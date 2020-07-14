Photovoltaic: Concepts and novel systems

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Fundamental of Photovoltaic concepts and noval systems
discussing various topics including energy level, doping of semiconductor, differents phases, space charge layers, pn-cells, schottky cells, fundamental limits, and overcome.
After that New generation of solar cell, PV stability, efficiencies and so on.
I hope this presentation helpful for you.
Preeti choudhary
chaudharypreeti1997@gmail.com (For any query )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment