NA ABA “MEUS PEDIDOS”
  83. 83. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades IMPORTANTE O prazo de entrega dos seus pedidos será contabilizado após a confirmação de pagamento pela Operadora de Cartão ou Retorno Bancário (boleto à vista) no prazo de até 2 dias úteis. Para boleto a prazo, o prazo de entrega será contabilizado a partir da liberação do seu pedido pelo departamento financeiro da Primex após análise de crédito.
  84. 84. NOVO SITE PRIMEX - Navegação e Funcionalidades OBRIGADO E BONS NEGÓCIOS!

×