Government & Nonprofit
Jan. 09, 2022
Ensuring the rights of women workers

Government & Nonprofit
Jan. 09, 2022
3 views

Women workers and their rights provided by the Government of India. This presentation will be helpful for students as well as teachers who are taking a step further to educate themselves. This ppt includes definition of rights, organizations spreading awareness about rights of women, legal framework of women workers and who are considered to be a women worker. I hope this has cleared your doubts and further clarification, please help yourself and do research. Have a great life ahead :)

Ensuring the rights of women workers

  1. 1. ENSURING THE RIGHTS OF WOMEN WORKERS PREPARED BY KUMARI PREETI S183A0017 LMSMD 2020
  2. 2. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT • I would like to give special thanks to “Sumangala mam” who encouraged and supported me through providing valuable insights about labour workers and being understanding and liberal throughout the process.
  3. 3. CONTENTS • What are Rights? • Who are women workers? • Why there is need to ensure rights to women workers? • Legal Framework for women workers. • Organizations spreading awareness about the rights of women. • List of organizations. • conclusion
  4. 4. WHAT ARE RIGHTS? • Rights of any individual is an integral part of human dignity. • it must create economic, political and social liberation for women. •
  5. 5. WHO ARE WOMEN WORKERS? • Women who involve in physical and mental efforts in order to achieve desired result are women workers. • The work that contributes to economic activity in the society.
  6. 6. WHY THERE IS NEED TO ENSURE RIGHTS TO THEM? • Exploitation • Discrimination • Deep rooted patriarchy • Stereotypes and biasness
  7. 7. LEGAL FRAMEWORK FOR WOMEN WORKERS • Labour laws are enacted for protection and security of workers. There are certain recommendation by International Labour Organisation(ILO) in order to protect the rights of women workers to Government of India, which in further passed by constitution of India.
  8. 8. FACTORIES ACT,1948 • It is a labour welfare legislation where in important measures related to health, safety welfare, fixation of working hours, leave and employment of person. There has been exclusive provisions for women for keeping a work according to their different personality types. • Provisions for women : • Factory provides creche if there are 30 women workers working in organization. • One day off • Prohibition of 6pm -7am night working hours. • NOT permissible to work 5 hours stretch a day, 48 hours in a week. • NOT permissible to lift more than prescribed weight.
  9. 9. MATERNITY ACT,1961 • Act to provide maternity benefit as leave for certain periods before and after childbirth and other benefits too. • The act applies to whole India and every government establishment(factory , mines or plantation , exhibition of equestrian etc.) where women are employed. • Immediately during six weeks from day of employer’s delivery or miscarriage, no employer shall employ woman. • Every single women employer shall be liable for, the payment of
  10. 10. MINIMUM WAGES ACT,1948 • The act sets the framework of minimum wages payable for both formal and informal sector. Fixation of minimum wages, working hours mainly in unorganized sector are being protected. to avoid exploitation of women labourers, statutory wages are provided, weekly rest day and overtime too. • The act applies to one who is involved in temporary basis such as breaking stones , construction of roads, in industries like beedi making or handloom items. • Who involve working in daily basis , working mines, construction sites, agricultural operations, contract labourers.
  11. 11. THE PROTECTION AGAINST SEXUAL HARASSMENT,2013 e The bill includes that every organisation has a definition of sexual harassment within the workplace and It must be compulsory for every organisation with over 10 employees to create committees, headed by women to administer sexual harassment grievances. Members not necessarily need to have legal background and these committees would be equivalent to civil courts. • It extends to whole India. • Sexual harassment includes any one or more of the following unwelcome acts or behaviour: Physical contacts & advances or, A demand or request for sexual favours or, Making sexually or making sexually coloured remarks or Showing pornography any others.
  12. 12. NATIONAL COMISSION FOR WOMEN ACT,1990 • This act to improve the status of women and worked for their economic empowerment, conducting workshops, seminars for gender awareness, campaign against female foeticide, child marriage, violence against women. The committee under this act look up to the complaints and matters of women’s right, non- implementation of law provide protection to women, achieve the objective of equality.
  13. 13. EQUAL REMUNERATION ACT,1976 • An act providing equal payment to men and women working in an organization, avoiding discrimination and biasness in matter of employment • It extends to whole India. • Equal pay to women and men workers for same kind of work. • No discrimination against men and women in recruitment.
  14. 14. IMPORTANT PROTECTIVE PROVISIONS Provisions of separate latrines and urinal for women under some acts : • factories Act (section 19) • The mines Act (section 20) • The plantations labour act (section 9) • Rule 53 of contract labour (Regulation and abolition) Act, 1970. Provision of separate washing facilities for female workers • section 57 (contract labour Act) • section 42 (factories act) • section 43 (inter state migrant workmen act, 1979).
  15. 15. ORGANIZATIONS SPREADING AWARENESS ABOUT RIGHTS • Some organizations have actively participated to fight for the rights for women and providing employment to some ,ensuring security both economically and in terms of decision-making ability, spreading awareness about their rights to bring a social change and make a safe place for women to live in with respect and dignity.
  16. 16. LISTED ORGANIZATION • SEWA : This association is trade union registered in 1972and aimed at not only providing employment to women but fights certain campaigns and movements enhanced by labour movement, collective movement and women’s movement • SNEHALAYA : The organization established in 1989 aims at reaching out to women, children and LGBT communities affected by poverty. It has a special project which includes producing sanitary napkins, employing women to involve in making and selling. NORTH EASTERN NETWORK(NEN) : this organization aimed at working for gender justice, dignity and respect of human rights. It covers northern eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and other parts.
  17. 17. LIST OF ORGANIZATION • AZAD FOUNDATION : Delhi based organization aimed at providing work to economically weaker section women residing in urban who face abuse and harassment. The organization includes training for six months course like defence training, rights of sexuality and reproductive, self-awareness. • CREA: – The Delhi based feminist human rights organization aims at fighting against oppressive norms, conduct seminar to spread self-awareness about sexuality and build leadership in woman • VIMOCHANA : – The Bangalore based Ngo found in 1979 aimed at providing forum to women’s rights which helps women to get jobs. The organization only helps women to get jobs but help their children to get their admission in orphanage if mothers aren’t able to look after them and also provides medical treatment to women
  18. 18. CONCLUSION • Though there are some rights and acts and even organizations helping in ensuring the rights provided to women workers .The Rights are women workers are need to be protected and facilitated in development of society. These rights are as important as human rights which we need to understand. The policies, organizations, laws and acts must be implemented without fail; it is nothing.
  19. 19. REFERENCES • Ramapriya Gopalakrishnan & Ashwini sukthakar, 2012, ‘A manual’ freedom of Association for women rural workers, International labour office, p-13 • Women labour, Ministry of labour and employment, Government of India • Nikki var de gaag,2014, ‘Women are better off today but still being equal to men’, The guardian • Ajay Thakur,2017, ‘Protecting the rights of women workers’, ipleaders. • The images, pictures as backgrounds used in this presentation has been sourced from UN sites, businessjournal.com, unaids.org, peoplemattersglobal.com, labourexploitation.org, sexdegreesexecutive.com.

