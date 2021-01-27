Stretch filims

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STRETCH FILMS Do You Want to Buy Stretch Film? 01
What is Stretch Film Used for? Usually, a stretch film holds boxes and products together on a pallet for transportation. I...
03 Why to Use Stretch Films to Wrap your Goods? Stretch film delivers superior item protection Stretch films are cost effe...
Stretch wrap loads are more secure which minimize shipping damages. UVI stretch films can protect products stored outdoors...
05 Stretch Wrap Film is Recyclable The short answer is yes. Stretch film is generally made with linear low density polyeth...
06 How Can Stretch Films Be Used? Packaging-One of the best solutions for packaging things! If you have several items to b...
07 Protection-The films made of thin polyethylene material are widely used to protect goods from wear and tear during the ...
08 Al Najah Packing Materials specializes in stretch films and stretch film wraps. Let us help you find the right stretch ...
Contact Us sales@alnajahpacking.com +971 50 468 7594 ; +971 54 450 4638 www.alnajahpacking.com
