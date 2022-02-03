Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The burgeoning requirement for advanced healthcare information systems, soaring investments being made by HIT players, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring services, and the ballooning support from various government agencies and organizations are the main factors driving the expansion of the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market would grow exponentially in the coming years.