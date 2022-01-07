Successfully reported this slideshow.
Real Estate
Jan. 07, 2022
Is buying a house on auction a good idea at Prestige green gables

Real Estate
Jan. 07, 2022
The decision to buy a house is one of the biggest ones we have in our lives. It involves a lot of factors from the size of your family to the location and needs.

The problem with these situations is that we actually don't know what we're getting ourselves into when buying real estate. There are just too many unknowns involved with it and this makes it difficult for us to make an educated decision.

Buying a house on auction may be a good option if you don't mind going against the grain and taking risks, but it's important to keep in mind how much rent you'll still need to pay after you bought this property.
Visit here for more details : https://www.prestigegreengables.co.in/

Is buying a house on auction a good idea at Prestige green gables

  1. 1. Prestige Green Gables by Prestige Group SINCE 1986
  2. 2. Prestige Green Gables Licensed Real Estate Agent YEARS OF EXPERIENCE Prestige Group has forcefully established itself as one of the leading and most successful inventors of real estate in India by engraving its unforgettable mark across all asset classes. Innovated in 1986, the group’s development is moment in excess. SPECIALIZATIONS The Prestige specifications related in all departments are of A1 quality and norms. The design includes ultramodern construction methodologies and planning with a commitment of delivering world- class casing experience to its inhabitants. Vitrified penstocks are used for flooring and skirting of the living/ dining/ foyer/ kitchen/ bedroom areas. P R E S T I G E G R E E N G A B L E S L I S T I N G － 1 9 8 6
  3. 3. 01 02 03 COMMERCIAL SPACES Prestige Green Gables is coming up in luxuriant surrounds of Electronic megacity, Bangalore-south. Electronic megacity sprawls over a vast 332 acres and is one of the largest electronic artificial premises of the country. RESIDENTIAL SPACES The region has wide spread presence of top- notch domestic communities byA-1 construction enterprises that feature luxury apartments, duplex apartments, estates, plant apartments, row houses, extensions and domestic plots. PROPERTY AND PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Prestige Green Gables will offer luxury apartments of colorful confines and phasing towered over high- rise complexes hedged around by open spaces, water features, green outside and flourishing yards. Key Services
  4. 4. 03 02 01 PRESTIGE GREEN GABLES L I S T I NG － S I N CE 1 9 8 6 Current property listings
  5. 5. PROPERTY 1 FEATURES The Prestige Green Gables design is in the process of acquiring all needed blessings and concurrences from the corresponding authorities. This township will include 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments erected using right spatial figure, space alignment ways and vaastu methodologies to produce well breezy homes filled with daylight and fresh air pouring in through extensive sundecks and elevated window spaces. P R E S T I G E G R E E N G A B L E S L I S T I N G － 1 9 8 6
  6. 6. Commercial Property 1 PROPERTY SIZE AND CONDITION This hot domestic community by Prestige Groups is searched to be ventured soon in elite locales of Kadubeesanahalli of South Bangalore near to all essential social and physical infrastructural fabrics. The premise is outlined to be developed over colossal land premise with upmarket amenities and installations.
  7. 7. Commercial Property 2 PROPERTY SIZE AND CONDITION Prestige Green Gables is one of the most approving systems located in the heart of the megacity furnishing its residers propinquity to all the communal serviceability of a diurnal life. It's veritably well connected to Electronic megacity, External Ring Road, Nice Road and due to its position Green Gables residers are going to save a lot of time to spend with their family. This forthcoming design by Prestige Group is coming soon to turn your dreams into reality and unravel the true experience of a luxurious living
  8. 8. PROPERTY 3 FEATURES The master plan of Prestige Green Gable indicates the presence of grand Entry kiosk with the ornate of water features, green open zones and security check points. The premise includes high- rise domestic halls hosting 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom apartments equipped with plush innards. The domestic halls are well piecemeal from each other to give utmost sequestration between the residences. P R E S T I G E G R E E N G A B L E S L I S T I N G － S I N C E 1 9 8 6
  9. 9. www.prestigegreengables.co.in ONLINE FORM For bookings and viewings 9686325147 MOBILE PHONE Contact details PRESTIGE GREEN GABLES L I S T ING － S I N CE 1 9 8 6 THE PRESTIGE CITY

The decision to buy a house is one of the biggest ones we have in our lives. It involves a lot of factors from the size of your family to the location and needs. The problem with these situations is that we actually don't know what we're getting ourselves into when buying real estate. There are just too many unknowns involved with it and this makes it difficult for us to make an educated decision. Buying a house on auction may be a good option if you don't mind going against the grain and taking risks, but it's important to keep in mind how much rent you'll still need to pay after you bought this property. Visit here for more details : https://www.prestigegreengables.co.in/

