Medium voltage cables accessories market

Medium Voltage cables, or MV cables, is a category defined by the International Electro technical Commission (IEC) as having a voltage rating of above 1kV up to 100kV. But not everyone uses this specific range to classify MV cables. The voltage range of MV cables depends on the country and the particular system that is being used. Some common medium voltages are 5,000v, 8,000v, 15,000v, 25,000v, 35,000v.
