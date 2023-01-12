Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 12, 2023
Jan. 12, 2023
My name is Pretty Ntsonte. I'm 23 years old and looking for a position where I can explore my knowledge, express my skills and gain experience. I have done National Diploma in Information Technology in Communication Networks at Walter Sisulu University.

My name is Pretty Ntsonte. I'm 23 years old and looking for a position where I can explore my knowledge, express my skills and gain experience. I have done National Diploma in Information Technology in Communication Networks at Walter Sisulu University.

Ntsonte CV.pdf

  1. 1. 2021 2017 PRETTY NTSONTE 3 Garden street Southernwood East London 5201 0634673008 | ntsontepretty@gmail.com Objective To work in an environment which encourages me to succeed and grow professionally where I can utilize my skills and knowledge appropriately. I seek challenging opportunities where I can fully use my skills for the success of the organization. Education Walter Sisulu University National Diploma:Information Technology in Communication Networks Khanyisa High School 12 Skills Competent Interpersonal Skills Problem Solving Decision Making Teamwork Get Connected Introduction to Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Essentials Cloud Security Programming Essentials in Python Programming Essentials in C++ Fortinet NSE1 Network Security Associate Fortinet NSE2 Network Security Associate Fortinet NSE3 Network Security Associate Introduction to IoT Introduction to Packet tracer NDG Linux Unhatched Microsoft Project Microsoft Excel Achievements & Awards Network Security Sales Certification Intro to Splunk ( e-learning) What is splunk? (e-learning) Scheduling Reports and Alerts (e-learning) Languages
  2. 2. English- Read, write IsiXhosa- Read, write Nationality South Africa Gender Female Marital Status Single Reference Unathi Mtshizana - "Walter Sisulu University " Secretary Umtshizana@wsu.ac.za 0437094087 Joshua Okuthe - "Walter Sisulu University " Lecturer jokuthe@wsu.ac.za 0218295790 Nobert Jere - "Walter Sisulu University " Lecturer

