best free online movies trailers Sud sanaeha
2002 | Drama
Sud sanaeha is a movie starring Kanokporn Tongaram, Min Oo, and Jenjira Pongpas. The story of a love affair that
begins during a picnic on the Thai-Burmese border.
Roong longs for the day when she can be with Min, her Burmese lover, an illegal immigrant. She pays Orn, an older
woman to take care of Min while she looks for a place for them to stay. One afternoon, Min takes Roong for a picnic in
jungle, where they feel safe to express their love. But meanwhile, Orn has also gone to the jungle, with Tommy, co-
worker of her husband, Sirote.
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama,Romance
Written By: Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
Stars: Kanokporn Tongaram, Min Oo, Jenjira Pongpas, Sa-gnad Chaiyapan
Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Rating: 7.0
Date: 2002-10-09
Duration: PT2H5M
Keywords: erect penis,male full rear nudity,street market,picnic,jungle
