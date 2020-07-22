Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metodología BIM - Principios Básicos

Introducción a la metodología BIM - Capacitación organizada por el Consejo Profesional de Ingeniería Civil

  1. 1. www.cpic.org.ar Metodología BIM – Principios Básicos 5de juniode2020 Ing. Civil - Arnoldo Navarrete MasterBIM aplicadoa laIngenieríaCivil ing.civil.arnold@gmail.com Ing. Civil – Emilio Camino ingemiliocamino@gmail.com
  2. 2. Temario Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 2 • Basesgenerales: • DimensionesBIM • UsosBIM • Plande EjecuciónBIM • Nivelde madurez • BasesTecnológicas • SoftwareBIM y formatos • Interoperabilidad • CommonData Environment(CMD) • BasesTécnicas • Modelo • Nivelesde defininición (LOD) • Objetos BIM • Modelo Federado • Clashdetection • OpenBIM 5/6/20
  3. 3. Objetivos Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 3 • Presentar la terminología que se utiliza en el mundo BIM y que resultan las bases reales para comprender aspectos clavesde esta metodología. 5/6/20
  4. 4. Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 4 5/6/20 Definición BIM • BIM (Building Information Modeling) puede definirse como un conjunto de metodologías, tecnologías y estándares que permiten planificar, diseñar, construir y operar una edificación o infraestructura de forma colaborativa en un espacio virtual. * Basado en la definición de Bilal Succar
  5. 5. Introducción Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 5 5/6/20 Principios Básicos Bases generales BIM Bases Tecnológicas Bases Técnicas OpenBIM
  6. 6. Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 6 5/6/20 Bases Generales
  7. 7. Bases Generales Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 7 5/6/20 Dimensiones BIM Fuente: http://wplpublishing.typepad.com/.a/6a0115704f0347970b016304c1029f970d-pi BIM permiteanalizarunproyectobajodistintasópticas,yestasse denominan“Dimensiones”
  8. 8. Bases Generales Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 8 5/6/20 Usos BIM Fuente: Estándar BIM (planbim.cl)
  9. 9. Bases Generales Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 9 5/6/20 Plan de ejecución BIM (BEP) Fuente: Universidad de Pennsylvania. http://bim.psu.edu/ BEP Objetivos yusos BIM Requisitos de información Estructura del modelo Estrategia decolaboración Recursos humanosy tecnológicos Entregables
  10. 10. Bases Generales Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 10 5/6/20 Nivel de madurez Fuente: http://bim- level2.org/globalassets/pdfs/bim- maturity-model.pdf
  11. 11. Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 11 5/6/20 Bases Tecnológicas
  12. 12. Bases Tecnológicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 12 5/6/20 Software BIMy Formatos.
  13. 13. Bases Tecnológicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 13 5/6/20 Interoperabilidad Capacidaddetransmitirinformacióndeunaherramientadesoftwareaotra Fuente: http://biblus.accasoftware.com/es/que-es-el-bim-y-para-que-sirve-todo-lo-que-debes-saber/
  14. 14. Bases Tecnológicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 14 5/6/20 Common Data Environment (CMD) Bajo Coste Coste Medio Coste Alto
  15. 15. Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 15 5/6/20 Bases Técnicas
  16. 16. Bases Técnicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 16 5/6/20 Elmodelo Fuente: Edificio Demo Tekla BIMsight Fuente: Autodesk
  17. 17. Bases Técnicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 17 5/6/20 Niveles de definición (LOD) Fuente: http://bimforum.org/ Level of Graphics (LoG) Información gráfica Level of Information (LoI) Información No gráfica LOD 100 200 300 400 500 Fuente: https://blogs.autodesk.com/latam/
  18. 18. Bases Técnicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 18 5/6/20 Objetos BIM Fuente: ITeC
  19. 19. Bases Técnicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 19 5/6/20 Modelo Federado Sub-modelo estructura Sub-modelo MEP Federación de 2 sub-modelos: estructura + MEP
  20. 20. Bases Técnicas Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 20 5/6/20 Clashdetection Fuente: Edificio DEMO de Tekla BIMsight
  21. 21. Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 21 5/6/20 OpenBIM
  22. 22. Open BIM Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 22 5/6/20 Es el uso deBIM basado en estándares y flujos detrabajos abiertos • Que losparticipantesdeun proyectotrabajencolaborando independientemente del softwareque utilicen • Transparencia • Crearunabasededatosconsistenteyaccesible. ESTÁNDARES OPENBIM IFC BCF IDM MVD IFD-bsDD
  23. 23. Open BIM Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 23 5/6/20 Es el uso deBIM basado en estándares y flujos detrabajos abiertos Es una organización internacional que tiene como objetivo mejorar el intercambio de información entre aplicaciones de software utilizadas en la industria de la construcción
  24. 24. Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 24 5/6/20
  25. 25. Recomendaciones Introduccióna la metodología BIM- ConceptosBásicos- Ing.EmilioCamino- Ing.ArnoldoNavarrete 25 5/6/20 Fuente: NBS (UK) - https://www.thenbs.com/periodic-table-of-bim Fuente: https://www.esbim.es/wp- content/uploads/2017/05/GT1_Estrategia_SG1_1_Glosario_de_terminos.pdf
  26. 26. Gracias por su tiempo Estamos en contacto Ing.CivilEmilio Camino Mail:ingemiliocamino@gmail.com Ing.CivilArnoldo Navarrete Mail:ing.civil.arnold@gmail.com

