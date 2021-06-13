Successfully reported this slideshow.
If you get sick – like, really sick – how will you take care of yourself financially? If you aren't able to work and need money to pay for medical expenses, care, and travel, where will it come from? To prepare for such an event, we recommend the purchase of a critical illness insurance policy.

The cost of critical illness insurance depends on several risk factors. In this presentation, we discuss these factors in detail.

  1. 1. How much would Critical Illness Insurance cost? 01.
  2. 2. 02. If you get sick – like, really sick – how will you take care of yourself financially? If you aren’t able to work and need money to pay for medical expenses, care, and travel, where will it come from? To prepare for such an event, we recommend the purchase of a critical illness insurance policy.
  3. 3. The cost of critical illness insurance depends on several risk factors 03.
  4. 4. 04. The most significant risk factor for becoming critically ill is your age. Therefore, it’s arguably the most significant factor in determining your critical illness insurance premium. There are also differences in risk for biological men and women, with the risk of most illnesses peaking earlier for men than women. Your age and sex
  5. 5. Smoking (including cannabis) is a critical lifestyle indicator of whether you’ll become critically ill. Your lifestyle 05.
  6. 6. 06. Your premium will be directly related to the amount of coverage you choose. Plans are available that cover different numbers of critical illnesses, have different payout levels, and include optional benefits like the ability to convert your plan to another type of insurance. Your coverage
  7. 7. 07. The type of policy you choose Term critical illness insurance, like term life insurance, covers you for a specific period. The most common term length is 10 years. When your term is up, you can choose to buy new coverage or let your insurance lapse. You can also purchase lifetime critical illness insurance, covering you until a certain age (typically 65 or 75) or death.
  8. 8. Since there’s such a wide range of providers and risk factors, it’s almost impossible to give an estimate of how much critical illness insurance might cost you. To get an accurate price and help you decide, get in touch with our advisors. 08.
  9. 9. 18558687878 csteam@trustlife.ca www.trustlife.ca

