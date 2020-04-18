fuehrungsstile fuehrungsmodelle powerpoint praesentation vorlage

Successfully reported this slideshow.
POWERPOINT VORLAGE
FÜHRUNGSSTILE UND -MODELLE
AGENDA Führungsmodelle
CARLYLE & GALTON TRAIT THEORY Führungsmodelle Intelligenz Führungseigenschaften: Extrovertiertheit Wortgewandtheit Größe A...
KOUZES & POSNER TRAIT THEORY Führungsmodelle (aus der Sicht der Gefolgschaft), vorgeschlagen von James Kouzes und Barry Z....
RALPH STOGDILL TRAIT THEORY Führungsmodelle FÜR FÜHRUNGSKOMPETENZ NACH STOGDILL: Integrität, ÜberzeugungFigur, Energie, Ge...
RALPH STOGDILL TRAIT THEORY Führungsmodelle FÜR FÜHRUNGSKOMPETENZ NACH STOGDILL: Selbstbewusstsein Intelligenz Sprechflüss...
RALPH STOGDILL TRAIT THEORY Führungsmodelle FÜR FÜHRUNGSKOMPETENZ NACH STOGDILL: Originalität Kühnheit Verständnis Soziale...
DOUGLAS MCGREGORS X-Y-THEORIE Führungsmodelle Einstellung Menschen haben Abneigung gegen Arbeit, vermeiden sie wann immer ...
DOUGLAS MCGREGORS X-Y-THEORIE Führungsmodelle Passivität & geringe Motivation Kontrolle & exakte Anweisungen Mangelnde Ini...
DOUGLAS MCGREGORS X-Y-THEORIE Führungsmodelle Arbeits- motivation & Engagement Selbst- bestimmung & -verwirklichung Initia...
KURT LEWIN‘S THREE STYLES MODEL Führungsmodelle Führungskräfte geben Anweisungen, fordern Gehorsam ein und bestrafen Fehle...
BOLMAN & DEALS VIER-RAHMEN-MODELL Führungsmodelle Das Vier-Rahmen-Modell wurde entwickelt, um die Komplexität unternehmeri...
BOLMAN & DEALS VIER-RAHMEN-MODELL Führungsmodelle Der politische Rahmen ist geprägt von konkurrierenden Interessen und Mac...
BLAKE/MOUTONS VERHALTENSGITTER Führungsmodelle Typ 1,9 „Country Club Management“ Gute Arbeitsatmosphäre steht im Zentrum d...
FIEDLERS KONTINGENZTHEORIE Führungsmodelle Fiedlers Kontingenztheorie besagt, der Erfolg einer Führungs- person hängt von ...
FIEDLERS KONTINGENZTHEORIE Klassifikationssystem Führungssituationen Günstigkeit der Situation Beziehung Führungskraft- Mi...
SITUATIVES FÜHREN NACH HERSEY & BLANCHARD Führungsmodelle Niedrige Reife der Mitarbeiter Hohe Aufgabenorientierung + Niedr...
SITUATIVES FÜHREN NACH HERSEY & BLANCHARD Führungsmodelle Aufgabenorientiert
WEG-ZIEL-THEORIE NACH HOUSE UND EVANS Zufriedenheit der Mitarbeiter, Produktivität, Belohnung Eigenschaften der Mitarbeite...
WEG-ZIEL-THEORIE NACH HOUSE UND EVANS Führungsmodelle Direktiv ▪ Unstrukturierte, interessante Aufgaben ▪ Klare Anweisunge...
FÜHRUNGSKONTINUUM NACH TANNENBAUM & SCHMIDT Tannenbaum und Schmidt entwickelten das Modell „Führungskontinuum“, um eine Re...
KOUZES UND POSNERS FÜNF METHODEN DER FÜHRUNG Führungsmodelle Mit gutem Beispiel vorangehen ▪ Umsetzung gemeinsamer Werte v...
JOHN ADAIR‘S ACTION-CENTERED LEADERSHIP MODEL Führungsmodelle Das „Action-Centered-Leadership“-Modell fokussiert sich dara...
JOHN ADAIR‘S ACTION-CENTERED LEADERSHIP MODEL Führungsmodelle 8 Schlüssel-Verantwortlichkeiten von Führungskräften nach Ad...
Innere Ebene Äußere Ebene The Three Levels of Leadership Model SCOULLERS 3 EBENEN DER FÜHRUNG Führungsmodelle Öffentlich: ...
SCOULLERS 3 EBENEN DER FÜHRUNG Führungsmodelle FÜHRUNG ALS PROZESS IN VIER DIMENSIONEN: Richtungsvorgabe und Sinnstiftung,...
FÜHRUNGSSTILE UND -MODELLE
AGENDA Führungsstile
SERVANT LEADERSHIP Führungsstile Dienende Führungsstruktur Ausrichtung der Führungstätigkeit auf die Interessen der Geführ...
AUTHENTISCHE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile Authentische Führungspersonen zeigen nach Bill George ihr wahres Selbst und verhalten s...
ETHIKBEWUSSTE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile ETHICAL LEADERSHIP SCALE hört Mitarbeitern zu und nimmt sie ernst. bestraft Mitarbeite...
Fähigkeit zur Selbstreflektion Stabiles Wertesystem WERTEBASIERTE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile Multiperspektivische Betrachtungsf...
BÜROKRATISCHE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile Wesentliche Merkmale des bürokratischen Führungsstils: Der Austausch einer Führungskra...
CHARISMATISCHE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile UNTERNEHMENSERFOLG MITARBEITERHANDELN UND -MOTIVATION CHARISMATISCHE FÜHRUNGSKRAFT WA...
NARZISSTISCHE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile ▪ Visionär ▪ Spaßig ▪ Zieht Anhängerschaft an ▪ Handelt mutig ▪ Nimmt Dinge in Angriff...
TRANSFORMATIONALE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile Inspirierende Motivation Klare Vision, Optimismus, Einbindung, Produktivität Indiv...
TRANSFORMATIONALE FÜHRUNG VS. TRANSAKTIONALE FÜHRUNG ZIEL Ein gemeinsames höheres Ziel ist essentiell für die transformati...
GETEILTE FÜHRUNG Führungsstile Im Gegensatz zur Bündelung der Macht in den Händen einer Person wird bei der geteilten Führ...
6 MACHTGRUNDLAGEN NACH FRENCH & RAVEN Führungsstile
9 FÜHRUNGSSTILE UND IHRE BEDEUTUNG IM TEAM Führungsstile ANLEITEND KONTROLLIEREND DIRIGIEREND KOORDINIEREND LENKEND
9 FÜHRUNGSSTILE UND IHRE BEDEUTUNG IM TEAM Führungsstile KOLLABORIEREND DELEGIEREND MOTIVIEREND PARTIZIPIEREND
