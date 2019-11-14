Successfully reported this slideshow.
Benefits of Yoga for posture, breathing, stress management, hearth health and overall health.

  1. 1. You cannot control what goes on outside. But you can control what goes on inside. yogasanawithus.co.in yogaasanawithus.com
  2. 2. 1) Better Posture When a person is stronger and more flexible, the posture improves itself. Most of the standing and sitting poses develop one's core strength. This is because we need our core muscles to support and maintain each pose.
  3. 3. 2) Improves Breathing Yoga involves paying attention to our breath, which helps us to relax. When we do deep breathing it allows more oxygen to enter our body. This further helps in relieving the pressure on upper chest muscles and neck.
  4. 4. 3) Reduces Stress By doing yoga, a person feels less stressed and more relaxed. By getting us into better mood, yoga helps to focus on the present moment. This encourages to give ourselves a break ,so yoga effectively reduces stress.
  5. 5. 4) Heart Health Yoga is known to slow heart rate and lower blood pressure. A slower heart rate is beneficial for people with heart disease or high blood pressure, and people who've had a stroke. Practicing yoga postures helps stretch the muscles.
  6. 6. 5) Overall Health Yoga helps fight many diseases such as lowers the blood pressure, helps to relax, reduces stress, aids digestion. It also improves sleep and concentration, increases body awareness along with various other benefits.
