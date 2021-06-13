How much would Critical Illness Insurance cost?

-
If you get sick – like, really sick – how will you take care of yourself financially? If you aren’t able to work and need money to pay for medical expenses, care, and travel, where will it come from? To prepare for such an event, we recommend the purchase of a critical illness insurance policy.
The cost of critical illness insurance depends on several risk factors. In this presentation, we discuss these factors in detail.
