Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WHY CHOOSE US Reputation We have built a strong reputation with both our clients and suppliers. Building strong relationsh...
OUR PEOPLE Featuring a broad range of skills and backgrounds including auditors, engineers, pilots, project managers, form...
Services 1. Certification and Induction of Aircraft Our team consist with highly experienced professionals who take charge...
2. Charter Our database of aircraft operators is extensive and provides us access to the global supply of charter aircraft...
▪ Aircraft Buy/Sell/Lease decisions ▪ Delivery and Redelivery consultancy ▪ Pre buy inspection etc. ▪ Software(FDTL, Fligh...
FLY WITH EXCELLENCE PRAYAAN AVIATION IS ONE STOP SOLUTION FOR ALL YOUR AVIATION NEEDS Thank you Visit our website Prayaana...
Prayaan Aviation Services Pvt Ltd
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prayaan Aviation Services Pvt Ltd

23 views

Published on

Fly High With Excellence
Prayaan Aviation is one stop solution for all your aviation needs. We believe in success Not Excuse.

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prayaan Aviation Services Pvt Ltd

  1. 1. WHY CHOOSE US Reputation We have built a strong reputation with both our clients and suppliers. Building strong relationships and partnerships in all parts of the world has allowed us to work with a range of clients from governments to sports teams, travel agents to logistics companies and royalty to private individual. All trust Prayaan Aviation Services to provide the best solutions for their needs. Consultative approach We know that we are not just offering our customers a consultancy service; we are providing a solution to a need or problem. We work every step of the way with our clients to assess the overall requirement to advise on the best overall options, providing and implementing the most efficient, fast and cost-effective solution available. Expertise Our team are not just account managers they are aviation experts. They keep up-to-date with latest information and knowledge within global market. Using this information and expertise daily means they can provide you with all the relevant information to make your task a success. OUR VISION AND MISSION To be the world’s leading professional services firm delivering aviation solutions that increase the safety, compliance and operational excellence of our clients’ operations. OUR MISSION We will consistently deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that ensure our clients comply with the highest international aviation safety standards, assisting them to maintain regulatory compliance and deliver operational excellence.
  2. 2. OUR PEOPLE Featuring a broad range of skills and backgrounds including auditors, engineers, pilots, project managers, former regulators and airline senior managers, our team of aviation specialists have an average of over 35 years’ industry experience. Combining practical experience with appropriate formal qualifications, our professionals understand the unique nature of the aviation industry and bring to each assignment: • Demonstrated track record in providing sound advice to large and small aviation organizations, • High-level research, analysis and benchmarking expertise in complex environments, • Proven ability to liaise effectively with stakeholders and to manage sensitive issues, • Analytical skills to provide efficient and effective outcomes, and • Excellent project management skills
  3. 3. Services 1. Certification and Induction of Aircraft Our team consist with highly experienced professionals who take charge of liaising with government agencies and authorities viz. DGCA, Airports Authority of India and Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure ease and smooth day-to-day dealings. Our Delhi office is equipped with aviation professionals who have years of experience in dealing with Civil Aviation matters. ▪ CAP 3100 (Schedule Operator permit) ▪ CAP 3300 (Non Schedule operator permit Aircraft) ▪ CAP 3400 (Non Schedule Operator Permit Helicopter) ▪ CAP 8200 (TRTO and ATO, FTO approval) ▪ Ground Handling approval ▪ YA Clearance approval ▪ NSOP, SOP, RSOP establishments ▪ Establishment of Technical library as per regulator. ▪ All Kinds of Manual preparation ▪ Ops Manual ▪ Special approval (PBN,RVSM,EDTO, ADSB,MNPS) ▪ CAR Compliances ▪ CCTM ▪ SEP ▪ Security Manual ▪ SMS manual ▪ Flight safety manual ▪ Flight safety Documentation Manual ▪ TPM for flying club
  4. 4. 2. Charter Our database of aircraft operators is extensive and provides us access to the global supply of charter aircraft from Helicopter to large passenger airlines, from Pvt Jets to cargo aircraft, from Air Ambulance to Sea Planes. Prayaan Aviation can source the widest range of aircraft whatever be your requirement. ▪ Corporate charters ▪ VIP charters ▪ Election flying ▪ Aerial survey ▪ Flower dropping ▪ Badrinath, Kedharnath, and amaranth Darshan 3. Pilot Training We offer a range of training programs that can be customized to meet the exact needs and objectives of our aviation clients. Our courses are specifically designated by aviation industry experts for the aviation industry and include real life examples relevant to aviation organizations. ▪ Type Rating (Airbus/Boing/ATR/C-90/ B-200/ Pilatus/ Caravan ▪ All Kind of Ground training (DGR,CRM,AVSEC, SEP, Monsoon, SMS) ▪ CPL Training ▪ Pilot Documentation (ATPL, CPL, Renewal, RTR, Medical) 4. Aircraft and Operations Management services Prayaan Aviation leverages its specialist aviation expertise to work with large and small clients to deliver innovative and cost-effective flight operations services across a number of operational areas and Aircraft management services. ▪ Liaisoning support towards all kind of regulatory requirements ▪ Trip support (international and domestic flights)
  5. 5. ▪ Aircraft Buy/Sell/Lease decisions ▪ Delivery and Redelivery consultancy ▪ Pre buy inspection etc. ▪ Software(FDTL, Flight Planning, Flight tracking, MIS) ▪ Election flying support ▪ Ground handling services 5. Airport consultancy Prayaan Aviation can guide you through the process of getting your aerodrome certificate. As a package, Prayaan Aviation can take your aerodrome from uncertified to certify with a minimum of fuss. ▪ Approval of Aerodrome manual ▪ Standard operating procedure ▪ Survey ▪ Night and Day operations approval ▪ IAL procedure ▪ Airport approval 6. Aircraft Part and consumable support The company is establishing partnership with various international OEMs and si backed by in house expertise for seamless and quick door-to-door solutions for the following: • Airframe Parts • Avionics • Engine • Aviation Lubricants and consumables • Special Tools
  6. 6. FLY WITH EXCELLENCE PRAYAAN AVIATION IS ONE STOP SOLUTION FOR ALL YOUR AVIATION NEEDS Thank you Visit our website Prayaanaviation.com

×