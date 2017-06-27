ЗВІТ КЛУБУ «МОЛОДИЙ ВИХОВАТЕЛЬ» ЗА 2016-2017 Н.Р. Міністерство освіти і науки України Комунальний вищий навчальний заклад ...
МЕТА КЛУБУ: 1. Навчати студентів застосовувати теоретичні знання, набуті під час навчання в конкретній практичній роботі....
ЗАВДАННЯ І ЗМІСТ РОБОТИ КЛУБУ «МОЛОДОГО ВИХОВАТЕЛЯ»:  1. Створення умов для безперервного вдосконалення професійної освіт...
АКТИВ КЛУБУ: 241 група 1. Знак Марина 2. Харик Альона 3. П`ятигорець Надія 231 група 1. Сук Олена 2. Ушаньова Юлія 3. Димч...
№ п.п. Назва, тема Форма проведення Групи Відповідальний Термін проведення 1. Фінансово грамотна особистість — з дошкільно...
ДЕНЬ ДОШКІЛЛЯ (ВЕРЕСЕНЬ, 2016 РІК) (КУЗНЄЦОВА О.В., ОНІЩЕНКО С.З., ГРИБОВСЬКА А.С.)
МАЙСТЕР-КЛАС ПО ВИГОТОВЛЕННЮ ЛЯЛЬКИ-МОТАНКИ ТА ЛЯЛЬКОВИЙ ТЕАТР ПРОДЕМОНСТРУВАЛИ СТУДЕНТИ В РАМКАХ СВЯТКУВАННЯ ДНЯ ДОШКІЛЛЯ.
КОНКУРС ПЕДАГОГІЧНОЇ МАЙСТЕРНОСТІ (КУЗНЄЦОВА О.В., ЛИСТОПАД 2016 Р.
ЧЕЛЕНДЖ МІЖ УЧАСНИКАМИ КЛУБУ «МАТЕМАТИЧНІ ПОРАДИ ДЛЯ БАТЬКІВ ДОШКІЛЬНИКІВ» (КВІТЕНЬ, 2017 Р.)
ТЕОРЕТИЧНО-ПРАКТИЧНА КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ «НАЦІОНАЛЬНО-ПАТРІОТИЧНЕ ВИХОВАННЯ ДІТЕЙ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ» (ГРИБОВСЬКА А.С., ОНІЩЕНКО С.З...
ДИМЧЕНКО МАРІЯ ПРОВОДИТЬ ЗАНЯТТЯ НАЦІОНАЛЬНОГО СПРЯМУВАННЯ
УСНИЙ ЖУРНАЛ «ЕКОЛОГІЧНЕ ВИХОВАННЯ ДІТЕЙ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ» (АНТОНОВ О.О., ЛЮТИЙ 2017 Р.)
ТРЕНІНГ «ОСОБЛИВОСТІ АДАПТАЦІЇ ДІТЕЙ ДО НАВЧАННЯ В ШКОЛІ» (АКИМЕНКО Ю.С., БЕРЕЗЕНЬ 2017 Р.)
СТУДЕНТИ НАВЧАЮТЬСЯ ВИЗНАЧАТИ ЗА ДОПОМОГОЮ ТЕСТІВ РІВЕНЬ ГОТОВНОСТІ ДІТЕЙ ДО ШКОЛИ
УЧАСНИКИ КЛУБУ ГОТУЮТЬСЯ ДО МАЙСТЕР-КЛАСУ ПО КОРЕКЦІЙНІЙ РОБОТІ З ДІТЬМИ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ (СЕМІНАР-ПРАКТИКУМ В СМТ. ЛАЗУРН...
УЧАСНИКИ КЛУБУ: ХАРИК АЛЬОНА (241 ГРУПА), ЗНАК МАРИНА (241 ГРУПА), МЕЛЬНИЧЕНКО ЛАРИСА (222 ГРУПА) ПОСІЛИ I КОМАНДНЕ МІСЦЕ ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Звіт клубу "Молодий вихователь" за 2016-2017 н. р.

35 views

Published on

звіт клубу, гуртка

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Звіт клубу "Молодий вихователь" за 2016-2017 н. р.

  1. 1. ЗВІТ КЛУБУ «МОЛОДИЙ ВИХОВАТЕЛЬ» ЗА 2016-2017 Н.Р. Міністерство освіти і науки України Комунальний вищий навчальний заклад «Бериславський педагогічний коледж імені В.Ф. Беньковського» Херсонської обласної ради
  2. 2. МЕТА КЛУБУ: 1. Навчати студентів застосовувати теоретичні знання, набуті під час навчання в конкретній практичній роботі. 2. Вивчати передовий педагогічний досвід. 3. Засвоювати традиційні та інноваційні методи навчання та виховання. 4. Вчитися впроваджувати нетрадиційні форми та методи навчання. 5. Знайомитися з новими технологіями в педагогіці.
  3. 3. ЗАВДАННЯ І ЗМІСТ РОБОТИ КЛУБУ «МОЛОДОГО ВИХОВАТЕЛЯ»:  1. Створення умов для безперервного вдосконалення професійної освіти.  студентів, підвищення їхньої психологічної компетентності.  2. Проведення заходів, спрямованих на розвиток творчих можливостей студентів.  Вивчення педагогічного досвіду класиків педагогіки.  3. Апробація та впровадження нових освітніх технологій та систем.
  4. 4. АКТИВ КЛУБУ: 241 група 1. Знак Марина 2. Харик Альона 3. П`ятигорець Надія 231 група 1. Сук Олена 2. Ушаньова Юлія 3. Димченко Марія 4. Ананьєва Вікторія 5. Мельничук Юлія 6. Ніколенко Ольга 7. Жадлун Ірина 8. Єфремова Анастасія 222 група 1. Забудько Тетяна 2. Мельниченко Лариса 3. Коркішка Олена 4. Куліш Анастасія
  5. 5. № п.п. Назва, тема Форма проведення Групи Відповідальний Термін проведення 1. Фінансово грамотна особистість — з дошкільного віку граючи. 222, 231, 221, 212 Грибовська А.С. Оніщенко С.З. Січень 2. Математичні поради для батьків дошкільників. Челендж 231, 222 Грибовська А.С. Лютий 3. Екологічне виховання дітей дошкільного віку. Усний журнал 222, 231, 212, 221 Антонов О.О. Грибовська А.С. Лютий 4. Зміст та завдання роботи з народознавства в дошкільному закладі відповідно до вимог Базового компонента дошкільної освіти в Україні. Практична конференція 231, 222, 212, 221, 241 Оніщенко С.З. Березень 5. Особливості адаптації дітей до навчання у школі. Тренінг 222, 231, 212, 221, 241 Борисенко Ю.С. Березень 6. Корекційна робота з дітьми дошкільного віку. Майстер-клас 222, 231, 212, 221, 241 Кузнєцова О.В. Квітень 7. Плекаємо любов до природи Прогулянки в природу 222, 231, 212, 221, 241 Антонов О.О. Травень План роботи клубу «Молодий вихователь» на II семестр 2016-2017 н. р.
  6. 6. ДЕНЬ ДОШКІЛЛЯ (ВЕРЕСЕНЬ, 2016 РІК) (КУЗНЄЦОВА О.В., ОНІЩЕНКО С.З., ГРИБОВСЬКА А.С.)
  7. 7. МАЙСТЕР-КЛАС ПО ВИГОТОВЛЕННЮ ЛЯЛЬКИ-МОТАНКИ ТА ЛЯЛЬКОВИЙ ТЕАТР ПРОДЕМОНСТРУВАЛИ СТУДЕНТИ В РАМКАХ СВЯТКУВАННЯ ДНЯ ДОШКІЛЛЯ.
  8. 8. КОНКУРС ПЕДАГОГІЧНОЇ МАЙСТЕРНОСТІ (КУЗНЄЦОВА О.В., ЛИСТОПАД 2016 Р.
  9. 9. ЧЕЛЕНДЖ МІЖ УЧАСНИКАМИ КЛУБУ «МАТЕМАТИЧНІ ПОРАДИ ДЛЯ БАТЬКІВ ДОШКІЛЬНИКІВ» (КВІТЕНЬ, 2017 Р.)
  10. 10. ТЕОРЕТИЧНО-ПРАКТИЧНА КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ «НАЦІОНАЛЬНО-ПАТРІОТИЧНЕ ВИХОВАННЯ ДІТЕЙ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ» (ГРИБОВСЬКА А.С., ОНІЩЕНКО С.З., ЛЮТИЙ 2017 Р.)
  11. 11. ДИМЧЕНКО МАРІЯ ПРОВОДИТЬ ЗАНЯТТЯ НАЦІОНАЛЬНОГО СПРЯМУВАННЯ
  12. 12. УСНИЙ ЖУРНАЛ «ЕКОЛОГІЧНЕ ВИХОВАННЯ ДІТЕЙ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ» (АНТОНОВ О.О., ЛЮТИЙ 2017 Р.)
  13. 13. ТРЕНІНГ «ОСОБЛИВОСТІ АДАПТАЦІЇ ДІТЕЙ ДО НАВЧАННЯ В ШКОЛІ» (АКИМЕНКО Ю.С., БЕРЕЗЕНЬ 2017 Р.)
  14. 14. СТУДЕНТИ НАВЧАЮТЬСЯ ВИЗНАЧАТИ ЗА ДОПОМОГОЮ ТЕСТІВ РІВЕНЬ ГОТОВНОСТІ ДІТЕЙ ДО ШКОЛИ
  15. 15. УЧАСНИКИ КЛУБУ ГОТУЮТЬСЯ ДО МАЙСТЕР-КЛАСУ ПО КОРЕКЦІЙНІЙ РОБОТІ З ДІТЬМИ ДОШКІЛЬНОГО ВІКУ (СЕМІНАР-ПРАКТИКУМ В СМТ. ЛАЗУРНЕ ДОЦ «ЧАЙКА» КУЗНЄЦОВА О.В. (ТРАВЕНЬ, 2017 Р.)
  16. 16. УЧАСНИКИ КЛУБУ: ХАРИК АЛЬОНА (241 ГРУПА), ЗНАК МАРИНА (241 ГРУПА), МЕЛЬНИЧЕНКО ЛАРИСА (222 ГРУПА) ПОСІЛИ I КОМАНДНЕ МІСЦЕ В II ТУРІ ІНТЕРНЕТ-ОЛІМПІАДИ СЕРЕД СТУДЕНТІВ СПЕЦІАЛЬНОСТІ 5.01010101 “ДОШКІЛЬНА ОСВІТА” ВИЩИХ ПЕДАГОГІЧНИХ НАВЧАЛЬНИХ ЗАКЛАДІВ І-ІІ РІВНЯ АКРЕДИТАЦІЇ ПІВДЕННОГО РЕГІОНУ УКРАЇНИ.

×