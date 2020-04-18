fuehrungsstile fuehrungsmodelle powerpoint praesentation vorlage

-
PowerPoint-Präsentation und PPT-Vorlage mit den populärsten Führungsstilen und Führungsmodellen auf 44 Folien.
- Carlyle & Galton Trait Theory
- Kouzes & Posner Trait Theory
- Ralph Stogdill Trait Theory
- Douglas McGregors X-Y-Theorie
- Kurt Lewins’s Three Style Model
- Bolman & Deals Vier-Rahmen-Modell
- Blake/Moutons Verhaltensgitter
- Fiedlers Kontingenztheorie
- Situatives Führen nach Hersey & Blanchard
- Weg-Ziel-Theorie nach House und Evans
- Führungskontinuum nach Tannenbaum & Schmidt
- Kouzes und Posners fünf Methoden der Führung
- John Adair's Action-Centered Leadership Model
- Scoullers 3 Ebenen der Führung
PowerPoint-Vorlage hier bei PresentationLoad herunterladen:
https://www.presentationload.de/fuehrungsstile-und-modelle.html
