Anal fissure and haemrrhoid

Anal fissure and Haemorrhoids Dr.Preethiya M.S. General Surgery
Anal fissure
Definition – Superficial linear tear in the anoderm (distal to the dentate line ) – Very common and painful condition – Site  posterior midline ( 90% )  Anterior midline (10%)
Aetiology – Constipation – Spasm of internal sphincter – Secondary causes  Ulcerative colitis  Crohn’s disease  Syphili...
Posterior midline is most common site because…. – Posterior angulation of the anal canal – Relative fixation of the anal c...
Pathology – Strained evacuation of hard stool  trauma ( most common ) – Repeated passage of stools – diarrhoea ( less com...
 Two types  Acute  tear of skin of the lower half of the anal canal.  Hardly any inflammatory induration or oedema  A...
Clinical features – More common in females – Age – 30 – 50 years – In Children sometimes cause acquired megacolon • Sympto...
Physical examination Patient in left lateral decubitus position with knees drawn up toward the chest • Acute fissure – app...
Diagnosis  Adequate clinical examination  Proctoscopy  Sigmoidoscopy  Take biopsy  Do culture
Differential diagnosis 1. Carcinoma of the anus ( early stage) 2. Tuberculous ulcer 3. Proctalgia fugax – characterised by...
Treatment – Conservative management – Surgical management
Conservative management  Helpful in most of the cases  Main objective to treat constipation  High fibre diet  Laxative...
 Antibiotics  Botulinum toxin injection  Site – internal sphincter  MOA : inhibits presynaptic release of Ach from cho...
Surgical management 1. ANAL DILATATION - “LORD’S PROCEDURE”  Simplest method of anal dilatation  Under GA , patient in l...
POSTERIOR SPHINCTEROTOMY AND FISSURECTOMY  Anaesthesia – general anaesthesia  Position – lithotomy  Sim’s speculum intr...
LATERAL ANAL SPHINCTEROTOMY  Anaesthesia –regional or General  Position – lithotomy  Steps i. Palpate the distal intern...
COMPLICATIONS 1. Haemorrhage 2. Hematoma 3. Bruising 4. Perianal abscess 5. Fistula 6. Incontinence
ANAL ADVANCEMENT FLAP  Useful in females and those with normal or low resting anal pressure  Edge of the fissure are exc...
Haemorrhoids
Definition – Dilated veins within the anal canal in the subepithelial region formed by radicles of the superior middle and...
Act of straining during defecation Impedes rapid emptying of cushions Congestion Oedema Swelling and stretching of tissues...
Aetiology  Hereditary  Anatomical  Absence of valves in superior haemorrhoidal veins  Veins pass through the rectal mu...
Physiological cause Hyperplasia of corpus cavernosum rectum result from failure of mechanism controlling the arterioveno...
Internal haemorrhoid • Haemorrhoid is within the anal canal and internal to the anal orifice • Covered with mucous membran...
External haemorrhoid • Haemorrhoid situated outside the anal orifice and is covered by skin • Internal and external haemor...
Thrombosed external haemorrhoid • Small clot in the perianal subcutaneous tissue seen superficial to the corrugator cutis ...
• Present lateral to the anal margin • Tense and tender swelling • If untreated – suppurate or may fibroses giving rise to...
Clinical features  Bleeding - bright red , painless and occurs along with defection .  Vascular haemorrhoid – veins beco...
 Prolapse  First degree – haemorrhoid does not come out of the anus  Second degree – haemorrhoid come out only during d...
Pain Mucous discharge particular symptom of haemorrhoid It softens and excoriates the skin of the anus  mucous discha...
On inspection  Internal haemorrhoid with out prolapse does not show any abnormal feature  Second degree and third degree...
On examination DIGITAL EXAMINATION • Cannot feel an uncomplicated internal piles unless it is thrombosed PROCTOSCOPY • Pro...
Complications 1. Bleeding 2. Thrombosis 3. Strangulation 4. Gangrene 5. Fibrosis 6. Suppuration 7. Phylephlebitis ( portal...
Treatment  Medical management  Hanging defecation habits  Diet modification  Topical anaesthetics  Para surgical  In...
Infrared coagulation Laser therapy Doppler guided haemorrhoidal artery ligation ( DGHAL) Haemorrhoidectomy Ligation a...
Closed haemorrhoidectomy Submucous haemorrhoidectomy Circular stapled haemorrhoidectomy Endo-stapling technique
Medical management 1. Bowel regulation  High residue diet  Mild laxatives 2. Topical ointments  Reduces oedema and prur...
Injection therapy Sclerotherapy • Principle – it scars submucosa and fixation of haemeorrhhoidal complex in normal locatio...
ADVANTAGE  Method is quick  Relatively painless  Comparatively free from complications  First degree haemorrhoidal res...
Rubber band ligation  Done for 2nd degree haemorrhoids .  “BARRON’S “ bander is commonly available  Causes ischemic nec...
Equipment is inexpensive , simple to perfom Can be done without anesthesia Contraindicated – fissure / fistula Complic...
Cryosurgery  Extreme cold temperature used to coagulate and cause necrosis of piles which gets separated and falls of sub...
Traction and slight rotation in both directions to draw entire pile mass Entire tissur is frozen for 20 -30 secs . Prob...
Infrared coagulation  Includes by tungsten halogen lamp which is focused on the tissue from a gold plated reflector throu...
Laser therapy – For 3 degree piles – Agent used – Nd – YAG laser , diode and carbon dioxide laser – Advantage  Less opera...
Doppler guided haemorrhoidal artery ligation ( DGHL) – Advanced instrument that works under doppler guided ultrasound . – ...
Haemorrhoidectomy INDICATIONS  2nd degree haemorrhoids not cured by non-surgical management  Fibrosed haemorrhoids  Int...
1. Ligation and excision of piles ( Milligan –Morgan )  Procedure  Under anaesthesia , in lithotomy position  Sphincter...
2. Submucous haemorrhoidectomy of ‘Parks’ ( submucous haemorrhoidectomy ) 3 . Hill – Ferguson closed method Procedure  Pa...
Management of strangulated or thrombosed or gangrenous pile • Initially conservative management • Warm water saline sitz b...
Endo –Stapling haemorrhoidectomy • Recently introduced • Stapling gun is used Procedure • Stapling gun introduced through ...
about anal fissure and hemorrhoids and its treatment

  1. 1. Anal fissure and Haemorrhoids Dr.Preethiya M.S. General Surgery
  2. 2. Anal fissure
  3. 3. Definition – Superficial linear tear in the anoderm (distal to the dentate line ) – Very common and painful condition – Site  posterior midline ( 90% )  Anterior midline (10%)
  4. 4. Aetiology – Constipation – Spasm of internal sphincter – Secondary causes  Ulcerative colitis  Crohn’s disease  Syphilis  Tuberculosis • Previous anal surgery • Anal cancer Predisposing factors  Hard faeces  Ischemia  Haemorrhoidectomy  Sphincter hypertonia  Repeated child birth  Abuse of laxatives
  5. 5. Posterior midline is most common site because…. – Posterior angulation of the anal canal – Relative fixation of the anal canal – Divergence of the fibres of external sphincter muscle posteriorly – Elliptical shape of the anal canal
  6. 6. Pathology – Strained evacuation of hard stool  trauma ( most common ) – Repeated passage of stools – diarrhoea ( less common) – Anterior anal fissure – most commonly in females occurs following vaginal delivery .  Fissure starts proximally at the dentate line , lies in the sensitive skin of the anal canal – produces pain
  7. 7.  Two types  Acute  tear of skin of the lower half of the anal canal.  Hardly any inflammatory induration or oedema  Anal sphincter spasm is present  Chronic  Deep – shaped ulcer with thick oedematous margins .  Upper end – hypertrophied papilla  Lower end – skin tag called ‘sentinel pile’ is present  Characteristic inflammation and induration is present  Base – scar tissue and internal sphincter muscle .  They have specific cause e.g. – crohn’s disease , ulcerative colitis , TB , syphilis
  8. 8. Clinical features – More common in females – Age – 30 – 50 years – In Children sometimes cause acquired megacolon • Symptoms  Pain starting with and following defection , characterised by sharp ,biting , burning  Bleeding – its variable , usually occurs as a streaks on the outside of the stool or spots noted on toilet tissue.  Slight discharge may present  Pruritis ani
  9. 9. Physical examination Patient in left lateral decubitus position with knees drawn up toward the chest • Acute fissure – appear similar to laceration , erythematous and bleed easily • Chronic fissure  Deep ulcer  Sentinel pile  Enlarged anal papillae at dentate line  Characteristic crater of the vertical fissure is felt • A tightly closed puckered anus – pathognomonic .
  10. 10. Diagnosis  Adequate clinical examination  Proctoscopy  Sigmoidoscopy  Take biopsy  Do culture
  11. 11. Differential diagnosis 1. Carcinoma of the anus ( early stage) 2. Tuberculous ulcer 3. Proctalgia fugax – characterised by severe pain arising from the rectum and occurs at irregular intervals .
  12. 12. Treatment – Conservative management – Surgical management
  13. 13. Conservative management  Helpful in most of the cases  Main objective to treat constipation  High fibre diet  Laxatives to make the stool soft  Encourage water intake  Application of local anaesthetic – lignocaine jelly  Glyceryl trinitrate ointment  Local application  It’s a nitric oxide donor produces internal sphincter muscle relaxation
  14. 14.  Antibiotics  Botulinum toxin injection  Site – internal sphincter  MOA : inhibits presynaptic release of Ach from cholinergic nerve endings – paresis of striated muscle and release the spasm  Hot sitz bath
  15. 15. Surgical management 1. ANAL DILATATION - “LORD’S PROCEDURE”  Simplest method of anal dilatation  Under GA , patient in lithotomy position , the index and middle fingers of each hand are inserted simultaneously into the anus and pulled apart to give maximal dilatation .  Patient might have faecal incontinence for 10 days  In case of chronic fissure – anal dilatation could be a failure because of excessive fibrosis and skin tag.
  16. 16. POSTERIOR SPHINCTEROTOMY AND FISSURECTOMY  Anaesthesia – general anaesthesia  Position – lithotomy  Sim’s speculum introduced internal sphincter ( transverse direction ) are divided and floor is made smooth deep ulcer with fibrotic edges and sentinel pile is post operatively – liquid diet for 3 days , passage of anal dilator daily till wound is healed .  Disadvantage - prolonged convalescent period for 7- 10 days.
  17. 17. LATERAL ANAL SPHINCTEROTOMY  Anaesthesia –regional or General  Position – lithotomy  Steps i. Palpate the distal internal sphincter with the help of bivalve speculum at the inter sphincteric groove ii. A small longitudinal incision in right or left lateral position iii. Mucosa is cut iv. Palpating the submucosa and inter sphincteric planes v. Internal sphincter is exposed vi. Internal sphincter is cut up to he apex of the fissure vii. Wound is left open or closed with absorbable sutures.
  18. 18. COMPLICATIONS 1. Haemorrhage 2. Hematoma 3. Bruising 4. Perianal abscess 5. Fistula 6. Incontinence
  19. 19. ANAL ADVANCEMENT FLAP  Useful in females and those with normal or low resting anal pressure  Edge of the fissure are excised and mobilized as full thickness anal skin flap .  These flaps are slid over the fissure and sutured in place  Minimal chance of incontinence
  20. 20. Haemorrhoids
  21. 21. Definition – Dilated veins within the anal canal in the subepithelial region formed by radicles of the superior middle and inferior rectal veins. – Classified according to their anatomic growth within the anal canal  Internal haemorrhoid  External haemorrhoid
  22. 22. Act of straining during defecation Impedes rapid emptying of cushions Congestion Oedema Swelling and stretching of tissues Hypertrophy
  23. 23. Aetiology  Hereditary  Anatomical  Absence of valves in superior haemorrhoidal veins  Veins pass through the rectal musculature 10 cm above the anus will cause occlusion of veins and congestion during defecation  Radicles of superior rectal lie unsupported in loose submucous connective tissue of rectum
  24. 24. Physiological cause Hyperplasia of corpus cavernosum rectum result from failure of mechanism controlling the arteriovenous shunt producing superior haemorrhoidal veins varicosity and haemorrhoids.  Diet  Secondary haemorrhoids  Carcinoma of rectum  Pregnancy  Chronic constipation  Difficulty in micturition  Portal hypertension
  25. 25. Internal haemorrhoid • Haemorrhoid is within the anal canal and internal to the anal orifice • Covered with mucous membrane • Bright red or purple in colour • Usually commences at the anorectal ring and end at the dentate line
  26. 26. External haemorrhoid • Haemorrhoid situated outside the anal orifice and is covered by skin • Internal and external haemorrhoid coexist – “interno-external haemorrhoid” • Two peculiar condition associated with external haemorrhoid  Dilatation of veins at the anal verge seen in persons of sedentary life particularly during straining  Perianal haematoma or thrombosed external haemorrhoids
  27. 27. Thrombosed external haemorrhoid • Small clot in the perianal subcutaneous tissue seen superficial to the corrugator cutis ani muscle. • It is due to back pressure on the anal venule consequent upon straining at stool , coughing or lifting heavy weight . • Appears suddenly and its painful
  28. 28. • Present lateral to the anal margin • Tense and tender swelling • If untreated – suppurate or may fibroses giving rise to cutaneous tag or may burst giving rise to bleeding . TREATMENT  Incise the haemorrhoid under LA  Opening in the skin is packed with gauze in light antiseptic solution to allow the wound to heal by granulation tissue
  29. 29. Clinical features  Bleeding - bright red , painless and occurs along with defection .  Vascular haemorrhoid – veins become larger and heavier , partial prolapse occur with each bowel movement gradually stretching the mucosal suspensory ligament at the dentate line until the 3rd degree haemorrhoid results .  Mucosal haemorrhoid – thickened mucous membrane slides downwards .
  30. 30.  Prolapse  First degree – haemorrhoid does not come out of the anus  Second degree – haemorrhoid come out only during defaecation , reduced spontaneously after defaecation  Third degree – haemorrhoid come out only during defaecation and do not return by themselves . Need to be replaced manually and then they stay reduced  Fourth degree – haemorrhoids that are permanently prolapse . Patient will have great discomfort with a feeling of heaviness .
  31. 31. Pain Mucous discharge particular symptom of haemorrhoid It softens and excoriates the skin of the anus  mucous discharge is due to engorged mucous membrane Pruritis ani will be caused  Anaemia – due to long standing haemorrhoids due to persistent and profuse bleeding
  32. 32. On inspection  Internal haemorrhoid with out prolapse does not show any abnormal feature  Second degree and third degree internal haemorrhoid – seen only when patient strains , prolapse disappears after the straining is over .  Fourth degree – prolapse piles seen in 3 , 7 , and 11’0 clock position
  33. 33. On examination DIGITAL EXAMINATION • Cannot feel an uncomplicated internal piles unless it is thrombosed PROCTOSCOPY • Proctoscope introduced as far as it does . • Obturator is then removed and with an illuminator the inside of the canal is visualized . • Proctoscope is now withdrawn slowly • Internal haemorrhoid seen bulging into the proctoscope
  34. 34. Complications 1. Bleeding 2. Thrombosis 3. Strangulation 4. Gangrene 5. Fibrosis 6. Suppuration 7. Phylephlebitis ( portal pyaemia)
  35. 35. Treatment  Medical management  Hanging defecation habits  Diet modification  Topical anaesthetics  Para surgical  Injection therapy  Rubber band ligation  Cryosurgery
  36. 36. Infrared coagulation Laser therapy Doppler guided haemorrhoidal artery ligation ( DGHAL) Haemorrhoidectomy Ligation and excision method
  37. 37. Closed haemorrhoidectomy Submucous haemorrhoidectomy Circular stapled haemorrhoidectomy Endo-stapling technique
  38. 38. Medical management 1. Bowel regulation  High residue diet  Mild laxatives 2. Topical ointments  Reduces oedema and pruritis Treatment of haemorrhoid depends in its degree . Manual dilatation of the anus frequently successful in relieving symptoms by preventing congestion of haemorrhoidal veins .
  39. 39. Injection therapy Sclerotherapy • Principle – it scars submucosa and fixation of haemeorrhhoidal complex in normal location • Sclerosant  Albright solution – 5 % phenol in almond or archis oil with 140 mg of menthol to make 30 ml solution .  Sodium morrhuate  Sodium tetradryl sulphate
  40. 40. ADVANTAGE  Method is quick  Relatively painless  Comparatively free from complications  First degree haemorrhoidal results DISADVANTAGE • Asscoiated thrombosis or sepsis • Active inflammatory bowel disease • Acute leukaemia COMPLICATION • Chemical prostatitis and impotence rare • Anovaginal fistula
  41. 41. Rubber band ligation  Done for 2nd degree haemorrhoids .  “BARRON’S “ bander is commonly available  Causes ischemic necrosis and piles fall off , which slough off with in 10 days Asscoiated with bleeding  Bands should be placed for pile mass to take care of breakage  Three haemorrhoidal mass can be taken care in one session  Repeat banding can be done only after 3 weeks
  42. 42. Equipment is inexpensive , simple to perfom Can be done without anesthesia Contraindicated – fissure / fistula Complications :  If applied low into skin – severe pain  Discomfort  Secondary haemorrhage  Ulceration
  43. 43. Cryosurgery  Extreme cold temperature used to coagulate and cause necrosis of piles which gets separated and falls of subsequently  Used agent – nitrous oxide (-98 degree) or liquid nitrogen ( -196 degree)  Procedure  Pt in lithotomy position  Cryoprobe applied in longitudinal axis of internal pile above the dentate line  Pressure maintained above 700 lb continuously
  44. 44. Traction and slight rotation in both directions to draw entire pile mass Entire tissur is frozen for 20 -30 secs . Probe detached from mass Procedure repeated on other pile mass  Advantage  Painless  Simple  Safe  Less bleeding  Disadvantage  Profuse watery discharge  Itching .  Incontinence occasionally
  45. 45. Infrared coagulation  Includes by tungsten halogen lamp which is focused on the tissue from a gold plated reflector through a polymer tubing  Discrete area of necrosis which heals to form a scar , reduces or eliminate blood flow through haemorrhoid  3 or 4 sittings are needed at 1 month intervals .
  46. 46. Laser therapy – For 3 degree piles – Agent used – Nd – YAG laser , diode and carbon dioxide laser – Advantage  Less operative time  Less intraoperative and post op bleed  Rapid healing  Quick recovery •Disadvantage Need skill , sphincter to be taken care of Secondary haemorrhage
  47. 47. Doppler guided haemorrhoidal artery ligation ( DGHL) – Advanced instrument that works under doppler guided ultrasound . – Cures all degree of haemorrhoid – Causes choking and blocking of blood supply of piles – Painless – 20 –minute procedure that cures all degree of haemorrhoids .
  48. 48. Haemorrhoidectomy INDICATIONS  2nd degree haemorrhoids not cured by non-surgical management  Fibrosed haemorrhoids  Interno – external haemorrhoids TECHNIQUE – Open technique – Milligan-Morgan operation – Closed technique
  49. 49. 1. Ligation and excision of piles ( Milligan –Morgan )  Procedure  Under anaesthesia , in lithotomy position  Sphincter dilated  Skin held with forceps  Internal sphincter separated and pushed up  Pedicle is transfixed with vicryl or catgut and distal part is excised  Post operatively  Sitz bath  Antibiotics  Laxatives ‘analgesics  Local applications
  50. 50. 2. Submucous haemorrhoidectomy of ‘Parks’ ( submucous haemorrhoidectomy ) 3 . Hill – Ferguson closed method Procedure  Patient in prone position  Under GA/ caudal anaesthesia  Retraction is done using Hill – Ferguson retractor  Incision made around pile mass , pedicle is dissected to its proximal base  Ligated with trans-fixation using 2-0 vicryl or silk  Mucosa and skin sutured
  51. 51. Management of strangulated or thrombosed or gangrenous pile • Initially conservative management • Warm water saline sitz bath • Antibiotics • Elevation • Bed rest • Saline compression dressing and analgesics • Haemorrhoidectomy after 4 -5 days , once oedema reduces
  52. 52. Endo –Stapling haemorrhoidectomy • Recently introduced • Stapling gun is used Procedure • Stapling gun introduced through anus • Strip of mucosa and submucosa just above the dentate line is excised circumferentially • Gun is activated which repairs the cut mucosa and submucosa by stapling the edges together

