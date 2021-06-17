Gamow theory of alpha decay by prerna

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY PRERNA ASSIGNED BY DR. VANDANA SHARMA
GAMOW THEORY OF ALPHA-DECAY OR THEORY OF α-EMISSION
IN 1928, GAMOW DESCRIBED THE THEORY OF THE Α DECAY OF A NUCLEUS VIA QUANTUM TUNNELLING, ❖GEORGE GAMOW was a Ukrainian-Amer...
IN QUANTUM MECHANICS ,  There is a finite probability that the particle can tunnel through the potential and escape (α de...
GEORGE GAMOW
ALPHA DECAY WAS DEVELOPED IN 1928 BY GAMOW, GURNEY & CONDON  By 1928 , GEORGE GAMOW had solved the theory of α decay via ...
RADIOACTIVITY WAS EXPLAINED FURTHER BY MARIE CURIE AND PIERRE CURIE ,FOR WHICH THEY EARNED THE NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS IN 1...
QUANTUM TUNNELLING  Falls under the domain of quantum mechanics  To understand the phenomenon , particles attempting to ...
ALPHA DECAY OR Α-DECAY IS A TYPE OF RADIOACTIVE DECAY  In which an atomic nucleus emits an alpha particle ( helium nucleu...
AN ALPHA PARTICLE CONSISTS OF TWO PROTONS AND TWO NEUTRONS ,SO IT IS ACTUALLY A HELIUM NUCLEUS
ALPHA DECAY TYPICALLY OCCURS IN THE HEAVIEST NUCLIDES  Alpha decay can provide a safe power source for RADIOISOTOPE THERM...
RADIOISOTOPE THERMOELECTRIC GENERATOR (RTG)
ARTIFICIAL HEART PACEMAKER
BASIC NOTATIONS OF THE THEORY  An alpha particle may exist an entity with in the nucleus (i.e it is performed inside the ...
BASIC NOTATIONS OF THE THEORY  Quantum theory predicts small but definite probability that particle may pass through the ...
BASIC NOTATIONS OF THE THEORY  As the distance between two nuclei is greater than range R ( range of nuclear forces)  Wh...
TO ESTIMATE THE HEIGHT OF THIS BARRIER CONSIDER AN ALPHA PARTICLE AND THE RESIDUAL NUCLEUS TO BE JUST AT THE POINT OF SEPA...
EXPERIMENTALLY OBSERVED  The height of potential barrier estimated for an alpha particle from 238U nucleus is 25 Mev appr...
CLASSICAL THEORY SAYS  From classical point of view , an alpha particle can never come outside the nucleus  Because , it...
FROM THE CURVE THERE ARE THREE REGIONS
REGION I  The spherical region ,r<R₀  Inside the nucleus corresponds to a potential well of depth v₀ is taken as positiv...
REGION II  The annular shell region R₀<r<R  Which forms a potential barrier because the potential energy is more than th...
REGION III  The region r>R is a classically permitted region outside the barrier  Classical physics predicts zero value ...
QUANTUM MECHANICALLY
QUANTUM MECHANICALLY  According to quantum mechanics  A moving alpha particle can be regarded as wave & the result is sm...
QUANTUM MECHANICALLY  A moving alpha particle can be thought as a wave  Thus, the probability of alpha decay per unit ti...
 If the particle moves back and forth along the nucleus diameter , then the time taken to transverse the nucleus  T= 2R ...
 ν ̴ ̴1021 s-1  Thus , alpha particle has to knock 1021 times in one sec before escaping the nucleus and yet may have to...
SCHRÖDINGER WAVE EQUATION : WHICH IS THE TIME INDEPENDENT SCHRÖDINGER EQUATION
SCHRÖDINGER WAVE EQUATION  Note that , as V> E , α will be a real number , as it is square root of a positive number .  ...
SCHRÖDINGER WAVE EQUATION  We can rewrite these equations in the following way:  If we put :
SCHRÖDINGER WAVE EQUATION  The first equation becomes  Which has the general solution  Where A and B are unknown consta...
SCHRÖDINGER WAVE EQUATION  If we reintroduce the time dependence ( with ω=E/ђ) :  This solution represents a wave associ...
SCHRÖDINGER WAVE EQUATION  In the region x >0 , we write  So that the Schrödinger wave equation becomes  Which has the ...
THUS, IF WE PUT TOGETHER OUR TWO SOLUTIONS FOR X<0 AND X>0,WE HAVE  If we reintroduce the time dependent factor , we get
 The potential well is modelled as a three dimensional deep attractive well associated with the strong nuclear force and ...
ANALYTICAL MODEL  Classically the particle does not have sufficient energy to pass through the barrier and upon striking ...
ANALYTICAL MODEL  Classical physics predicts a transmission probability p=0 . However , in the quantum picture, the parti...
 Now, calculate p  We can rewrite the expression for the half – life as
PLOT OF LOG10(T1/2) AGAINST EA-1/2  This equation is a straight line when ln(t1/2) [y- axis ] is plotted against Ea-1/2[x...
CONCLUSION  By 1928, GEORGE GAMOW ( from Ukraine , odesa) had solved the theory of the alpha decay via tunnelling .  The...
CONCLUSION  GAMOW solved a model potential for the nucleus and derived , from first principles, a relationship between th...
THANKYOU !
This is a pdf file on the topic Gamow theory of alpha decay which gives description about how the scientist Gamow had solved the theory of the alpha decay via tunneling .

Gamow theory of alpha decay by prerna

