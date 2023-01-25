Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
PremiumCAD has years of experience in the CAD / GIS industry of India and has been a provider of quality manpower and contractual delivery of complex projects to various outsourcing companies in India catering to a host of industries across the globe.
We started our journey as freelancers offering technical expertise to CAD & GIS companies to set up scalable operations for offering CAD and GIS services to Solar, Utility and Engineering companies. We helped set up outsourcing operations to leading Indian companies.
PremiumCAD has years of experience in the CAD / GIS industry of India and has been a provider of quality manpower and contractual delivery of complex projects to various outsourcing companies in India catering to a host of industries across the globe.
We started our journey as freelancers offering technical expertise to CAD & GIS companies to set up scalable operations for offering CAD and GIS services to Solar, Utility and Engineering companies. We helped set up outsourcing operations to leading Indian companies.