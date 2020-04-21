Successfully reported this slideshow.
Revenue Management: A short glossary of terms

Some common terms in Revenue management, explained in the simplest of language, it is made for the students in the last year of their hospitality course.

Revenue Management: A short glossary of terms

  1. 1. Revenue Management Glossary: From ADR to yield, and everything in between Glossary of Terms Availability forecast: Estimate of the number of rooms that remain to be sold. Average daily rate (ADR): Average selling price of all guest rooms for a given time period. The formula for ADR is as follows: Total room revenue / Total number of rooms sold. In statistics, it is called the ‘mean’ rate. Artificial Intelligence: The ability of the computer systems to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as collecting and analyzing data, and serving results and information, across systems, in real time. Average Length of Stay (ALOS): The total room nights booked or sold in a hotel, or segment; divided by the total number of reservations in the hotel, or segment. It tells us if our guests are long staying types or the short ones. Formula: Total occupied room nights, divided by Total bookings. Average Rate Index (ARI): A metric used to determine whether the property is achieving its fair share of ADR compared to a specific group of hotels (i.e. a competitive set). It is calculated by taking the ADR of the property and dividing it by the ADR of the competitive set (competitive set data collected through a third-party provider such as STR). An ADR of above 1.00 indicates that the property is achieving more than its fair share, while below 1.00 suggests that the hotels in the competitive set are 'eating' into the properties' fair market share 'pie'. Note: Traditionally, hotel revenue managers prefer to multiply the number by 100 (or convert into a percentage). Block (blocked room): a room that is being held for a certain guest on a certain date Booked to capacity: refers to a situation when the hotel has accepted the maximum number of reservation and is unable to take any more without being placed in a overbooked situation.
  2. 2. Best Available Rate (BAR): A commonly used base rate, visible to public, upon which all other priced segments are based. This is the lowest rate for that date. Also the common rate used for comparison between hotels. Block code: A code attached only to group rooms that are a part of a block (booking). Block pricing: A non-yieldable rate, that is given to a set number (or block) of rooms held for a particular group. Non- yieldable means the rates cannot be increased. Booking curve: It is a graphical representation of the number of bookings per day, this year and last year, in linear form. The two lines are compared to see two things. One, are the bookings more this year or less. Second, it also shows the difference in the rate of the bookings, whether faster this year, or slower. Booking engine: It is the technology that allows reservations to be made on any website, and makes it convenient for the user. Booking window: Also called as booking horizon, it gives a timeframe in which hotel reservations come into hotels for a particular stay date. Some bookings can come 6 months in advance, and some can be made before 15 days. Brand loyalty: Interest of guest or potential guest to revisit and recommend the hotel. Budget: Refers to the annual financial plan, prepared for the property for the next calendar or fiscal year. It includes a daily average occupancy, average room rate (ARR) and RevPAR. The plan is divided into major market segments and feeds into the overall financial budget for the property. A budget is a guide for all departments and employees, in terms of income, cost and profit targets. Capacity: The total number of rooms in a hotel, that can be sold to produce income for the hotel. Central Reservation System (CRS): A distribution system or a call centre office, which is used by hotels in one chain or an organization, or created by a third- party vendor, used to maintain hotel information, room inventories and rates so as to manage the reservation process. They are of affiliate and non-affiliate types.
  3. 3. Channel management: The technology and systems, used by hotels to update hotel information, room inventory and rates, in each of the distribution channels being used by the hotel. Channels: Different methods by which a customer reserves a hotel room. Airlines, cabs and cruise liners also use most of these channels. Closed to arrival (CTA): An inventory control mechanism, used by revenue managers, not to allow new reservations for guests, arriving on this date. Hotel may be close to being fully booked. Commission: Money sent to bona-fide travel agents as payment for sending guests to a hotel paying full rate. The normal percentage is 10% of the room rate, excluding service charge and prevailing government taxes. Complimentary rooms: rooms given free for business promotion purpose; rooms accorded to hotel’s employees for leisure in accordance with corporate office policy guidelines. These free of charge rooms must be approved as per delegation of authority. Competitive set: Consists of a group of hotels by which a property can compare itself, in terms of financial success, to the group’s aggregate performance. Conversion: The decision by a customer from shopping or gathering information on a booking platform, to taking an action, such as actual purchasing, or at least, making an inquiry. Cost Per Occupied Room (CPOR): Calculated by adding up all of the expenses associated with a room booking, including staff cost, commission, marketing, utilities (amenities, energy etc), and cleaning the room for the next guest. It allows the hoteliers to determine the minimum rate which would make the booking profitable. Cost of Acquisition: The fees and commissions, associated with a booking, across all channels, including voice (call centre), brand.com and OTA. Day(s) Before Arrival (DBA): The number of days before the guest stay date.
  4. 4. Demand: The amount of interest in a product. Found by the activities like search on a website. Denial: A notification that the hotel has been shopped on the hotel's direct booking engine, and a rate was not given, because the hotel was sold out, or a restriction was placed on the shopped date. Indicates high demand for the product. Displacement Analysis: calculating whether it’s beneficial to block rooms out of inventory that could be requested later, at a higher rate (usually in a group situation). To analyze, multiply the number of guestrooms that will be denied, times the average rate for that segment of business. If that is higher than the group revenue, then the group should be turned away. Dynamic Pricing: It is the process of actively applying revenue management principles, by selling the same products (room, date) at different prices to different customers. All guests are not equal and some guests are needier than others. Extended forecast: Occupancy forecast that projects room demands more than 30 days into the future. Fenced rate: A lower rate on a hotels website compared to other channels, but that involves certain pre- conditions in order to make the reservation, such as non-refundable and non-cancellable reservations, or advanced purchase reservations. Fenced rates are more easily segmented. Forecast: Expected revenue results based on analysis (occupancy and average rate included).Forecasts also typically refer to predicted demand. Franchise Fees: Annual fees collected by hotel brands from hotel owners, for the use of their name and services, including sales, marketing and technology. Free sale: a term used when rooms are available for sale Full house: a situation of 100% room occupancy in the hotel F I T: Free Independent Traveller. Now, it is often termed as transients.
  5. 5. Global Distribution Systems (GDS): Four large reservation systems , namely Amadeus, Galileo, Sabre, Worldspan, that were originally designed for airlines, and now widely used by travel agents, only to book all forms of travel. GDS systems generally use older technology, and are not connected through the Internet. Gross Operating Profit Per Available Room (GOPPAR): A key performance metric that measures total revenue minus operational and marketing expenses per room. It gives a more clear idea of the actual revenue coming in to hotel accounts. Group Displacement: When a hotel accepts a group reservation, it could mean that some other transient guests will not be able to book a room on those dates. This is displacement of one source of revenue for some other. A hotel must estimate which source is more profitable before accepting the group reservation. Leisure traveller: A non-business traveller, who is travelling for personal reasons, and not work. It could include a traveller on vacation or a holiday. Length of stay: The number of nights a guest has booked at the hotel. Look-to-book ratio: Used in the travel industry to show the percentage of website visitors (lookers) as compared to the number of people who book on the website (bookers). Also, it is comparable to conversion rate described earlier. Lose-it Rate: A rate where the hotel would be better off leaving the room unsold than sell at this rate. Market Share: The percentage of business that your hotel is receiving, as compared to other hotels of your competitive set. Market Penetration Index (MPI): A metric that is used to determine whether the property is achieving its fair share of occupancy compared to a specific group of hotels (i.e. a competitive set). It is calculated by taking the occupancy percentage of the property and dividing it by the occupancy percentage of the competitive set (competitive set data collected through a third-party provider such as STR). An MPI of above 1.00 indicates that the property is achieving more than its fair share, while below 1.00 suggests that the hotels in the competitive set are 'eating' into the properties' 'pie'.
  6. 6. Note: Traditionally, revenue managers prefer to multiply the number by 100 (so as to convert into a percentage). Metasearch: A type of search engine that aggregates inventory from several sources and presents it in a single space. E.g. Kayak.com Minimum Length of Stay (MinLOS): An inventory control mechanism, like “closed –to- arrival” that is used to optimize stay patterns, primarily to ensure that a peak demand night (world cup final) does not get filled with one-night stays. Mission statement: more focussed picture of what the hospitality operation want to do and how it will do. Net rate: The sell rate with commission already taken out which is sometimes required for OTAs. Net Revenue per Available Room (Net RevPAR): It is calculated by multiplying occupancy % with ADR, and then the related overhead costs are subtracted. This metric is a more reliable indicator of the financial health of the hotel. Occupancy: The percentage of available rooms that were sold during a specified period of time. Occupancy is calculated by dividing the number of rooms sold by rooms available. Occupancy = Rooms Sold / Rooms Available. Occupancy Index: The measure of your property occupancy percentage, compared to the occupancy percentage of your competitive set. Formula: Hotel OCC/ competitive set OCC * 100. Online Travel Agency (OTA): An Internet-based hotel and travel reservations system. Hotels typically provide room inventory to OTAs, which sell them in exchange for a commission. Opaque: Describes a booking channel where the supplier (hotel) remains hidden until after the purchase is complete. This channel is for the most price sensitive customers, who do not care for the brand loyalty. The site like Hotwire is an example. Open Pricing: The ability and strategy to price all room types, market segments, channels and reservation dates independently of each other, to
  7. 7. maximize revenue, without having to close any channel off. No one is refused, but discounts are increased very close to zero %. Overbooking: It is the practice of confirming reservations beyond hotel room capacity, either in expectation of cancellations or no-shows, or in error. Pace: Also called pickup, pace is the rate at which reservations are being made for a particular date. It is an indication of the demand for a product. An increase in pace is a signal to raise prices. Pay Per Click (PPC): A marketing technique employed when a marketer establishes links, or advertising copy on a web page, and agrees to pay a fee, each time a web user clicks on those links. Predictive Analytics: Extracting information from data and using it to predict trends and behaviour patterns of buyers. Price Elasticity: An economic measure that shows the responsiveness or “elasticity” of the demand, for a product, based on a change in its price. Highly elastic buying behaviour means a little change in price results in great change in demand. Both up or down. ProPAR: Profits per available room, an emerging metric that calculates not just revenue, but net revenue. This subtracts customer acquisition costs and other expenses. Net RevPAR is another term for this. Property Management System (PMS): Computer hardware with a suite of software, interfaced with other stand –alone systems, like telephone, energy, key, payment processing. Used onsite in an individual hotel to allow for guest check-in and check-out, it is a useful source of transaction data and in- built personalized reports. Pledge relocates: rooms for guests housed at another hotel, but paid for by the hotels as a result of the hotel not being able to honour a guaranteed reservation Room position: status of no. of room available Room count: the no of rooms occupied at a particular night Rate spread: the difference between the potential average single rate and the potential average double occupancy rates
  8. 8. Rate parity: The strategy to maintain equality of rates among all sales channels, usually enforced through contractual agreements between hotel companies and third-party vendors, like OTA & GDS. However, in Europe this view is being resisted and hotels can quote a lower rate on their own website, with some pre- conditions. Regret: A notification that the hotel has been shopped on its direct booking engine (web site), and a rate was offered, but the guest chooses not to accept the reservation. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): A metric used to assess how successfully a hotel has managed their room inventory and rates, to optimize room revenue. Calculated by multiplying ‘occupancy %’ by ‘ADR’, it is a popular metric that makes it easy to compare the performance of two hotels of unequal size. Revenue Generating Index (RGI) or RevPAR Index (RPI): A metric used to check whether a property is achieving its fair share of revenue compared to a specific group of hotels (i.e. a competitive set). It is calculated by taking the RevPAR of the property and dividing it by the RevPAR of the competitive set (competitive set data collected through a third-party provider, such as STR). An RGI of above 1 indicates the property is achieving more than its fair share, while below 1 suggests that the hotels in the competitive set are eating into the properties’ pie. Traditionally, operators prefer to multiply the number by 100 (or convert into a percentage). Revenue Management: The art and science of predicting real-time customer demand, with the motive of optimizing the price and availability of products, to match that demand. The guest with the greatest purchasing power is preferred by hotels. Revenue per Square foot of function space (REVPAS): A measure of how effectively hotels (especially group and convention hotels) are at renting their function space, and earning optimum revenue from its sale. Formula: Total Function Room revenue/ Total square footage of function room space.
  9. 9. Revenue Strategy: A holistic approach to profitability that enables collaboration and innovation across all departments of the hotel or casino enterprise. By unifying teams around a common source of dynamic data and a company-wide mission focused on all round profitability, an organization can become more efficient, drive more direct engagement with customers and capture more revenue. S T R: A private company that provides a clearing house (like a main bank in a city, or Reserve Bank of India, the Central bank) where hotels can enter their own operating data (ADR, Occupancy and total rooms) and STR then aggregates this information with data from other hotels in the same market, and allows participating hotels to compare their KPIs. Give your own data to get information about your competitors. Shoulder Date: Nights that is next to full or very compressed dates. If a Friday and Saturday are forecasted to be sold out, and Sunday is not, it would be considered a shoulder date in that example. Compression is equal to very high demand for rooms. Stay Pattern Management: A revenue management process that seeks to make optimum use of hotel capacity, by ensuring the stay patterns on the books do not result in un-sellable stay patterns, remaining to be booked. It involves the peak or sold out days, and the shoulder period. Sell position: Specific placement order of hotel’s information on an internet booking site. Hotels, whose listing is higher on a site, are said to have a higher sell position. Somewhat similar to the ranking of a Google search results. Sell out: Night on which a hotel expects to achieve 100% occupancy. Sell-Through: The strategy in revenue management Transient: The Non-group business which is also known as F I T, domestic and international. Total Revenue Management: The idea of forecasting and dynamically pricing various components of a guest's on-property stay outside of just rooms, and
  10. 10. then capturing total spend data. Apart from room, spending on food & beverage, entertainment, spa etc are also included in the calculations. Total Revenue per Available Room (TrevPAR): Using a more complete look at the revenue streams brought in by guests beyond just room rate, including things like food and beverage, spa, parking, etc., to determine the hotel's success rate per room. Turn away: to refuse accommodation to walk in guest because the rooms are not available. It is also called displacement Unconstrained Demand: The forecast of how many rooms you could sell, if you had an unlimited number of rooms. Unconstrained demand is the cause of compression in room demand. Web Shopping Regrets and Denials: When a hotel has been shopped online and a rate was given but the guest did not book a reservation (regret), or a rate was not given at all due to a restriction or sell out (denial). Yield: The dynamic process of accurately pricing a product or service, by making careful use of overbooking, discount allocation, and imposing stay restrictions on guests, of perishable room inventory, so as to maximize revenue. Yield% is also a key performance indicator. Yield Management: Sometimes synonymous with Revenue Management, Yield Management is the process of understanding, anticipating and reacting to customer needs and behaviour with the intent of maximizing revenue through price manipulation.

