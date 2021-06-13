Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to enhance students performance in History?
What are the different types of learners? Types of learners Visual learner Auditory learners Kinesthetic Learner Reading o...
8 ways to enhance students performance in History
Effective Approach
Record lectures to listento later.
ContentEmpowered with Videos
Translatevisual information into statements
By improvingDigital Proficiency
Activities before teachingthe chapter Research work  Nazism  RiseofHitler  BirthofWeimarRepublic  The yearsof Depressi...
Collaborative learning
DAV Theog DAV TOTU DPS DAV UNA Let’s Learn Together……………
Power of Communication
Multiple instructional Strategies
Join astudy group to discussideas with other students.
Learn from other teachers who teaches same students
Manage learning outcome
Makea song to memorize something
ASK an Expert
Activities After Teaching the chapter Before Teaching the Chapter
 Check students understanding.  Make links between different topics to see how the whole subject fits together.  Remind...
 Make a revision timetable at least a week before you intend to begin your revision.  Divide your time between subjects,...
Share Interesting Facts about Hitler Character Political life Personality Social life
Hitler DuringFirst World War & SecondWorldWar In first world war Participated as Solider In second World war Oneof the mai...
•January 1915 — Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa •1919 — Gandhiji launched satyagraha against the Rowlat...
ActivitiesAfter Completion the Chapter
Two truths and one lie
Quiz Q.1.Who offered the chancellorship to Hitler on 30 January 1933 ? Answer: President Hindenburg Q.2. What was fullname...
Discussion TEAM 1 TEAM 2 Thedestruction ofdemocracy in Germany TheNazis worldview
Make lists or flowcharts.
Rewrite ideas in your own words.
Pros:  You will have the support of a group of friends at a stressful time.  You can compare how well you are doing with...
Study Map skills with flashcards
Identify the Dates April 1889 12Sep., 1919 30Jan.1933 1939-1945 30April, 1945 AdolfHitler wasborn. Adolf Hitler joined the...
Prepare a quiz Flow charts Causes andResults Map work Make a news report Result oriented Assignments
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
Jun. 13, 2021

how to enhance students performance in history

tips to improve learning history

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

how to enhance students performance in history

  1. 1. How to enhance students performance in History?
  2. 2. What are the different types of learners? Types of learners Visual learner Auditory learners Kinesthetic Learner Reading or writing learners
  3. 3. 8 ways to enhance students performance in History
  4. 4. Effective Approach
  5. 5. Record lectures to listento later.
  6. 6. ContentEmpowered with Videos
  7. 7. Translatevisual information into statements
  8. 8. By improvingDigital Proficiency
  9. 9. Activities before teachingthe chapter Research work  Nazism  RiseofHitler  BirthofWeimarRepublic  The yearsof Depression
  10. 10. Collaborative learning
  11. 11. DAV Theog DAV TOTU DPS DAV UNA Let’s Learn Together……………
  12. 12. Power of Communication
  13. 13. Multiple instructional Strategies
  14. 14. Join astudy group to discussideas with other students.
  15. 15. Learn from other teachers who teaches same students
  16. 16. Manage learning outcome
  17. 17. Makea song to memorize something
  18. 18. ASK an Expert
  19. 19. Activities After Teaching the chapter Before Teaching the Chapter
  20. 20.  Check students understanding.  Make links between different topics to see how the whole subject fits together.  Remind yourself of material you have forgotten.  Identify and fill gaps in your knowledge. Revision means going over work in order to
  21. 21.  Make a revision timetable at least a week before you intend to begin your revision.  Divide your time between subjects, not necessarily equally.  Work on an unfamiliar area and see how much you can do in the first half hour.  Compare this to the work that you cover in the second half hour.  As long as your work rate remains constant, keep going! When it dips, take a break.  Expect to cover more recent work at about 50% faster than less familiar work.  Always take a short break when you get tired. How to work out how long each revision session should be:
  22. 22. Share Interesting Facts about Hitler Character Political life Personality Social life
  23. 23. Hitler DuringFirst World War & SecondWorldWar In first world war Participated as Solider In second World war Oneof the main reason of Second world war Interesting Facts That teachers can share with students
  24. 24. •January 1915 — Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa •1919 — Gandhiji launched satyagraha against the Rowlatt Act •13 April 1919 — Jallianwala Bagh incident •December 1920 — Non-Cooperation program was adopted by Congress in Nagpur •September 1920 — Gandhiji convinced Congress for a non- cooperation movement •March 1919 — Khilafat Committee formed •January 1921 — Non- Cooperation-Khilafat Movement began •October 1920 — Oudh Kisan Sabha 6 January 1921 Police firing at peasants in Rae Bareli •1920 — The militant guerrilla movement spread in Gudem Hills, Andhra Pradesh Timeline the events
  25. 25. ActivitiesAfter Completion the Chapter
  26. 26. Two truths and one lie
  27. 27. Quiz Q.1.Who offered the chancellorship to Hitler on 30 January 1933 ? Answer: President Hindenburg Q.2. What was fullnameof Hitler? Answer:- Adolf Hitler Q.3. What was the original name ofNazi party ? Answer: The National Socialist German Workers Party. Q.4.When did Youth League of the Nazis found ? Answer: The Youth League of the Nazis was founded in 1922.
  28. 28. Discussion TEAM 1 TEAM 2 Thedestruction ofdemocracy in Germany TheNazis worldview
  29. 29. Make lists or flowcharts.
  30. 30. Rewrite ideas in your own words.
  31. 31. Pros:  You will have the support of a group of friends at a stressful time.  You can compare how well you are doing with how your group is progressing.  You can talk through your ideas rather than just thinking about them.  It can save time if you can discuss a section of work rather than just planning essays.  If can be fun, relieving the tension as exams approach. Cons: • If the group is too competitive you might become demoralized. • It can be difficult to keep on track once a general discussion begins. • You can waste a lot of time organising meetings and revision topics. • You might find that you are helping others rather than helping yourself. • You need to vary your revision methods rather than relying on one approach. Group Discussion
  32. 32. Study Map skills with flashcards
  33. 33. Identify the Dates April 1889 12Sep., 1919 30Jan.1933 1939-1945 30April, 1945 AdolfHitler wasborn. Adolf Hitler joined the German Worker’sparty. TheNaziparty become the largest party in lower houseof German Parliament. TheNaziparty formedalliances with Japan and Itly. Hitler committed suicide.
  34. 34. Prepare a quiz Flow charts Causes andResults Map work Make a news report Result oriented Assignments
  35. 35. Thank You

×