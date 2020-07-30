Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNCOMPLICATED HYPERTENSION - ROLE OF THE LATEST DHP CCB Dr. Nagula Praveen, MD,DM Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Osman...
Introduction • Hypertension is the common risk factor in the cardiovascular disease continuum. • Effective control of bloo...
RULE OF HALVES
What is (un)complicated hypertension?
What is the real problem of hypertension ?
Target down?
• SCORE the risk
The J shape curve – Sail boat
We need Optimal drug to achieve Optimal BP To reduce target organ damage
Why there is need to block the N type calcium channels??? N – Neuron related..
Cilnidipine vs Amlodipine (Indian study) • Prospective randomized study in Amritsar, Punjab • 120 Hypertension patients, t...
HTN IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS
Cilnidipine vs Amlodpine in HTN + Diabetes (RAS- Inhibition) Amlodipine Cilnidipine • Multicenter, randomized, active cont...
• In diabetics, enhanced SNS activity results in constricted efferent arterioles and elevated intraglomerular pressure. • ...
Take Home Message • The drug cilnidipine, inhibits both L and N type channels, rather than only L type channels by traditi...
Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Long
Thank you
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
"UN"complicated hypertension
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

"UN"complicated hypertension

31 views

Published on

role of DHP CCB in hypertension

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

"UN"complicated hypertension

  1. 1. UNCOMPLICATED HYPERTENSION - ROLE OF THE LATEST DHP CCB Dr. Nagula Praveen, MD,DM Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad. drpraveennagula@gmail.com Twitter: @kizashipraveen
  2. 2. Introduction • Hypertension is the common risk factor in the cardiovascular disease continuum. • Effective control of blood pressure is needed to prevent the complications. • Most of the drugs don’t reach the effective doses due to adverse effects. • Increased pill burden is also the reason for noncompliance. • Need of an optimal drug is of utmost important which acts at multiple levels. • Combination pills to be developed with syngeristic or complementary action.
  3. 3. RULE OF HALVES
  4. 4. What is (un)complicated hypertension?
  5. 5. What is the real problem of hypertension ?
  6. 6. Target down?
  7. 7. • SCORE the risk
  8. 8. The J shape curve – Sail boat
  9. 9. We need Optimal drug to achieve Optimal BP To reduce target organ damage
  10. 10. Why there is need to block the N type calcium channels??? N – Neuron related..
  11. 11. Cilnidipine vs Amlodipine (Indian study) • Prospective randomized study in Amritsar, Punjab • 120 Hypertension patients, two groups each. • 10 mg cilnidipine vs 5 mg amlodipine • Change in SBP was assessed in both groups • Follow up was 3months • Conclusion – Cilnidipine offers greater reduction of SBP and prevents ankle edema in HTN patients ESC 2014
  12. 12. HTN IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS
  13. 13. Cilnidipine vs Amlodpine in HTN + Diabetes (RAS- Inhibition) Amlodipine Cilnidipine • Multicenter, randomized, active controlled study • Korea • 74 patients • Diabetes + Hypertension patients • Cilnidpine 10mg vs Amlodipine 5mg (RASI) • UACR - Assessed at baseline,12 and 24 weeks. EASD,Sept 2014
  14. 14. • In diabetics, enhanced SNS activity results in constricted efferent arterioles and elevated intraglomerular pressure. • Afferent arteriolar dilatation will cause an increase in intraglomerular pressure (L type CCB) • Cilnidipine, dilates both afferent and efferent arteriole (N type calcium channels) – reduces urinary albumin and protein excretion • Other benefits, decrease in pulse rate, urinary protein excretion and serum triglycerides. In CKD pts , cilnidipine has antihypertensive effects equivalent to amlodipine, but proteinuria was reduced by shifting from amlodipine to cilnidipine Indian J Nephrol. 2015 Nov-Dec; 25(6): 334–339. Cilnidipine benefit in Diabetic Patients
  15. 15. Take Home Message • The drug cilnidipine, inhibits both L and N type channels, rather than only L type channels by traditional CCBs (Added Advantage). • It is as effective as traditional CCBs in reducing the BP in HTN patients of all etiologies and associated comorbidities. • Other advantages over traditional CCBs • Reduction in proteinuria • Lesser risk of pedal edema • Improvement in cardiac function and uric acid levels. • It is a effective drug with pleomorphic effects and is a good drug for management of hypertension.
  16. 16. Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Long
  17. 17. Thank you

×