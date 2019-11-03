Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF | KINDLE | EPUB | AUDIBOOK Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars Director, dancer, goodwill ad...
Director, dancer, goodwill advocate for the United Nations: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush is so much more than the daught...
q q q q q q Author : Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush Pages : 184 pages Publisher : HarperCollins Language : ISBN-10 : 93526...
Book Image
If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Standing on an Apple Box: Th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download [PDF | KINDLE | EPUB] AUDIBOOK Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars By Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush

2 views

Published on

Read (PDF) Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars Full Online


Books By Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush
Free 30 Days Read Full Pages Now!
Visit : https://a315-51-32bk.blogspot.com/?book=9352641752
Descriptions: Director, dancer, goodwill advocate for the United Nations: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush is so much more than the daughter of a legendary actor, or the wife of southern cinema's biggest star. Growing up in Bangalore and then Madras, in a household that resolutely kept out any hint of her father's superstardom, she was a quiet, introverted child whose greatest pleasure was a visit to Marina Beach and an occasional meal out. It was not cinema but law that became a preoccupation when she started thinking about college and career - but fate, and her mother, had other plans for her. Aishwaryaa writes with disarming honesty about life as Rajinikanth's daughter, of falling in love and raising two boys with Dhanush, of fighting her own demons and finding satisfaction in a career of her choice. She reflects on the many roles a woman has to juggle at home and outside - in her case, under the watchful gaze of cameras and celebrity-watchers. Intensely personal, but also inspirational, .

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download [PDF | KINDLE | EPUB] AUDIBOOK Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars By Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush

  1. 1. PDF | KINDLE | EPUB | AUDIBOOK Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars Director, dancer, goodwill advocate for the United Nations: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush is so much more than the daughter of a legendary actor, or the wife of southern cinema's biggest star. Growing up in Bangalore and then Madras, in a household that resolutely kept out any hint of her father's superstardom, she was a quiet, introverted child whose greatest pleasure was a visit to Marina Beach and an occasional meal out. It was not cinema but law that became a preoccupation when she started thinking about college and career - but fate, and her mother, had other plans for her. Aishwaryaa writes with disarming honesty about life as Rajinikanth's daughter, of falling in love and raising two boys with Dhanush, of fighting her own demons and finding satisfaction in a career of her choice. She reflects on the many roles a woman has to juggle at home and outside - in her case, under the watchful gaze of cameras and celebrity- watchers. Intensely personal, but also inspirational,
  2. 2. Director, dancer, goodwill advocate for the United Nations: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush is so much more than the daughter of a legendary actor, or the wife of southern cinema's biggest star. Growing up in Bangalore and then Madras, in a household that resolutely kept out any hint of her father's superstardom, she was a quiet, introverted child whose greatest pleasure was a visit to Marina Beach and an occasional meal out. It was not cinema but law that became a preoccupation when she started thinking about college and career - but fate, and her mother, had other plans for her. Aishwaryaa writes with disarming honesty about life as Rajinikanth's daughter, of falling in love and raising two boys with Dhanush, of fighting her own demons and finding satisfaction in a career of her choice. She reflects on the many roles a woman has to juggle at home and outside - in her case, under the watchful gaze of cameras and celebrity-watchers. Intensely personal, but also inspirational, Descriptions
  3. 3. q q q q q q Author : Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush Pages : 184 pages Publisher : HarperCollins Language : ISBN-10 : 9352641752 ISBN-13 : 9789352641758 Details
  4. 4. Book Image
  5. 5. If You Want To Download This Books , Please Click Button DOWNLOAD or Click Link Link Download Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars OR Download Book

×