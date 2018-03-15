Class 7_ae2_progressive collapse analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS PLASTIC ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS 1.- ELASTIC ANALYSIS OF GRIDS 1.1.- COMPATIBILITY METHOD 1.2- SLOPE D...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS ELASTIC ANALYSIS PLASTIC ANALYSIS ≠ RESULTS* Part of the structure ma...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS KIMENATIC METHOD 1.- DRAW A POSSIBLE COLLAPSE PATTERN 2.- CALCULATE T...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS KINEMATIC METHOD INCREMENTAL METHOD = RESULTS (both plastic analysis)...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS INCREMENTAL METHOD (progressive collapse analysis) 1.- ELASTIC ANALYS...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II CLASS 9
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS VALUE OF P WHEN THE FIRST HINGE IS FORMED We have to choose between t...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE FIRST HINGE IS FORMED THE LOWEST… WHY?
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE FIRST HINGE IS FORMED
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS TO CALCULATE WHERE THE SECOND HINGE IS FORMED… RESULT OF SAP2000 OR S...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS THIS DIAGRAM IS NOT ENOUGH TO KNOW IT!
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE SECOND HINGE IS FORMED
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II CLASS 9 RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD We place another hinge where the second plasti...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS WE NEED THESE TWO DIAGRAMS TO KNOW WHERE THE THIRD PLASTIC HINGE WILL...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE THIRD HINGE IS FORMED
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE THIRD HINGE IS FORMED
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS AS IT IS STATICALLY DETERMINATE, WE DO NOT NEED SAP2000 BUT WE COULD ...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS WE NEED THESE TWO DIAGRAMS TO KNOW WHERE THE FOURTH PLASTIC HINGE WIL...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS 33,23 = - 0,00008831 m x 124,57 - 0,0002 m x 10,104 - 0,000277 m x 36...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS?
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II CLASS 9 RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS VALUE OF THE LOAD THAT PRODUCES THE FIRST PLASTIC HINGE?
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE FIRST PLASTIC HINGE IS PRODUCED
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS AS IT IS STATICALLY DETERMINATE, WE DO NOT NEED SAP2000 BUT WE COULD ...
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS VALUE OF PU2? WE MUST CONSIDER TWO DIAGRAMS!!!
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS PLASTIC ANALYSIS
  1. 1. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS PLASTIC ANALYSIS
  2. 2. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS 1.- ELASTIC ANALYSIS OF GRIDS 1.1.- COMPATIBILITY METHOD 1.2- SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD 2.- PLASTIC ANALYSIS OF STRUCTURES 2.1- PLASTIC ANALYSIS OF BEAMS 2.2- PLASTIC ANALYSIS OF FRAMES 2.2.1- KINEMATIC METHOD 2.2.2- INCREMENTAL ANALYSIS. HINGE BY HINGE METHOD 3.- INTRODUCTION TO SECOND ORDER ANALYSIS OF STRUCTURES 2.3- PLASTIC ANALYSIS OF SLABS. FEBRUARY MARCHADNAPRIL MAY
  3. 3. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS ELASTIC ANALYSIS PLASTIC ANALYSIS ≠ RESULTS* Part of the structure material is working beyond the plastic limit The structure should be ductile enough to have a plastic behaviour All the structure material is working below the plastic limit The structure can be fragile or ductile to apply elastic analysis SAFER CHEAPER Superposition Principle cannot be applied Superposition Principle can be applied
  4. 4. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS KIMENATIC METHOD 1.- DRAW A POSSIBLE COLLAPSE PATTERN 2.- CALCULATE THE Mp THAT PRODUCES THAT COLLAPSE PATTERN 3.- CHECK IF THE COLLAPSE PATTERN + Mp VALUE ARE LINKED WITH A BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM IN EQUILIBRIUM 1.1. Number of hinges required? 1.2. Points where a hinge can be formed? 1.3. Combinations? 2.1. Application of Virtual Work Principle Wext = Wint 2.2. Calculation of Mp 3.1. Equilibrium (three equilibrium equations)
  5. 5. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS KINEMATIC METHOD INCREMENTAL METHOD = RESULTS (both plastic analysis) It let us know how the frames behave step by step It leads us to the true failure pattern directly. We do not have to choose among posible different answers It leads directly to the final collapse pattern We must guess and choose among different possible collapse patterns Lot of numbers because we have to consider elastic analysis results in the proccess Easy maths
  6. 6. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS INCREMENTAL METHOD (progressive collapse analysis) 1.- ELASTIC ANALYSIS P= 1 2.- ELASTIC ANALYSIS P=1 AND A HINGE AT THE POINT WHERE THE 1º PLASTIC HINGE IS FORMED. 3.- …. REPEAT THE PROCCESS UNTIL THE GLOBAL COLLAPSE IS PRODUCED 1.1. Where is the first plastic hinge formed? 1.2. Value of the load P that produces the first plastic hinge? 2.1. Where is the second plastic hinge formed? 2.2. Value of the load P that produces the second plastic hinge? 1.3. Bending moment diagram when the 1st plastic hinge is formed 2.3. Bending moment diagram when the 1st plastic hinge is formed
  7. 7. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  8. 8. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD
  9. 9. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II CLASS 9
  10. 10. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS VALUE OF P WHEN THE FIRST HINGE IS FORMED We have to choose between these two values
  11. 11. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE FIRST HINGE IS FORMED THE LOWEST… WHY?
  12. 12. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE FIRST HINGE IS FORMED
  13. 13. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS TO CALCULATE WHERE THE SECOND HINGE IS FORMED… RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD
  14. 14. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS THIS DIAGRAM IS NOT ENOUGH TO KNOW IT!
  15. 15. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  16. 16. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE SECOND HINGE IS FORMED
  17. 17. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  18. 18. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II CLASS 9 RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD We place another hinge where the second plastic hinge is formed
  19. 19. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS WE NEED THESE TWO DIAGRAMS TO KNOW WHERE THE THIRD PLASTIC HINGE WILL OCCUR
  20. 20. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE THIRD HINGE IS FORMED
  21. 21. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE THIRD HINGE IS FORMED
  22. 22. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS AS IT IS STATICALLY DETERMINATE, WE DO NOT NEED SAP2000 BUT WE COULD USE IT We place a hinge where the second plastic hinge is formed
  23. 23. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS WE NEED THESE TWO DIAGRAMS TO KNOW WHERE THE FOURTH PLASTIC HINGE WILL OCCUR
  24. 24. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  25. 25. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  26. 26. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  27. 27. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS 33,23 = - 0,00008831 m x 124,57 - 0,0002 m x 10,104 - 0,000277 m x 36,24 - 0,00572 m x 1,775
  28. 28. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS?
  29. 29. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II CLASS 9 RESULT OF SAP2000 OR SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD
  30. 30. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS VALUE OF THE LOAD THAT PRODUCES THE FIRST PLASTIC HINGE?
  31. 31. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS BENDING MOMENT DIAGRAM WHEN THE FIRST PLASTIC HINGE IS PRODUCED
  32. 32. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS AS IT IS STATICALLY DETERMINATE, WE DO NOT NEED SAP2000 BUT WE COULD USE IT
  33. 33. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS VALUE OF PU2? WE MUST CONSIDER TWO DIAGRAMS!!!
  34. 34. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  35. 35. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS
  36. 36. STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS II PROGRESSIVE COLLAPSE ANALYSIS PLASTIC ANALYSIS

