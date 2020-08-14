Мировое соглашение в Украине http://pravdop.com/

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. МИРОВОЕ СОГЛАШЕНИЕ (МС) ПРОЦЕДУРА, ОФОРМЛЕНИЕ, ИСПОЛНЕНИЕ. (+ ССЫЛКИ НА ОБРАЗЦЫ ДОКУМЕНТОВ!)
  2. 2. Содержание: 1. ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА 2. КАК ПРАВИЛЬНО ОФОРМИТЬ? 3. УТВЕРЖДЕНИЕ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ СУДОМ 4. КАК ПРИНУДИТЬ К ИСПОЛНЕНИЮ: А) КОГДА МИРОВОЕ СОГЛАШЕНИЕ – ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЙ ДОКУМЕНТ Б) КОГДА МИРОВОЕ СОГЛАШЕНИЕ НЕ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЙ ДОКУМЕНТ 5. ОБРАЗЦЫ ДОКУМЕНТОВ
  3. 3. 1. Преимущества: - ПРИМЕНИМО В ЛЮБОМ СУДЕБНОМ ПРОЦЕССЕ; - ЗАКЛЮЧАЕТСЯ НА ЛЮБОЙ СТАДИИ ПРОЦЕССА; - ПОЗВОЛЯЕТ СОКРАТИТЬ СРОКИ РАЗРЕШЕНИЯ СПОРА; - МОЖЕТ ПОЗВОЛИТЬ СОКРАТИТЬ ИЗДЕРЖКИ НА СУДЕБНОЕ РАССМОТРЕНИЕ; - СТОРОНЫ САМОСТОЯТЕЛЬНО ВЫБИРАЮТ УСЛОВИЯ РАЗРЕШЕНИЯ СПОРА; - МОЖЕТ ПОЗВОЛИТЬ СОХРАНИТЬ ДЕЛОВЫЕ ОТНОШЕНИЯ СТОРОН.
  4. 4. 2. Как правильно оформить: 1. ПИСЬМЕННАЯ ФОРМА; 2. НЕОБХОДИМО ЗАКРЕПИТЬ СРОКИ, ПОРЯДОК ВЫПОЛНЕНИЯ ОБОЮДНЫХ ОБЯЗАТЕЛЬСТВ; 3. ДОГОВОРЕННОСТИ ТОЛЬКО В РАМКАХ ПРЕДМЕТА ИСКА; 4. УСЛОВИЯ НЕ МОГУТ НАРУШАТЬ ПРАВА ТРЕТЬИХ ЛИЦ; 5. ПОДПИСЫВАЕТСЯ СТОРОНАМИ (УПОЛНОМОЧЕННЫМИ ЛИЦАМИ СТОРОН).
  5. 5. 3. Утверждение мирового соглашения судом СТОРОНЫ ПОДАЮТ В СУД: - СОВМЕСТНОЕ ЗАЯВЛЕНИЕ О ПРИЗНАНИИ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ; - ЭКЗЕМПЛЯР ПОДПИСАННОГО МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ.
  6. 6. СУД ВЫНОСИТ ОПРЕДЕЛЕНИЕ: А) ОБ УТВЕРЖДЕНИИ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ И ПРЕКРАЩЕНИИ ПРОИЗВОДСТВА Б) ОБ ОТКАЗЕ ОБ УТВЕРЖДЕНИИ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ И ПРОДОЛЖЕНИИ РАССМОТРЕНИЯ ДЕЛА.* * после устранения недостатков мирового соглашения, стороны вправе ходатайствовать о признании мирового соглашения повторно.
  7. 7. 4. Как принудить к исполнению? 4.1. КОГДА ОПРЕДЕЛЕНИЕ СУДА ОБ УТВЕРЖДЕНИИ МС - ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЙ ДОКУМЕНТ; 4.2. КОГДА ОПРЕДЕЛЕНИЕ СУДА ОБ УТВЕРЖДЕНИИ МС НЕ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЙ ДОКУМЕНТ.
  8. 8. 4.1. Определение суда утверждено как исполнительный документ, если в нем указано: - ДАТА ВЫДАЧИ ДОКУМЕНТА; - НАИМЕНОВАНИЕ ОРГАНА; - ФАМИЛИИ И ИНИЦИАЛЫ ЛИЦА, КОТОРОЕ ЕГО ВЫДАЛО; - ДАТА ПРИНЯТИЯ И НОМЕР РЕШЕНИЯ, СОГЛАСНО КОТОРОМУ ОНО ВЫДАНО; - ПОЛНОЕ НАИМЕНОВАНИЕ ИЛИ ИМЯ ВЗЫСКАТЕЛЯ И ДОЛЖНИКА И ДРУГИЕ ИХ ДАННЫЕ; - РЕЗОЛЮТИВНАЯ ЧАСТЬ РЕШЕНИЯ; - ДАТА ВСТУПЛЕНИЯ РЕШЕНИЯ В СИЛУ; - СРОК ПРЕДЪЯВЛЕНИЯ ДОКУМЕНТА К ИСПОЛНЕНИЮ(!).
  9. 9. 4.1. Такое мировое соглашение: ПОДАЕТСЯ В ОРГАН ГОСУДАРСТВЕННОЙ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНОЙ СЛУЖБЫ ПО МЕСТУ РАССМОТРЕНИЯ СПОРА
  10. 10. 4.1. В ГИС подается: - ЗАЯВЛЕНИЕ ОБ ОТКРЫТИИ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНОГО ПРОИЗВОДСТВА; - ОРИГИНАЛ ОПРЕДЕЛЕНИЯ ОБ УТВЕРЖДЕНИИ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ; - КОПИЯ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ, КОТОРОЕ УТВЕРЖДЕНО СУДОМ.
  11. 11. 4.2. Когда определение суда об утверждении МС не исполнительный документ Исполнить можно: А) ПУТЕМ ПОДАЧИ ИСКОВОГО ЗАЯВЛЕНИЯ О ПОБУЖДЕНИИ К ИСПОЛНЕНИЮ МС; Б) ПУТЕМ ПОДАЧИ ХОДАТАЙСТВА ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ СПОСОБА ИСПОЛНЕНИЯ СУДЕБНЫХ РЕШЕНИЙ В СВЯЗИ С ОБСТОЯТЕЛЬСТВАМИ, КОТОРЫЕ ЗАТРУДНЯЮТ ИСПОЛНЕНИЕ РЕШЕНИЯ*. - НА ТАКУЮ ВОЗМОЖНОСТЬ УКАЗЫВАЕТ ОПРЕДЕЛЕНИЕ ВХСУ ОТ 12.10.2010 № 18/397. – 21).
  12. 12. 4.2. А) Подача искового заявления о побуждении к исполнению МС ПОДАЕТСЯ В СУД, ГДЕ РАССМАТРИВАЛСЯ СПОР, ПО КОТОРОМУ БЫЛО ПОДПИСАНО СОГЛАШЕНИЕ.
  13. 13. 4.2. А) Исковое заявление: - НЕ ПРЕКРАЩАЕТ ДЕЙСТВИЯ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ; - МОЖЕТ СОДЕРЖАТЬ ТРЕБОВАНИЕ О ВЗЫСКАНИИ УЩЕРБА, КОТОРЫЙ БЫЛ НАНЕСЕН НЕВЫПОЛНЕНИЕМ УСЛОВИЙ МС.
  14. 14. 5. Образцы документов: - СКАЧАТЬ ОБРАЗЕЦ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ – ССЫЛКА - СКАЧАТЬ ОБРАЗЕЦ СОВМЕСТНОГО ЗАЯВЛЕНИЯ СТОРОН О ПРИЗНАНИИ МИРОВОГО СОГЛАШЕНИЯ – ССЫЛКА - СКАЧАТЬ ОБРАЗЕЦ ЗАЯВЛЕНИЯ ОБ ОТКРЫТИИ ИСПОЛНИТЕЛЬНОГО ПРОИЗВОДСТВА – ССЫЛКА
  15. 15. Слайд подготовлен ЮК «Правовая помощь». КОНТАКТЫ: КИЕВ, УЛ. СЕЧЕВЫХ СТРЕЛЬЦОВ, 77 ТЕЛ. 044-499-47-99, 067-530-51-64 Сайт компании http://pravdop.com/ СТАТЬЯ О МИРОВОМ СОГЛАШЕНИИ: HTTP://PRAVDOP.COM/PUBLICATIONS/KOMMENTARII_ZAKONODATELS TVA/MIROVOE_SOGLASHENIE_PREIMUSHESTVA_OFORMLENIE_ISPO LNENIE_PRINUZHDENIE_K_ISPOLNENIYU_I_OTVETSTVENNOST/

×