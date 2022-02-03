Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Clinical Decision Support System Market Set for Lucrative Growth in Coming Years

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

The burgeoning requirement for advanced healthcare information systems, soaring investments being made by HIT players, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring services, and the ballooning support from various government agencies and organizations are the main factors driving the expansion of the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market would grow exponentially in the coming years.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free

Clinical Decision Support System Market Set for Lucrative Growth in Coming Years

  1. 1. © P&S Intelligence. All rights reserved Page 1 Healthcare
  2. 2. © P&S Intelligence. All rights reserved Page 2 Boom Expected in Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market in Asia-Pacific in Future The rising incidence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, and increasing requirement of patient monitoring services, especially in the remote regions of the developing nations, are some of the major factors responsible for the wide-scale adoption of clinical decision support systems across the world. These systems are mainly required for streamlining the clinical procedures in these countries. According to a report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the share of the worldwide geriatric population is expected to increase from 11.7% of the global population in 2013 to 21.1% by the end of 2050. Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/clinical- decision-support-system-market/report-sample Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is expected to exhibit tremendous growth in the coming years. The clinical decision support systems (CDSSs) are basically computer-based information systems that are used for assisting the medical practitioners in implementing clinical guidelines at the point of care. These systems utilize patient information for providing evidence-based treatment recommendations to the medical care providers and help them in achieving improved clinical outcomes. Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry- url=clinical-decision-support-system-market Across the world, North America is predicted to observe huge rise in the adoption of CDSS in healthcare facilities in the years to come. This is primarily credited to the increasing occurrence of chronic and many other lifestyle-associated diseases, soaring investments being made in the healthcare industry, rising awareness amongst the people about the innovative applications of CDSS, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and mushrooming geriatric population in the region. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to register rapid growth in the utilization of CDSS in various healthcare applications in future. This is attributed to the growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. In addition to this, the ballooning patient demand and rising life expectancy of the people in several APAC countries are expected to further boost the information technology (IT) investments being made in the healthcare industry in the region, which will in turn, fuel huge growth in the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in the region over the next few years.
  3. 3. © P&S Intelligence. All rights reserved Page 3 Disclaimer: P&S Intelligence always keeps its customers’ interests at the core while carrying out research activities. P&S Intelligence ensures the reliability and accuracy of information and data provided in its market research publications. However, the information in publications is subject to fluctuations, as it is based on primary interviews of officials from various companies or organizations. P&S Intelligence is not responsible for any incorrect data provided by the key industry players of the concerned domain. The information or analysis in P&S Intelligence publications represents opinions based on research and should not be interpreted as statements of fact. Information in this report was believed to be correct at the time of publication, but cannot be guaranteed. P&S Intelligence does not endorse any product, service, or vendor depicted in its research publications. All intellectual properties, including trademarks and copyrights, belong to their respective owners and may be protected by copyright. Under no circumstance can these be reproduced in any form without prior written agreement of their owners. An order for market research report is intended for internal use of the company only and not for disclosure to third parties or any other publication in general. No service, report, or part thereof provided by P&S Intelligence can be reproduced, republished, resold, revealed, distributed, circulated, or sublicensed in any medium or form now realized or hereafter become realized, including but not limited to, all forms of optical-based media, magnetic, electronic, or digital, without a written permission from Prescient & Strategic Intelligence Pvt. Ltd. Kindly write to: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com B-13, Sector – 2, Noida, U.P. – 201301, INDIA Contact No: +91 120 4541 337 US/Canada Toll-Free: 1-888-778-7886

×