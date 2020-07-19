Ruang lingkup modul kognitif

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ` PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI SISWA |BAB 3 KEGIATAN | BELAJAR | 2 | 1 | Penilaian Kompetensi Kognitif PENDAHULUAN Kompetensi me...
CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah Mempelajari Ruang Lingkup Evaluasi Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Dapat Menjelaskan Bentuk Evaluasi P...
3 Domain Kognitif: Pada kawasan kognitif terdapat 6 jenjang domain, yakni pengetahuan (knowledge), pemahaman (comprehensio...
4 3. Penerapan (Application) Untuk penerapan atau aplikasi ini siswa dituntut memiliki kemampuan untuk menyeleksi atau mem...
5 Bagan 1.1 Ranah Kognitif Taksonomi Bloom KATA KERJA OPERASIONAL KOGNITIF Tabel 1.2 Struktur Dimensi Proses Kognitif pada...
6 C3 3. Mengaplikasikan (Applying) 3.1 Mengeksekusi 3.2 Mengimplementasi Menerapkan suatu prosedur pada tugas yang familie...
7 4. Ciri itemnya adalah menanyakan tentang: Apa, Siapa, Dimana, dan Bagaimana 2. Pemahaman (C2) (mengklasifikasikan, menj...
8 7. Dapat meramalkan sesuatu yang akan terjadi berdasarkan prinsip dan generalisasi 8. Dapat menentukan tindakan tertentu...
9 2. Menyatukan unsur-unsur, atau bagian-bagian menjadi satu keseluruhan 3. Dapat menemukan hubungan yang unik 4. Dapat me...
10 TEKNIK EVALUASI/PENILAIAN DOMAIN KOGNITIF 1. Tes Tertulis a. Tes Objektif 1) Pilihan Ganda Soal tes tertulis bentuk pil...
11 peserta didik menjadi lebih berhati – hati dalam memberikan jawaban soal. Rumus yang digunakan dengan cara ini adalah: ...
12 (2) Jawaban soal tidak memberikan bukti bahwa pesrta didik mengetahui dengan baik soal tersebut. (3) Memungkinkan dan m...
13 (2) Kemungkinan menebak jawaban sangat sulit. (3) Cocok untuk soal-soal hitungan atau soal yang jawabannya pasti. (4) H...
14 e) Apabila tujuan tes untuk mengukur kemampuan berpikir analitik, sintetik dan evaluatif. Kelebihan dan kekurangan yang...
15 4) Guru dapat menggali lebih lanjut jawaban peserta didik sampai mendetail (lebih rinci), sehingga mengetahui bagian ma...
16 RANGKUMAN: Kompetensi kognitif dapat diartikan sebagai potensi intelektual siswa yang terdiri dari enam domain kognitif...
17 DAFTAR PUSTAKA: Asep Herry Hernawan, dkk. (2014). Pembelajaran Terpadu di SD. Jakarta : Universitas Terbuka. Cepi Riyan...
  1. 1. 1 ` PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI SISWA |BAB 3 KEGIATAN | BELAJAR | 2 | 1 | Penilaian Kompetensi Kognitif PENDAHULUAN Kompetensi merupakan kata serapan yang berasal dari Bahasa Inggris “competency” yang berarti kemampuan, dapat pula berarti “reference” yang artinya acuan atau referensi. Kompetensi yang berarti kemampuan menyiratkan makna dalam pembelajaran, bahwa terdapat sejumlah kemampuan yang dapat dicapai oleh peserta didik dalam mengikuti proses pembelajaran baik itu dalam kegiatan pendahuluan, inti sampai pada kegiatan penutup dalam pembelajaran. Kognitif berasal dari kata “cognitio” memiliki arti pengenalan, yang mengacu kepada proses mengetahui maupun kepada pengetahuan itu sendiri. Ranah kognitif adalah ranah yang berkaitan dengan nalar atau proses berpikir, yaitu kemampuan dan aktivitas otak untuk mengembangkan kemampuan rasional. Aspek kognitif menjadi aspek utama dalam banyak kurikulum pendidikan dan menjadi tolak ukur penilaian perkembangan anak
  2. 2. CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah Mempelajari Ruang Lingkup Evaluasi Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Dapat Menjelaskan Bentuk Evaluasi Penilaian Hasil Belajar Pada Aspek Kognitif Sub Capaian Pembelajaran 1. Menjelaskan Konsep Ranah Kognitif pada penilaian hasil belajar 2. Menjelaskan Domain kognitif pada penilaian hasil belajar 3. Memilih Kata Kerja Operasional Domain kognitif 4. Menentukan Teknik Evaluasi/Penilaian Hasil Belajar Domain kognitif Pokok Materi 1. Konsep Ranah Kognitif 2. Domain Kognitif 3. Kata Kerja Operasional Domain Kognitif 4. Teknik Evaluasi/Penilaian Domain Kognitif PENGERTIAN: Kompetensi kognitif yang dikemukakan oleh Benjamin S. Bloom diartikan dengan pengetahuan sebagai kompetensi yang harus dicapai oleh peserta didik. Kompetensi kognitif meliputi tujuan pendidikan yang berkenaan dengan ingatan atau pengenalan terhadap pengetahuan dan pengembangan kemampuan intelektual dan kemampuan berpikir. Berikut ini pengertian kognitif menurut beberapa ahli: 1. Kognitif menurut Drever merupakan istilah umum yang mencakup segenap model pemahaman, yakni persepsi, imajinasi, penangkapan makna, penilaian, dan penalaran. 2. Piaget mengemukakan bahwa kognitif adalah bagaimana anak beradaptasi dan menginterpretasikan objek dan kejadian- kejadian disekitarnya.
  3. 3. 3 Domain Kognitif: Pada kawasan kognitif terdapat 6 jenjang domain, yakni pengetahuan (knowledge), pemahaman (comprehension), penerapan (application), analisis (analysis), sintesis (synthesis), dan evaluasi (evaluation). Penjabaran mengenai 6 jenjang domain tersebut sebagai berikut: 1. Pengetahuan (Knowledge) Pengetahuan meliputi perilaku-perilaku (behaviors) yang menekankan pada mengingat (remembering) seperti mengingat ide dan fenomena atau peristiwa. Mengingat istilah dan fakta (tanggal, peristiwa, nama orang, dan tempat), mengingat rumus, mengingat peraturan perundangan, dan definisi, termasuk dalam jenjang taksonomi pengetahuan. Contoh: a. Setelah mempelajari materi mengenai sholat fardu, siswa akan bisa menjawab pertanyaan mengenai gerakan-gerakan dalam sholat. b. Pada ujian akhir semester, siswa yang telah mempelajari jenis hewan berdasarkan jenis makanannya akan bisa menyebutkan contoh-contoh hewan sesuai dengan jenis makanannya. 2. Pemahaman (Comprehension) Pemahaman meliputi perilaku menerjemahkan, menafsirkan, menyimpulkan, atau mengekstrapolasi (menghitungkan) konsep dengan menggunakan kata-kata atau simbol-simbol lain yang dipilihnya sendiri. Dengan pemahaman, siswa diminta untuk membuktikan bahwa ia memahami hubungan yang sederhana diantara fakta-fakta atau konsep. Contoh: Diantara gambar-gambar di bawah ini yang dapat disebut sebagai segitiga siku-siku. a. b. c. Untuk dapat menentukan gambar mana yang dapat dinamakan segitiga siku- siku makan ia harus menghubungkan konsep segitiga dan konsep siku-siku.
  4. 4. 4 3. Penerapan (Application) Untuk penerapan atau aplikasi ini siswa dituntut memiliki kemampuan untuk menyeleksi atau memilih suatu abstraksi tertentu (konsep, hukum, dalil, aturan, gagasan, cara) secaa tepat untuk diterapkan dalam suatu situasi baru dan menerapkannya secara benar. Contoh: a. Untuk menyelesaikan hitungan 51 x 40 = n, maka yang paling tepat kita gunakan adalah….. 1) Hukum asosiatif, 2) Hukum kumulatif, 3) Hukum distributif b. Untuk menghitung volume tabung, rumus yang digunakan adalah…. 1) Sisi x sisi x sisi 2) Panjang x lebar x tinggi 3) Luas Alas x Tinggi = Π r 2 t 4. Analisis (Analysis) Analisis meliputi perilaku menjabarkan atau menguraikan (break down) konsep menjadi bagian-bagian yang lebih rinci dan menjelaskan keterkaitan atau hubungan antarbagian tersebut. Contoh: a. Siswa dapat menjelaskan mengapa masing-masing kondisi geografis memiliki pekerjaan yang berbeda. b. Siswa diminta menerangkan apa sebab pada waktu mendung dan ada angin kencang tidak segera turun hujan. 5. Sintesis (Synthesis) Sintesis berkenaan dengan kemampuan menyatukan bagian-bagian secara terintegrasi menjadi suatu bentuk tertentu yang semula belum ada. Contoh: a. Setelah mempelajari materi mengenai menulis karangan, siswa dapat menulis dan mengembangkan karangan sesuai gambar yang tersedia. 6. Evaluasi (Evaluation) Kemampuan mengevaluasi berarti membuat penilaian (judgement) tentang nilai (value) untuk maksud tertentu. Dalam proses evaluasi terlibat kemampuan pengetahuan, pemahaman, penerapan, analisis, dan sintesis. Contoh: a. Siswa bisa menilai atau memberikan tanggapan terhadap cerita pendek yang telah dibacanya berdasarkan unsur-unsur cerita.
  5. 5. 5 Bagan 1.1 Ranah Kognitif Taksonomi Bloom KATA KERJA OPERASIONAL KOGNITIF Tabel 1.2 Struktur Dimensi Proses Kognitif pada AKT (Alimuddin dan Hariati, 2019: 22) Level Proses Kategori Sub-Kategori Penjelasan C1 1. Mengingat (Remembering) 1.1 Mengenali 1.2 Mengingat kembali Mengingat kembali informasi/ pengetahuan dari yang telah diajarkan C2 2. Memahami (Understanding) 2.1 Menginterpretasi 2.2 Mencontohkan 2.3 Mengklasifikasi 2.4 Meringkas 2.5 Menarik Kesimpulan 2.6 Membandingkan 2.7 Menjelaskan Memahami makna pesan instruksional termasuk komunikasi oral, tertulis, maupun grafik Mengingat dan menghafal fakta, ide, atau fenomena Menerjemah- kan, menginter- pretasikan, atau menyimpulka n konsep dengan kata sendiri. Menggunakan konsep, prinsip, dan prosedur untuk melakukan sesuatu Menjabarkan konsep menjadi bagian-bagian atau menjelaskan gagasan yang menyeluruh Menyatukan konsep secara terintegrasi menjadi bentuk ide/gagasan yang menyeluruh Menentukan nilai (value) untuk suatu maksud dengan menggunakan standar tertentu Pemahaman (Comprehension) Pengetahuan (Knowledge) Penerapan (Application) Analisis (Analysis) Sintesis (Synthesis) Evaluasi (Evaluation)
  6. 6. 6 C3 3. Mengaplikasikan (Applying) 3.1 Mengeksekusi 3.2 Mengimplementasi Menerapkan suatu prosedur pada tugas yang familier maupun pada situasi baru C4 4. Menganalisa (Analyzing) 4.1 Membedakan 4.2 Mengorganisir 4.3 Melabeli Memilah, memisahkan, dan menganalisa material dalam bagian-bagian individualnya serta memahami bagaimana bagian yang satu terhubung ke bagian lain dalam struktur atau tujuan yang lebih besar secara menyeluruh. Melabeli atau memberi atribut berdasarkan analisa atas suatu benda/fenomena yang menunjukkan ciri atau karakter yang sama dengan apa yang pernah ia kenal atau pelajari C5 5. Mengevaluasi (Evaluating) 5.1 Menilai/mengecek 5.2 Mengkritik (dengan menyertakan justifikasi) Menilai berdasarkan kriteria dan standar tertentu C6 6. Menciptakan (Creating) 6.1 Menghasilkan 6.2 Merencanakan 6.3 Membuat Menyatukan elemen terpisah yang memungkinkan terbentuknya kesatuan yang koheren dan baru ataupun membuat produk yang orisinil dari awal CONTOH PERTANYAAN RANAH KOGNITIF No Tingkatan Ciri-ciri Contoh Soal 1. Ingatan (C1) (mendeskripsikan, menamakan, mendefinisikan, memasangkan, memilih) 1. Kemampuan mengingat/menghafal fakta-fakta 2. Kemampuan menghafalkan rumus, definisi, prinsip, dan prosedur 3. Dapat mendeskripsikan Perang Diponegoro mulai meletus pada tahun… a. 1921 b. 1925 c. 1930 d. 1935
  7. 7. 7 4. Ciri itemnya adalah menanyakan tentang: Apa, Siapa, Dimana, dan Bagaimana 2. Pemahaman (C2) (mengklasifikasikan, menjelaskan, mengikhtisarkan, meramalkan, membedakan) 1. Memuat suruhan untuk mencari persamaan, perbedaan, hubungan, menjelaskan suatu bagan dan memetik buah pikiran dari suatu teks 2. Mampu menerjemahkan 3. Mampu menafsirkan, mendeskripsikan secara verbal 4. Pemahaman ekstrapolasi 5. Mampu membuat estimasi Bangsa Indonesia mulai memasuki zaman sejarah sejak… a. Perpindahan nenek moyang bangsa Indonesia dari Yunani ke kepulauan Indonesia b. Sejak datangnya pengaruh Hindu yang pertama c. Sejak berdirinya kerajaan Kutai d. Sejak jatuhnya kerajaan Majapahit e. Sejak proklamasi 17- 8-1945 3. Aplikasi (C3) (mendemonstrasikan, menghitung, menyelesaikan, menyesuaikan, mengoperasikan, menghubungkan, menyusun) 1. Item yang mengukur kemampuan menerapkan (aplikasi) suatu pengertian, kaidah, dalil, dan rumus 2. Kemampuan menerapkan materi pelajaran dalam situasi baru 3. Kemampuan menerapkan prinsip atau generalisasi pada situasi baru 4. Dapat menyusun problema- problema sehingga dapat menetapkan generalisasi 5. Dapat mengenali hal-hal yang menyimpang dari prinsip-prinsip dan generalisasi 6. Dapat mengenali fenomena baru dari prinsip dan generalisasi Berikut ini yang bukan gaya Bahasa pleonasme adalah… a. Saya melihat dengan mata kepala sendiri b. Dosanya menumpuk setinggi gunung c. Sekotor-kotor sampah, masih bermanfaat untuk pupuk d. Sebanyak sejuta bintang dilangitpun masih kurang e. Rambutnya meninggalkan kepalanya satu demi satu
  8. 8. 8 7. Dapat meramalkan sesuatu yang akan terjadi berdasarkan prinsip dan generalisasi 8. Dapat menentukan tindakan tertentu berdasarkan prinsip dan generalisasi 9. Dapat menjelaskan alasan penggunaan prinsip dan generalisasi 4. Analisis (C4) (menemukan perbedaan, memisahkan, membuat estimasi, mengambil kesimpulan, menyusun urutan) 1. Ciri itemnya adalah berupa suruhan untuk mengidentifikasi sifat-sifat/ciri-ciri tertentu, mengidentifikasi suatu sebab, motif/alasan, dan mencari bukti yang menyokong/menolak suatu kesimpulan 2. Dapat memisahkan suatu integritas menjadi unsur-unsur, menghubungkan antar unsur, dan mengorganisasikan prinsip-prinsip 3. Dapat mengklasifikasikan prinsip- prinsip 4. Dapat meramalkan sifat-sifat khusus tertentu 5. Meramalkan kualitas/kondisi 6. Mengetengahkan pola tata hubungan, atau sebab akibat 7. Mengenal pola dan prinsip-prinsip organisasi materi yang dihadapi 8. Meramalkan dasar sudut pandang atau kerangka acuan dari materi Tujuan revolusi perancis adalah… a. Menghapuskan kekuasan bangsawan b. Menghapuskan kekuasaan gereja c. Mencari jajahan keluar perancis d. Membentuk negara demokrasi yang berundang-undang dasar e. Menghancurkan penjara Bastle 5. Sintesis (C5) (menggabungkan, menciptakan, merumuskan, merancang, membuat komposisi, menyusun kembali, revisi) 1. Ciri itemnya adalah memuat suruhan untuk merangkum fakta- fakta menjadi suatu pengertian, mengkaji informasi untuk menarik suatu kesimpulan, membuat ramalan dan memecahkan masalah Sikap berani membela kebenaran dan keadilan, serta mengembangkan sikap hormat- menghormati antara sesame mencerminkan pengamalan Pancasila, terutama sila… a. Pertama
  9. 9. 9 2. Menyatukan unsur-unsur, atau bagian-bagian menjadi satu keseluruhan 3. Dapat menemukan hubungan yang unik 4. Dapat merencanakan langkah yang konkret 5. Dapat mengabstraksikan suatu gejala, hipotesis, hasil penelitian, dsb b. Kedua c. Ketiga d. Keempat e. Kelima 6. Evaluasi (C6) (menimbang, mengkretitik, membandingkan, memberi alasan, menyimpulkan, memberi dukungan) 1. Ciri itemnya adalah memuat suruhan untuk menentukan mana yang terbaik/terjelek atau mana yang lebih baik/lebih jelek berdasarkan suatu patokan 2. Dapat menggunakan kriteria internal, dan kriteria eksternal 3. Evaluasi tentang ketettapan suatu karya/dokumen(kriteria internal) 4. Evaluasi tentang keajegan dalam memberikan argumentasi 5. Menentukan nilai/sudut pandang yang dipakai dalam mengambil keputusan 6. Membandingkan karya yang relevan 7. Mengevaluasi suatu karya dengan kinerja eksternal 8. Membandingkan sejumlah karya dengan sejumlah kriteria eksternal Tes objektif lebih unggul dari tes essai, ditinjau dari segi… a. Biaya administrasi b. Kemungkinan menerka jawaban c. Objektivitas penilaian d. Kesempatan siswa mengorganisasikan jawaban e. Kesempatan siswa menyusun kalimat
  10. 10. 10 TEKNIK EVALUASI/PENILAIAN DOMAIN KOGNITIF 1. Tes Tertulis a. Tes Objektif 1) Pilihan Ganda Soal tes tertulis bentuk pilihan ganda dapat digunakan untuk mengukur hasil belajar peserta didik yang bersifat kognitif (ingatan, pemahaman, penerapan, analisis, sintesis, dan evaluasi). Secara umum, setiap soal pilihan ganda terdiri dari pokok soal (stem) dan pilihan jawaban (option). Pilihan jawaban terdiri atas kunci jawaban dan pengecoh (distractor). Terdapat beberapa jenis tes berbentuk pilihan ganda diantaranya: a) Distracters, yaitu setiap pertanyaan atau pernyataan mempunyai beberapa pilihan jawaban yang salah, tetapi disediakan satu pilihan jawaban yang benar. b) Variasi Negatif, yaitu setiap pertanyaan atau pernyataan mempunyai beberapa pilihan jawaban yang benar, tetapi disediakan satu kemungkinan jawaban salah. c) Variasi Berganda, yaitu memilih beberapa kemungkinan jawaban yang semuanya benar, tetapi ada satu jawaban yang paling benar. Tugas peserta didik adalah memilih jawaban yang paling benar. d) Variasi yang tidak lengkap, yaitu pernyataan atau pertanyaan yang memiliki beberapa kemungkinan jawaban yang belum lengkap. Sementara untuk melakukan peskoran terhadap tes berbentuk pilihan ganda dapat dilakukan dengan dua cara sebagai berikut: a) Penskoran dengan memperhitungkan jawaban soal yang salah. Pada cara ini guru mempertimbang-kan jawaban salah dari peserta didik dan digunakan sebagai denda untuk mengurangi jawaban yang benar. Konsekuensi dari adanya denda ini membuat
  11. 11. 11 peserta didik menjadi lebih berhati – hati dalam memberikan jawaban soal. Rumus yang digunakan dengan cara ini adalah: S N = B – n – 1 Keterangan: N = Nilai S = jumlah jawaban salah B = jumlah jawaban betul n = banyaknya pilihan b) Penskoran dengan tidak memperhitungkan jawaban salah. Dengan kata laian guru disini tidak mempertimbangkan jawaban salah peserta didik, sehingga tidak mengurangi jawaban yang benar. Rumus yang digunakan dengan cara ini adalah: N = B 2) Benar Salah Tes tertulis bentuk salah benar adalah suatu bentuk tes tertulis dimana soalnya berupa pertanyaan yang mengandung dua kemungkinan, yakni benar atau salah. Karakteristik soal tertulis benar salah adalah mudah disusun dan dapat mengungkap materi atau konsep yang cukup luas. Sedangkan kelemahannya adalah factor peserta didik untuk menebak sangat besar, karena jawaban hanya dua kemungkinan, yakni benar atau salah. Kelebihan dan kekurangan tes tertulis sebagai berikut: a) Kelebihan tes benar salah (1) Tes ini baik untuk hasil – hasil dimana hanya ada dua alternatif jawaban. (2) Tuntutan kurang ditekankan pada kemampuan membaca. (3) Sejumlah soal relatif dapat dijawab dalam tipe tes secara berkala. (4) Penilaian mudah, objektif dan dapat dipercaya. b) Kelemahan tes benar salah (1) Sulit menulisan soal benar salah diluar tingkat pengetahuan yang bebas dari maksud ganda.
  12. 12. 12 (2) Jawaban soal tidak memberikan bukti bahwa pesrta didik mengetahui dengan baik soal tersebut. (3) Memungkinkan dan mendororng peserta didik untuk menerka-nerka jawaban. 3) Menjodohkan Tes tertulis bentuk menjodohkan merupakan tes tertulis yang terdiri atas dua macam kolom pararel, tiap kolom berisi pernyataan yang satu menempati posisi sebagai soal dan satunya sebagai jawaban, kemudian peserta didik diminta untuk menjodohkan kesesuaian antara dua pernyataan tersebut. Kelebihan dan kekurangan tes menjodohkan seperti di bawah ini: a) Kelebihan tes menjodohkan (1) Waktu membaca dan merespon relative singkat. (2) Mudah untuk dibuat. (3) Penilaian mudah, objektif dan dapat dipercaya. b) Kekurangan tes menjodohkan (1) Materi soal menjodohkan dibatasi oleh faktor ingatan atau pengetahuan yang sederhana dan kurang dapat dipakai untuk mengukur penguasaan yang bersifat pengertian dan kemampuan membuat penafsiran. (2) Sulit menyusun soal menjodohkan yang mengandung sejumlah respon yang homogen. (3) Mudah terpengaruh dengan petunjuk yang tidak relevan. 4) Isian Singkat Tes tertulis jawaban singkat adalah suatu tes tertulis dimana guru memberikan pertanyaan kepada peserta didik yang memerlukan jawaban secara singkat. Tes tertulis bentuk ini cucuk untuk mengukur kompetensi pengetahuan yang sifatnya hafalan atau ingatan, seperti nama tokoh, tempat tertentu dalam sejarah dan lain sebagainya. a) Kelebihan tes isian singkat (1) Mudah dalam pembuatan soal nya.
  13. 13. 13 (2) Kemungkinan menebak jawaban sangat sulit. (3) Cocok untuk soal-soal hitungan atau soal yang jawabannya pasti. (4) Hasil-hasil pengetahuan dapat diukur secara jelas. b) Kelemahan tes isian singkat (1) Sulit menyusun kata-kata yang jawabannya hanya satu. (2) Tidak cocok untuk mengukur hasil-hasil belajar yang kompleks. (3) Penilaian menjemukan dan memakan waktu yang lama. 5) Isian Panjang Tes tertulis bentuk isian adalah suatu bentuk tes diaman butir soal suatu kalimat dimana bagian-bagian tertentu yang dianggap penting dikosongkan dan belum sempurna, sehingga peserta didik diminta untuk mengisinya (melengkapi) dengan benar. b. Tes Uraian 1) Uraian Terbatas/Tertutup/Terstruktur Artinya butir soal yang ditanyakan sudah mengarah ke masalah tertentu, sehingga jawaban peserta didik harus sesuai dengan apa yang dituntut dari soal itu secara terstruktur. Contoh: sebutkan tiga landasan politik luar negeri bebas aktif negara Indonesia! 2) Uraian Bebas Artinya butir soal yang ditanyakan hanya menyangkut masalah utama yang dibicarakan, tanpa memberikan arahan tertentu dalam menjawabnya. Dengan demikian, peserta didik dapat mengembangkan pemikirannya dengan menjawab soal, sepanjang relevan dengan masalah utama yang ditanyakan. Contoh: Mengapa bangsa Indonesia mendukung perjuangan negara palestina untuk mencapai kemerdekaannya? Tes uraian memiliki kekhususan dalam penggunaannya, yaitu: a) Apabila jumlah peserta tes relatif sedikit. b) Apabila waktu penyusunan soal terbatas. c) Biaya dan tenaga menggandakan soal tidak memadai. d) Waktu untuk melakukan pemeriksaan hasil cukup panjang
  14. 14. 14 e) Apabila tujuan tes untuk mengukur kemampuan berpikir analitik, sintetik dan evaluatif. Kelebihan dan kekurangan yang dimiliki tes uraian bebas adalah sebagai berikut: a) Kelebihan tes uraian (1) Mengukur aspek kognitif yang lebih tinggi. (2) Mengembangkan kemampuan berbahasa peserta didik. (3) Melatih kemampuan berpikir yang teratur bagi peserta didik. (4) Mengembangkan keterampilan pemecahan masalah (problem solving) peserta didik (5) Penyusunan soal tidak membutuhkan waktu yang lama. b) Kekurangan tes uraian (1) Cara memeriksa hasil pekerjaan peserta didik agak sukar dan bisa subjektif (2) Membutuhkan waktu yang cukup banyak untuk koreksi (3) Membutuhkan waktu yang lebih lama untuk menyelesaikan satu soal uraian (4) Tidak mencakup kompetensi dasar (KD) yang dapat diuji (5) Tidak dapat mencakup materi esnsial seluruhnya. 2. Tes Lisan Tes bentuk lisan adalah tes yang dipergunakan untuk mengukur tingkat pencapaian kompetensi, terutama pengetahuan (kognitif) dimana guru memberikan pertanyaan langsung kepada peserta didik secara verbal (bahasa lisan) dan ditanggapi oleh peserta didik secara langsung dengan menggunakan bahasa verbal (lisan) juga. a. Kelebihan tes lisan 1) Dapat digunakan untuk menilai kepribadian dan kompetensi penguasaan pengetahuan peserta didik, karena dilakukan secara face to face (tatap muka). 2) Jika peserta didik belum jelas dengan pertanyaan yang diajukan, guru dapat langsung memperjelas pertanyaan yang dimaksud. 3) Dari sikap dan cara menjawab pertanyaan, guru dapat mengetahui apa yang tersirat dalam jawaban.
  15. 15. 15 4) Guru dapat menggali lebih lanjut jawaban peserta didik sampai mendetail (lebih rinci), sehingga mengetahui bagian mana yang paling dikuasi peserta didik. 5) Tepat untuk mengukur kecakapan tertentu, seperti kemampuan membaca dan memahami konsep tertentu. b. Kekurangan tes lisan 1) Apabila hubungan antara guru dengan peserta didik kurang baik, misalnya tegang, menakutkan dan memengaruhi objektivitas hasil. 2) Keadaan emosional peserta didik sangat dipengaruhi oleh kehadiran pribadi guru yang dihadapinya. 3) Pertanyaan yang diajukan kepada peserta didik sering tidak sama jumlahnya maupun tingkat kesukarannya. 4) Membutuhkan waktu yang lama untuk melaksanakannya. 5) Kebebasan peserta didik menjawab pertanyaan menjadi kurang sebab sering kali guru memotong jawaban sebelum peserta didik menuangkan semua pemikirannya. 3. Tes Perbuatan Tes perbuatan/tindakan/keterampilan pada umumnya memiliki dua karakteristik dasar, yaitu: a. Peserta tes diminta untuk menunjukan atau mendemonstrasikan kemampuannya dalam membuat sebuah produk atau terlibat dalam suatu aktifitas (proses/perbuatan), dan b. Produk dar hasil praktik yang juga perlu dinilai. Pada umumnya penilaian kemampuan melakukan sesuatu diuji dengan tes praktik, sedangkan penilaian hasil atau produk kerja dinilai menggunakan penilaian proyek. Walaupun tes praktik fokus pada penilaian proses untuk mengukur kemampuan peserta didik, penilaian produk juga tetap dilakukan. Demikian juga dengan penilaian proyek, walaupun fokus pada produk, namun proses pembuatan produk juga perlu dilakukan.
  16. 16. 16 RANGKUMAN: Kompetensi kognitif dapat diartikan sebagai potensi intelektual siswa yang terdiri dari enam domain kognitif, yaitu Pengetahuan (knowledge), Pemahaman (comprehention), Penerapan (application), Analisa (analysis), Sintesis (synthesis), dan Evaluasi (evaluation). Kognitif berarti persoalan yang menyangkut kemampuan untuk mengembangkan kemampuan rasional (akal). Aspek kognitif berorientasi pada kemampuan berfikir yang mencakup kemampuan intelektual yang lebih sederhana, yaitu mengingat, sampai pada kemampuan memecahkan masalah dengan menghubungkan dan menggabungkan beberapa ide, gagasan, metode, atau prosedur yang dipelajari dalam untuk memecahkan masaah. Dalam evaluasi penilaian domain kognitif dapat dilakukan dengan tes tertulis, tes lisan, dan tes perbuatan. Scan Disini LATIHAN: Untuk memperdalam pemahaman anda mengenai materi diatas, kerjakanlah latihan berikut: 1) Lakukan diskusi dengan teman-teman untuk mengidentifikasi kata kerja operasional yang digunakan pada tahapan domain kognitif. 2) Rancanglah satu penilaian pada domain spikomotorik dengan memilih salah satu bentuk teknik penilaian pada domain kognitif.
  17. 17. 17 DAFTAR PUSTAKA: Asep Herry Hernawan, dkk. (2014). Pembelajaran Terpadu di SD. Jakarta : Universitas Terbuka. Cepi Riyana, dkk. (2009). Media Pembelajaran, Hakikat, Pengembangan, Pemanfaatan dan Penilaian. Jakarta : CV Wahana Prima. Barnawi & Arifin, M. 2015. Micro Teacing Teori & Praktik Pengajaran Yang Efektif dan Kreatif. Jogjakarta: Ar-Ruzz Media Barnawi dan Arifin. 2015. Micro Teaching. Yogyakarta: AR-RUZZ MEDIA. Eldarni & Zuliarni. 2017. Micro Teaching. Jogjakarta: Media Akademi Khakiim, U., Degeng., Widiati, U. 2016. Pelaksanaan Membuka dan Menutup Pelajaran Oleh Guru Kelas 1 SD. Jurnal Pendidikan Teori Penelitian dan Pengembangan. 1(9). 1730

