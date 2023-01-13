Analyzing the Security of Smartphone Unlock PINs.pptx
This PIN Can Be Easily Guessed
Analyzing the Security of Smartphone Unlock PINs
2020 IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy
Philipp Markert, Daniel V. Bailey, Maximilian Golla, Markus Durmuth, Adam J. Aviv
Overview
Why Study Pins? Analysis and results
User Study
● Secure phone's lock screen with a password, PIN code, fingerprint, and more.
● A PIN code is a simple alternative to a password, easy to use and a backup to a biometric security option.
Android allows PINs of up to 16 digits, which equates to 10 quadrillion combinations.
● While a 16-digit PIN is extremely secure, it's tough to remember.
● Most people are more likely to choose a four digit PIN, which has 10 thousand combinations. It's unlikely
anyone's going to guess that, as long as you don't use something obvious like 1234 or 5555.
● PINs of 4 digit and 6 digit only provide security when paired with system controls like lockouts.
BlockLists
● A blocklist is a set of "easy to guess" PINs, which triggers a warning to the user. Apple iOS devices show
the warning "This PIN Can Be Easily Guessed" with a choice to "Use Anyway" or "Change PIN."
Background
Why Pins?
Iris
Fingerprints and
faceid are also
there, why pins
then?
Because pins co exist with
biometric. This phone can be
unlock with the iris scan or
pin. Biometrics never exist
solely on a smartphone, it
comes with the combination of
knowledge based
authenticator like PINs.
It is important to consider
attacker perspective,
because in certain
scenarios it makes makes
more sense to try to guess
the pin rather than
bypassing the biometric.
Because devices still
require PINs, e.g., after a
restart or when the
biometric fails.
Throttle guessing and Un-throttle guessing
Consider two pins 659 , 7452 .
Guessing second pin is difficult
because of more different
combinations. Uncertainity of
guessing a password increases as
the length increases.
In order to measure the easiness
of a guessing attack following
factors should be considered:
1)Entropy and randomness in the
password 2)How fast can the
guessing be done.
Resistance against guessing can be
increased by: 1. Increasing the entropy
of the password : Longer passwords
make it difficult for the attackers to guess
the password. 2. Reducing guessing
rate.
But, how can we slow down the guessing
rate?
1)Introducing exponential delay for every
wrong guess.
Consider two types of attacks :
a)Throttled : consider guessing rate is 10
guesses per day. b)Un-throttled : consider
guessing rate is million guesses per
second.
There are two primary
threat models. An
unthrottled attacker
and throttled attacker
About the Paper
● Authentication on mobile devices has been studied in several contexts, including patterns and passwords,
little is known about PINs used for mobile authentication.
● First study on the selection of PINs based on data collected from users .
● Report on the security of 4- and 6-digit PINs as measured for smartphone unlocking
● Against a throttled attacker with 10,30,100 guesses, Using 6 digit PINs instead of 4 digit PINs provides
little to no increase in the security.
● Despite the popularity of blocklists, it is found that these blocklists are ineffective against a throttle attacker
in both enforcing and non enforcing setting.
7.
Research Questions
● RQ1: How secure are 4- and 6-digit PINs in the smartphone unlock
setting with the rate limiting in place?
● RQ2: What are the effects of different blocklists on the security of
PINs?
● RQ3: How to balance security and usability when composing a
blocklist?
4 Vs 6
Small?
Medium?
Large?
Related Works
1. Previous works done in the context of Chip and PIN system, primarily concerned with the payment
cards, not smartphone unlock authentication.
1. Bonneau et al. did not collect new PINs but instead relied on the digit sequences found in Leaked
Passwords.
1. PINs were collected without the benefit of a controlled experiment.
1. Past works has particularly considered only unthrottled attacker model which is a perfect
knowledge attacker that can exhaustively guess the PIN space.
● User Chosen 4 digit pins are predictable,
which is one of the two predominant PIN
length.
● User chosen 6 digit pins are not any better
and these chosen 6 digit pins are also
predictable.
● Blocklisting popular pins can increase the
overall security of the distribution.
● How secure are 4 or 6 digit PINs in the
smartphone unlock setting?
● What are the effects of different blocklists
on the security of PINs?
● How to balance security and Usability when
composing a blocklist?
What we Know about PINs?
What we don’t know about PINs?
Who Uses Pins?
1220 Participants
461 do not use a biometric 759 use a biometric
210 use a Pin 595 use a pin
Overall 805(66%) use a PIN
Participants were asked whether
they used biometric. The record
reveals that two third use
biometric authentication.
For those, who
do not use
biometric
authentication,
users PIN.
The % among the
participants who use a
pin in combination with
the biometric is even
greater. About 75% of
them use the PIN.
Conducted the first study (n = 1220) using Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk)
on the topic where participants either selected a 4- or 6-digit PIN, the two predominant PIN lengths used for
device unlock
11.
Treatments
4 Digit 6 Digit
No Blocklist Blocklist
No Blocklist
Blocklist
1.Control 6.Control
5.DD
Large
3.iOS
4.DD
Small
2.Placebo 7.Placebo 8.iOS
Two compare 4 and 6 digit pins,
a control treatment in both the
lanes.Users assigned to this
treatment could create any pin
of the assigned length and was
no blocklist on the place.
A between-subjects
comparison of PIN
selection was
conducted to
understand selection
strategies in the
presence of a blocklist.
Treatments
4 Digit 6 Digit
No Blocklist Blocklist
No Blocklist
Blocklist
1.Control 6.Control
5.DD
Large
3.iOS
4.DD
Small
2.Placebo 7.Placebo 8.iOS
This included one small (27
4-digit PINs), one large
(2740 4-digit PINs), and two
blocklists (274 4-digit PINs
and 2910 6-digit PINs) in
use today on iOS devices,
which was extracted for this
purpose.
13.
6-digit
Blocklist
4-digit
Blocklist
5.DD
Large
3.iOS
4.DD
Small
2.Placebo
7.Placebo 8.iOS
Placebo
“Test general effect of
warning”
Blocklist:
● “1st choice blocked
● Any other PIN allowed
iOS
“Test the effect of real iOS blocklists”
and not just any but the two blocklists
which are used by apple on its devices.
Blocklist:
● 274 PINs(4-digit)
● 2910 PINs(6-digit)
Data-Driven(DD)
“Test effect of different blocklist
sizes”
Blocklist:
● Top 27 PINs of Amitay(small)
● Top 2740 PINs of
Amitay(Large)
The idea here is to test whether just
seeing a blocklist warning already
has an impact. It includes both
enforcing and non-enforcing
blocklists, where participants were
able to “click through” and ignore the
blocklist, the approach taken by iOS.
How we got
these PINs?
14.
Extracting the iOS Blocklists(Brute Force)
Raspberry Pi, a camera and
some lego bricks.Pi
automatically entered all the
pins and the camera shown on
the lower right was used to
detect whether the warning
message appeared.
Extraction of all 10000 4 digit
PINs took 9 hrs, all testing 1
million 6 digit pins on the other
hand took almost one month
using two such setups in
parallel.
During device setup,
when a PIN is first
chosen, there is no
throttling
To test the membership of a
PIN, one only needs to enter all
the PINs and observe the
presence of the blocklist
warning, and then intentionally
fail to re-enter the PIN to be able
to start over
Tested and verified
the patterns found
in the PINs .
15.
Overview of Studied treatments
Used 9 different
treatments: 6
treatments for 4-digit
PINs and 3 treatments
for 6-digit PINs.
Control
Treatment
Blocklist Treatment
For each PIN length, we have
a control treatment, Control-
4-digit and Control-6-digit,
that simply primed
participants for mobile unlock
authentication
No blocklist Interaction
Another treatment is
blocklist Treatment.
Presence of blocklist
There are two types of
blocklist
implementations:
enforcing and non
enforcing.
An enforcing blocklist does not
allow the user to continue as long
as the selected PIN is blocked; the
user must select an unblocked PIN.
A non-enforcing blocklist warns the
user that the selection is blocked,
but the user can choose to ignore
the feedback and proceed anyway.
At the end of the study, 851 and 369
PINs, 4- and 6-digits was collected
respectively, for a total of 1220 PINs as
the core dataset.
16.
Design of User Study
Consent
Practice
Priming
PIN Creation
Notified participants that they
would be required to select
PINs in different treatments,
but did not inform them of any
details about blocking that
might be involved in that
selection
highlighted the smart
phone unlock setting
again because it was
needed to make sure that
participants had this
scenario in mind when
creating a pin.
Actual pin selection took place.
Participants selected either 4-digit or 6-
digit pin depending on the treatment
they were assigned to. If they are
assigned to a blocklist treatment and
enter a blocked pin then, they saw the
following warning.
Participants practiced with the PIN
entry screen, which mimics typical
PIN selection. At this point there
wasn’t any blacklist in place
17.
Design of User Study
Consent
Practice
Priming
PIN Creation
Follow up Questionnaires
Recall
Demographics
follow up questions about
the PIN selection process
and the blocklist warning
at the very end their
demographics was
collected.
participants were
asked to recall
their earlier
selected PIN
18.
Priming information provided before
the participants were asked to create a
PIN. A lock icon used to prime notions
of security.
The design of the page on which we
asked the participants to create a PIN.
The PIN has to be entered on the virtual
PIN pad.
Blocklist warning with the ability to “click through.”
Blocklist warning without the ability to “click through.”
19.
● Asked 367 participants who faced a blocklist how their creation strategy changed.
● Sampled 126 reponses and group them into 3 categories - who “use same strategy”, “made minor changes”,
“New strategy”
● Inter rater reliability score after coding the data came out to be k=0.96.
● About 50% of the participants chose a new strategy when faced a blocklist warning.
● Only participants of the DD-4-27 treatment with a very small blocklist keep their pre warning strategy while
some changed only 2 digits.
● Found that there are significant differences across treatments when considering Likert responses for security.
PIN changing strategy and User Perception of Security and Usability
20.
● The presence of blocklist for 4 digit PINs increases the security perception of the final PIN selected.
● No significant differences for the 6 digit PIN users after encountering blocklists.
● Increased interaction with the blocklists led to lower perceived memorability of PINs.
● No any significant difference between convenience levels between 4 and 6 digit PINs.
● The study results suggest that while a user may be comfortable with their first choice 6 digit PIN, there is much
higher perceived inconvenience for their second digit 6 digit PIN.
User Perception of Security and Usability
21.
Attacker Model
● There are a number of methods to crack a user’s password, but the most prominent one is a Password
Guessing Attack.
● An unthrottled attacker can guess offline, indefinitely, until all the secrets are correctly guessed, while a
throttled attacker is limited in the number of guesses, sometimes called an online attack.
● In this attacker model, we are considering the Throttled attacker when evaluating security.
● A process of attempting to gain the system’s access by trying on all the possible passwords. If the attacker
manages to guess the correct one, he has complete access to the remote system, can manipulate the data.
● Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, the two most popular mobile operating systems, implement realworld rate
limiting mechanisms to throttle attackers because otherwise, it would be possible to simply guess all PIN
combinations.
22.
About Attacker Model
● Apple’s iOS is very restrictive and only allows up to 10
guesses before the iPhone disables itself and requires
a reset.
● Google’s Android version 7 or newer are less
restrictive with a first notable barrier at 30 guesses
where the waiting time increases by 10 minutes.
● This study has defined the upper bound for a throttled
attacker at 100 guesses but results are also reported
for less determined attackers at 10 guesses (30 s)
and 30 guesses (10.5 m) for Android.
An overview of the currently enforced limits is
given in Table.
23.
Attacker Model
● Before we analyze the pins collected, we first need to define the attacker model.
● No Information about the victim and owner of device for example no birthdays or anniversaries are
known. Because users select their pins based on this information. And this could be used by an attacker to
specifically target a certain user.
● Again, we consider only un-targeted attacker.
In such a scenario, the
best approach for an
attacker is to guess the
user’s PIN in decreasing
probability order based in
the likelihood starting with
the most popular ones.
To derive this order,the
authors have relied upon the
best available PIN datasets,
which are the Amitay-4-digit
and RockYou-6-digit
datasets
When guessing 4-digit PINs,
the attacker is informed by
the Amitay dataset that was
analyzed by Bonneau et al
While the 6-digit PIN were extracted
from the RockYou password leak(2
758 490 PINs),just as Wang et al. did
for the analysis. This is necessary
because there is no actual 6 digit
dataset available.
24.
What is the attacker capable of ?
What attacker does in order to
improve the success rate?
This attacker is characterized by
the fact that the attack is done
online i.e the attacker is restricted
by the rate limiting of the attack
device as seen here:
The rate limiting itself
depends on the operation
system of device.
On android, the attacker is not
limited a certain number, the
rate limiting only becomes more
restrictive
While 10 guesses can be done in
30 secs, 100 guesses-10 hr.For
this reason we are considering 100
the maximum reasonably invested
attack would prefer.
● Slowed Down by Rate Limiting
25.
What is the attacker capable of ?
Not allowed
● Consider that an attacker is aware of any blocklists and thus gives choices
which are simply not possible.The user sees this warning and is forced to
select a different PIN.
● With the knowledge of blocklist, an informed attacker
can improve the guessing strategy by not guessing
known-blocked PINs and instead focusing on common
PINs not on blocklist.
26.
Limitations
● Participant sample is skewed towards mostly younger users residing in the US.
● Further research needed to understand how more age-diverse and location-diverse populations select PINs.
● Limited in what can be concluded about the memorability of the PINs. So while reporting on the recall rates within
the context of the study, these results do not generalize.
● Participants are asked to select PINs while primed for mobile authentication and there is a risk that participants do
not act the same way in the wild.
● Limited the warning message based on evaluating the messaging as used by iOS, but there is a long line of
research in appropriate security messaging.
27.
RQ1: 4- vs. 6-digit PINs
For example upto 10
guesses.
We see that 6 digit pin is
less secure which is bit
counterintuitive.
Because the success
rate is higher as
compared to 4 digit pins.
From 60 guesses
onward,the attacker is
more successful in
guessing 4 digit pins.
X axis: no of times the attacker
guesses,ranging from 1 to 100.
Note: Rate limiting is in place
Y axis: the success rate of an attacker.
Ideally we end up in the lower right, the
attacker guesses 100 times with only a few
correctly guessed pins. We do not want to
end up in the left where the attacker is
successful only with the few guesses.
28.
RQ2: Different Blocklist sizes
Despite the fact that we are blocking
27 pins in one case and more than ten
times as many in other, the security is
again comparable.
The security of the selected PINs is
not ideal even yet for the small
blockslist size.
Blocking nearly 3000 PINs indeed
increase security and even with 100
guesses the success rate of an
attacker is low as 1%. But this comes
at the cost of low usability.
For example the blocklist hit rate is as
high as 70% which means that users
have to rethink their PINs choice
than just the case for smaller
blacklists.But due to the high number
of blocklisted PINs users may need to
come up with multiple PINs.
29.
Let’s look at the success rate of an
attacker only after 100 guesses to
make it simpler. The less PINs
blocklisted the more usable our
blocklist becomes.
The more PINs we blocklist the more
secure the final distribution is
Actual Success rate of an attacker
depending on the Blacklist Size??
We do not end up in the straight line,
there are many extremas in the curve.
Depict the point where users choose
PIN likely giving the attackers
knowledge
**Note: Attacker skips the Blacklisted
PINs
Regions where user choose PIN
which are unlikely given the attackers
knowledge so even giving the
blocklist, the attacker will not guess
many of them correctly within 100
tries.
From the users perspective, we
want to blacklist less PINs as
possible.Hence the first minimum
depicts the desired tradeoff
We blacklist about 1000 PINs so
10% of the overall keyspace
30.
Comparing Guessing Resistance
● Also compared guessing resistance with other mobile authentication schemes such as pattern drawn
on 3*3 grid and alphanumeric passwords.
● In throttled attack to 100 guesses, 35.5% of the patterns will be guessed, while 4 and 6-digit PINs are
twice as good than this against such attack.
● Password based authentication, is the most secure scheme. After 100 guesses only 1.9% of the
passwords are recovered.
31.
Comparing Guessing Resistance
● iOS has stricter rate limiting with maximum of 10 guesses that can be completed in 1 hr 36m.
● At this point attacker can compromise 4.6% of the 4 digit PINs and 6.5% of the 6 digit PINs.
● At the same time limit , attacker on android is able to compromise 13..6% of the 4 digit PINs and 11.7%
of the 6 digit PINs.
● The rate limiting becomes more aggressive on iOS after initial guess.
● The first 6 guesses can be done in 1 minute while for 8 guesses, it takes 21 mins. So An attacker with
only one minute is able to compromise 3.5% of the 4 digit PINs and 6.2 % of the 6 digit PINs.
● And there are only marginal gains for 10 guesses. So after first 6 guesses, it doesn’t greatly benefit
attacker.
● In contrast, attacker on android would benefit more from continuing to guess beyond the initial large
increases in rate limiting.
32.
Takeaways
❖ Pins are widely used authenticators although we have biometrics.
❖ Conducted User Study to learn more about PINs
1. Security of the 4-digit and 6-digit pins is comparable giving a limited number of guesses as it is the case in a
smartphone lock setting.
2. Blocklist needs to have a certain size in order to have an effect. This is due to the fact that we need to assume
that the attacker is aware of the blocklist. Blocklists need to be large to have an effect.
3. Consider the users perspective and then blacklisting about 10% of the keyspace construct the balance between
usability and security.(Blocklisting ~10% is ideal).
4. In a throttled scenario, simply increasing the PIN length is of little benefit. There was no significant difference
between 4- and 6-digit PINs within the first 100 guesses. To justify the adoption of longer PINs, developers
should carefully articulate an alternative threat model. Observe that without throttling, an attacker could
quickly try all 4- and 6-digit PINs.