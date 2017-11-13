Realidad  Virtual  Inmersiva     en  Formación  P.R.L EMILIO  CONDE  HERCE   Director  Grandes  Cuen...
Índice   1.  La  realidad  virtual  en  procesos  forma@vos     2.  Tipos    de  experiencias ...
–  3  –   •  Facebook.  Democra;zación.   •  Oculus  Ri>.  Palmer  Luckey.   •  3  años  Inves;gació...
1.  LA REALIDAD VIRTUAL EN PROCESOS FORMATIVOS –  4  –  
1.  La realidad virtual en procesos formativos –  5  –   •  Experiencias  1ª  persona   •  Interacción  en ...
1.  La realidad virtual en procesos formativos –  6  –  
2.  TIPOS DE EXPERIENCIAS VIRTUALES –  7  –  
1.  Tipos de experiencias virtuales –  8  –   Experiencia  Individual   Experiencia  compar;da   Tecnología ...
1.  Un nuevo Ecosistema –  9  –   Guantes  háp;cos   Plataformas  de  movimiento   Mul;ples  Fabricantes...
Novedades 2018 –  10  –   Seguimiento  Mirada  en  VR   Realidad  Mixta  /  Hologramas   VR  con ...
1.  Tipos de experiencias virtuales –  11  –   Vídeo  presentación  
3.  Aplicaciones VR –  12  –  
3.  Aplicaciones VR –  13  –   •  Iden;ﬁcación  y  Prevención  riesgos.     •  Entornos  Industriales. ...
4.  Vídeos –  14  –  
4.  Vídeos § 2017-­‐03-­‐27-­‐VIDEO-­‐00000008.mp4       § VR  Training  CT  vc.mp4     –  15  – ...
Muchas gracias
  1. 1. Realidad  Virtual  Inmersiva     en  Formación  P.R.L EMILIO  CONDE  HERCE   Director  Grandes  Cuentas  
  2. 2. Índice   1.  La  realidad  virtual  en  procesos  forma@vos     2.  Tipos    de  experiencias  virtuales   3.  Aplicaciones  VR   4.  Vídeos  
  3. 3. –  3  –   •  Facebook.  Democra;zación.   •  Oculus  Ri>.  Palmer  Luckey.   •  3  años  Inves;gación.   •  Videojuegos.  Industria  del  Ocio.   •  Aplicaciones  en  empresa.     •  Plataforma  redes  sociales   .         Realidad Virtual Inmersiva  
  4. 4. 1.  LA REALIDAD VIRTUAL EN PROCESOS FORMATIVOS –  4  –  
  5. 5. 1.  La realidad virtual en procesos formativos –  5  –   •  Experiencias  1ª  persona   •  Interacción  en  Tiempo  real   •  Sin  riesgos.  Menos  recursos.     •  Aprender  jugando  (Serious  games)   •  Libertad  decisión  y  movimiento   •  Sorpresa.  Efecto  “guau”  
  6. 6. 1.  La realidad virtual en procesos formativos –  6  –  
  7. 7. 2.  TIPOS DE EXPERIENCIAS VIRTUALES –  7  –  
  8. 8. 1.  Tipos de experiencias virtuales –  8  –   Experiencia  Individual   Experiencia  compar;da   Tecnología  mul;player  :     experiencia  simultánea  en  local  o   en  remoto  sobre  el  mismo   escenario.  
  9. 9. 1.  Un nuevo Ecosistema –  9  –   Guantes  háp;cos   Plataformas  de  movimiento   Mul;ples  Fabricantes  :     Microso>,  HP,  Lenovo,  Acer,   etc..  
  10. 10. Novedades 2018 –  10  –   Seguimiento  Mirada  en  VR   Realidad  Mixta  /  Hologramas   VR  con  Calidad  2  x  4K   200º  FOV  
  11. 11. 1.  Tipos de experiencias virtuales –  11  –   Vídeo  presentación  
  12. 12. 3.  Aplicaciones VR –  12  –  
  13. 13. 3.  Aplicaciones VR –  13  –   •  Iden;ﬁcación  y  Prevención  riesgos.     •  Entornos  Industriales.  Ediﬁcación.     •  Oﬁcinas.  Ergonomía.  PVDs.   •  Seguridad  Vial.   •  Planes  de  evacuación.  Emergencias.   •  Trabajos  Altura.  Trabajos  conﬁnados.   •  Desarrollo  con;nuo.  Flexibilidad.    
  14. 14. 4.  Vídeos –  14  –  
  15. 15. 4.  Vídeos § 2017-­‐03-­‐27-­‐VIDEO-­‐00000008.mp4       § VR  Training  CT  vc.mp4     –  15  –  
