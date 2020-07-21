Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY : PRIYANCY PATEL PHARM.D 4TH YEAR PARUL INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY AND RESEARCH FUNCTIONS OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY
Will you please help me to list out functions of hospital pharmacy ????
MANUFACTURIN G PURCHASE QUALITY CONTROL STORES DISPENSA RY CENTRAL STERILE SUPPY DEPARTMEN T CLINICAL PHARMACY SERVICES DI...
MANUFACTURING SECTION
Raw materials must be – of standard quality - purchase from certified dealer Production of – API or compounding any formul...
Purpose of formulation Drug use in hospital API for any clinical trials Further goes for clinical trials – 0, 1, 2 ,3 ,4 D...
PURCHASE SECTION Estimate the demand or quantity of drugs required Process :- Consult with concerned department regarding ...
Once receiver receives the placed order Verify the order and dispatch in the storage area ie quarantine area
Types of purchases Centralized Decentralized
QUALITY CONTROL SECTION
Collect the sample from any department for analysis whether the product used is as per the standards If the criteria match...
STORES SECTION  Receives drugs from purchase or manufacturing section  Stores the drugs acc to their requirements so to ...
DISPENSARY Dispense medicines to- - -Inpatients - out patients
CENTRAL STERILE DEPARTMENT
Objectives and functions  To provide sterilized material  Contribution to reduction in incidence of hospital infections ...
Enlist functions of clinical pharmacist.
CLINICAL PHARMACY SERVICES
DRUG INORMATION SERVICES  Provides in depth, unbiased source of crucial drug information to meet the needs of practicing ...
Case study  58 yr old female, w/ body weight 70kgs  Disease state – HTN &DM  On medicines :-  T. atorvastatin 20 mg  ...
EDUCATIONAL TRAINING AND SERVICES
  1. 1. BY : PRIYANCY PATEL PHARM.D 4TH YEAR PARUL INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY AND RESEARCH FUNCTIONS OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY
  2. 2. Will you please help me to list out functions of hospital pharmacy ????
  3. 3. MANUFACTURIN G PURCHASE QUALITY CONTROL STORES DISPENSA RY CENTRAL STERILE SUPPY DEPARTMEN T CLINICAL PHARMACY SERVICES DIS ( DRUG INFORMATI ON SERVICES ) EDUCATIO N AND TRAINING FUNCTIONS OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY
  4. 4. MANUFACTURING SECTION
  5. 5. Raw materials must be – of standard quality - purchase from certified dealer Production of – API or compounding any formulation Manufacturing procedure – follow SOP QA and QC department - tests the product with reference to standards as mentioned in pharmacopeias Product ready for use
  6. 6. Purpose of formulation Drug use in hospital API for any clinical trials Further goes for clinical trials – 0, 1, 2 ,3 ,4 Drug further approved and then comes in market
  7. 7. PURCHASE SECTION Estimate the demand or quantity of drugs required Process :- Consult with concerned department regarding stock ie quantity, quality, strength Once approved – filling up vendors, quotations and place to deliver orders
  8. 8. Once receiver receives the placed order Verify the order and dispatch in the storage area ie quarantine area
  9. 9. Types of purchases Centralized Decentralized
  10. 10. QUALITY CONTROL SECTION
  11. 11. Collect the sample from any department for analysis whether the product used is as per the standards If the criteria matches then the product will be approved for further use Rejected
  12. 12. STORES SECTION  Receives drugs from purchase or manufacturing section  Stores the drugs acc to their requirements so to preserve their efficacy and potency  For parenterals – sterile conditions must be maintained  Also look for the products expiry date, products near to expiry date must be used first
  13. 13. DISPENSARY Dispense medicines to- - -Inpatients - out patients
  14. 14. CENTRAL STERILE DEPARTMENT
  15. 15. Objectives and functions  To provide sterilized material  Contribution to reduction in incidence of hospital infections  To maintain records of effectiveness of cleaning,
  16. 16. Enlist functions of clinical pharmacist.
  17. 17. CLINICAL PHARMACY SERVICES
  18. 18. DRUG INORMATION SERVICES  Provides in depth, unbiased source of crucial drug information to meet the needs of practicing physicians, pharmacists and other health care professionals.  It is the provision of written or verbal information about drugs or drug therapy in response to a request from patients, physicians other committees.
  19. 19. Case study  58 yr old female, w/ body weight 70kgs  Disease state – HTN &DM  On medicines :-  T. atorvastatin 20 mg  T. envas 5mg  T. furosemide 20 mg  T. rantac  T. MVBC  T. metformin 500mg  T. dapgliflozin 10 mg
  20. 20. EDUCATIONAL TRAINING AND SERVICES

