Buy asicminer 8 nano Now

ASICminer 8 Nano Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware for Sale

Firstly, Model 8 Nano 58TH/s from ASICminer mining SHA-256 algorithm with a maximum hashrate of 58TH/s for a power consumption of 2500W. Buy ASICminer 8 Nano Miner



Secondly, Most Profitable Bitcoin miner

Mines all SHA-256 coins.

Custom-designed SHA256 ASIC chip.

Record high Efficiency.



1.Hence, Noiseless Water Cooling – Buy ASICminer 8 Nano Miner



Most effective closed-loop cooling system.

Silent high-pressure pumps.

Durability of more than 50,000 hours of working.

Will continue to work efficiently even if 35% of fans stop working.

Сan be installed in residential areas (due to the level of noise).



2. Therefore, Ready to use mining farms



Locks-latches for the assembly of mines.

A farm of 50 miners can be assembled into the mining farm on latches, by two people, in less than an hour.



3. Professional power connectors.



Above All, Higher quality and reliability of contact.

High level of safety.



4. Professional LAN Cable



10 meters cable.

Professional connectors.

Industrial standard connection LAN type.



5. Incredibly simple transportation



For Example, Fold handle on top.

Handles on the sides of the body.



Package:



1 x ASICminer 8 Nano S

2 x Power Cable 3m (Plug type of the shipping country)

1 x LAN Cable 10m

Built In PSU







