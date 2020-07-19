Ruang lingkup modul afektif

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ` PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI SISWA |BAB 3 KEGIATAN | BELAJAR | 2 | 2 | Penilaian Kompetensi Afektif PENDAHULUAN Istilah ranah ...
CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah Mempelajari Ruang Lingkup Evaluasi Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Dapat Menjelaskan Bentuk Evaluasi P...
3 Domain Kognitif: Menurut Taksonomi Bloom, domain ranah afektif dibagi menjadi beberapa tingkatan atau jenjang sebagai be...
4 Ranah Afektif Taksonomi Bloom Kesadaran akan adanya suatu sistem nilai, ingin menerima nilai, dan memperhatikan nilai te...
KATA KERJA OPERASIONAL AFEKTIF MENERIMA Menunjukkan ....... Misalnya: kesadaran, kemauan, perhatian. Mengakui........ , mi...
CONTOH PERTANYAAN RANAH AFEKTIF No. Tingkatan Contoh Pertanyaan 1. Menerima (A1) Tidak semua organel di dalam sel tumbuhan...
7 TEKNIK EVALUASI/PENILAIAN DOMAIN AFEKTIF 1. Teknik Observasi Observasi merupakan teknik penilaian yang dilakukan secara ...
8 Kriteria penyusuan lembar penilaian diri: a. Pertanyaan tentang pendapat, tanggapan, dan sikap. Misalnya: sikap responde...
9 RANGKUMAN: Afektif berkaitan dengan sikap dan nilai. Kawasan afektif menurut Krathwohl, Bloom, dan Masia meliputi tujuan...
  1. 1. 1 ` PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI SISWA |BAB 3 KEGIATAN | BELAJAR | 2 | 2 | Penilaian Kompetensi Afektif PENDAHULUAN Istilah ranah afektif dalam bahasan Indonesia berasal dari kata “ranah” yang berarti bagian (satuan) perilaku manusia dan “afektif” berarti berkenaan dengan perasaan. Jadi, ranah afektif merupakan bagian dari tingkah laku manusia yang berhubungan dengan perasaan. Ranah afektif merupakan tujuan-tujuan yang berkenaan dengan kondisi emosi seseorang. Dalam hal ini ranah afektif dimaksudkan untuk menggugah emosi siswa agar ikut berperan aktif dalam kegiatan belajar mengajar. Afektif mencakup emosi atau perasaan yang dimiliki oleh setiap peserta didik, yang juga perlu mendapatkan perhatian dalam pembelajaran. Setiap peserta didik memiliki emosi yang berbeda, sehingga rangsangan yang diberikan juga harus berbeda. Reaksi emosional dapat berkembang menjadi kebiasaan, sehingga mempengaruhi perkembangan nilai, moral dan sikap individu peserta didik.
  2. 2. CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah Mempelajari Ruang Lingkup Evaluasi Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Dapat Menjelaskan Bentuk Evaluasi Penilaian Hasil Belajar Pada Domain Afektif Sub Capaian Pembelajaran 1. Menjelaskan Konsep Ranah Afektif pada penilaian hasil belajar 2. Menjelaskan Domain Afektif pada penilaian hasil belajar 3. Memilih Kata Kerja Operasional Domain Afektif 4. Menentukan Teknik Evaluasi/Penilaian Hasil Belajar Domain Afektif 5. 6. Pokok Materi 1. Konsep Ranah Afektif 2. Domain Afektif 3. Kata Kerja Operasional Domain Afektif 4. Teknik Evaluasi/Penilaian Domain Afektif PENGERTIAN: Penilaian afektif adalah setiap metode yang digunakan untuk mengungkapkan bagaimana seorang siswa merasakan tentang dirinya, persepsi tentang citra dirinya, apa yang berpengaruh terhadap perilakunya didalam masyakarakat, kelas dan rumahnya (Wood, 1996). Sedangkan ranah afektif menurut Anderson adalah ranah yang berkaitan dengan sikap dan nilai. Ranah afektif mencakup watak perilaku seperti perasaan, minat, sikap, emosi, dan nilai. Sementara Anita E. Woolfolk mengemukakan, “The affective domain is emotional objectives”. Maksudnya ranah afektif merupakan tujuan- tujuan yang berkenaan dengan kondisi emosi seseorang. Kawasan afektif menurut Krathwohl, Bloom, dan Masia meliputi tujuan pendidikan yang berkenaan dengan minat, sikap, dan nilai serta pengembangan penghargaan dan penyesuaian diri. Kawasan ini dibagi menjadi lima jenjang, yaitu penerimaan (receiving), pemberian respon (responding), pemberian nilai atau penghargaan (valuing), pengorganisasian (organization), dan karakteristik (characterization).
  3. 3. 3 Domain Kognitif: Menurut Taksonomi Bloom, domain ranah afektif dibagi menjadi beberapa tingkatan atau jenjang sebagai berikut: 1. Penerimaan (receiving) Penerimaan mencakup kepekaan akan adanya suatu rangsangan dan kesediaan untuk memperhatikan rangsangan tersebut, yang dinyatakan dengan memperhatikan sesuatu, walaupun perhatian itu masih bersifat pasif. Padangan dari segi pembelajaran, jenjang ini berhubungan dengan upaya menimbulkan, mempertahankan, dan mengrahkan perhatian siswa. Misalnya mendengarkan dengan sungguh-sungguh, menunjukkan kesadaran pentingnya belajar, menunjukkan sensitivitas terhadap kebutuhan manusia dan aktif terhadap kegiatan di kelas. 2. Partisipasi/Pemberian Respon (responding) Partispasi adalah aktif berpartispasi dalam suatu kegiatan. Pada tingkat ini siswa tidak hanya mengghadiri suatu kegiatan tetapi juga bereaksi terhadap sesuatu dengan beberapa cara. Misalnya berpartisipasi dalam diskusi kelas, menunjukkan minat dalam belajar. 3. Penilaian (valuing) Penilaian meliputi kemampuan untuk memberikan penilaian terhadap sesuatu dan membawa diri sesuai dengan penilaian itu. Kemampuan itu dinyatakan dalam suatu tindakan atau perkataan, seperti menghargai, menunjukkan perhatian terhadap orang lain, menunjukkan komitmen. 4. Organisasi (organization) Organisasi adalah kemampuan untuk membawa bersama-sama perbedaan nilai, menyelesaikan konflik diantara nilai-nilai dan mulai membentuk suatu sistem nilai yang konsisten. 5. Pembentukan Pola Hidup (characterization) Pembentukan pola hidup mencakup kemampuan untuk menghayati nilai-nilai kehidupan sedemikian rupa, sehingga dapat menginternalisasikannya dalam diri dan menjadikannya sebagai pedoman yang nyata dan jelas dalam kehidupan sehari hari, yang dinyatakan dengan adanya pengaturan hidup dalam berbagai bidang kehidupan.
  4. 4. 4 Ranah Afektif Taksonomi Bloom Kesadaran akan adanya suatu sistem nilai, ingin menerima nilai, dan memperhatikan nilai tersebut Penerimaan (receiving) Sikap ingin merespon terhadap sistem nilai, puas dalam merespon Penerimaan terhadap suatu nilai, memilih sistem nilai yang disukai dan memberikan komitmen Memilah dan menghimpun sistem nilai yang akan digunakan Berkarajter, berperilaku secara konsisten, terus- menerus sesuai dengan sistem nilai yang telah diorganisasi Pemberian Respon (responding) Pengorganisasian (organization)Pemberian Nilai (valuing) Karakterisasi (characterizatio)
  5. 5. KATA KERJA OPERASIONAL AFEKTIF MENERIMA Menunjukkan ....... Misalnya: kesadaran, kemauan, perhatian. Mengakui........ , misalnya: perbedaan, kepentingan MERESPON Mematuhi.......... mis.: peraturan, tuntutan, perintah. Berperan aktif ........ , mis: di laboratorium, dalam diskusi, dalam kelompok, dalam organisasi, dalam kegiatan. MENGHARGAI Menerima suatu nilai, menyukai, menyepakati. Menghargai ........... misal: karya seni, sumbangan ilmu, pendapt, gagasan dan saran MENGORGANISASIKAN Membentuk sistem nilai. Menangkap relasi antar nilai. Bertanggung jawab. Mengintegrasikan nilai. KARAKTERISASI MENURUT NILAI Menunjukkan......... mis.: kepercayaan diri, disiplin pribadi, kesadaran moral. Mempertimbangkan. Melibatkan diri. A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 Menanyakan Memilih Mengikuti Menjawab Melanjutkan Memberi Menyatakan Menempatkan Dll. Melaksanakan Membantu Menawarkan diri Menyambut Menolong Mendatangi Melaporkan Menyumbangkan Menyesuaikan diri Berlatih Menampilkan Membawakan Mendiskusikan Menyatakan setuju Mempraktekkan Dll. Menunjukkan Melaksanakan Menyatakan pendapat Mengambil prakarsa Mengikuti Memilih Ikut serta Menggabungkan diri Mengundang Mengusulkan Membedakan Membimbing Membenarkan Menolak Mengajak Dll. Merumuskan Berpegang pada Mengintegrasikan Menghubungkan Mengaitkan Menyusun Mengubah Melengkapi Menyempurnakan Menyesuaikan Menyamakan Mengatur Memperbandingkan Mempertahankan Memodifikasi Mengorganisasi Mengkoordinir Merangkai Dll. Bertindak Menyatakan Memperhatikan Melayani Membuktikan Menunjukkan Bertahan Mempertimbangkan Mempersoalkan Dll.
  6. 6. CONTOH PERTANYAAN RANAH AFEKTIF No. Tingkatan Contoh Pertanyaan 1. Menerima (A1) Tidak semua organel di dalam sel tumbuhan terdapat sel hewan, namun semua organel yang ada di dalam sel hewan terdapat di sel tumbuhan (setuju atau tidak setuju). 2. Merespon (A2) Masing-masing orang berhak mngeluarkan pendapatnya. Bagaimana pendapatmu mengenai pernyataan tersebut? 3. Menghargai (A3) Kadal berkembang biak secara ovovivipar. (benar atau salah). 4. Mengorganisasikan (A4) Buatlah susunan atau silsilah keluarga Nabi Muhammad SAW! 5. Karakterisasi menurut Nilai (A5) Apa yang akan kamu lakukan ketika melihat temanmu diperlakukan dengan tidak baik oleh teman yang lain?
  7. 7. 7 TEKNIK EVALUASI/PENILAIAN DOMAIN AFEKTIF 1. Teknik Observasi Observasi merupakan teknik penilaian yang dilakukan secara berkesinambungan dengan menggunakan indera, baik secara langsung maupun secara tidak langsung dengan menggunakan instrumen yang berisi sejumlah indikator perilaku yang diamati. Observasi langsung dilaksanakan oleh guru secara langsung tanpa perantara orang lain. Sedangkan observasi tidak langsung dengan bantuan orang lain, seperti guru lain, orang tua, peserta didik, dan karyawan sekolah. Bentuk instrumen yang digunakan untuk observasi adalah pedoman observasi yang berupa daftar cek atau skala penilaian (rating scale) yang berisi rubik. Daftar cek digunakan untuk mengamati ada atau tidaknya suatu sikap atau perilaku. Sedangkan skala nilai menentukan posisi sikap atau perilaku peserta didik dalam suatu rentang sikap. Pedoman observasi dilengkapi juga dengan rubik dan petunjuk penskoran. Rubik memuat petunjuk/uraian dalam penilaian skala atau daftar cek. Sedangkan petunjuk penskoran memuat cara memberi skor dan mengolah skor menjadi nilai akhir. Agar observasi lebih efektif dan terarah hendaknya: a. Dilakukan dengan tujuan yang jelas dan direncanakan sebelumnya. Perencanaan mencakup indikator atau aspek yang akan diamati dari suatu proses. b. Menggunakan pedoman observasi berupa daftar cek atau skala penilain. c. Pencatatan dilakukan selekas mungkin. d. Kesimpulan dibuat setelah program observasi selesai dilaksanakan. 2. Penilaian Diri Penilaian diri merupakan teknik penilaian dengan cara meminta peserta didik untuk mengemukakan kelebihan dan kekurangan diri dalam konteks pencapaian kompetensi. Instrumen yang digunakan berupa lembar penilaian diri menggunakan daftar cek atau skala penilaian (rating scale) yang disertai rubik. Skala penilaian dapat disusun dalam bentuk skala likert atau skala semantic differential. Data yang diperoleh melalui pengukuran dengan skala semantic differential adalah data interval.
  8. 8. 8 Kriteria penyusuan lembar penilaian diri: a. Pertanyaan tentang pendapat, tanggapan, dan sikap. Misalnya: sikap responden terhadap sesuatu hal. b. Gunakan kata-kata yang sederhana dan mudah dimengerti oleh responden. c. Usahakan pertanyaan yang jelas dan khusus. d. Hindarkan pertanyaan yang mempunyai lebih dari satu pengertian. e. Hindarikan pertanyaan yang mengandung sugesti. f. Pertanyaan harus berlaku bagi semua responden. 3. Penilaian antar Peserta Didik Penilaian antar peserta didik merupakan teknik penilaian dengan cara meminta peserta didik untuk saling menilai terkait dengan pencapaian kompetensi. Instrumen yang digunakan untuk penilaian antar peserta didik adalah daftar cek atau skala penilaian (rating scaler) dengan teknik sosiometri berbasis kelas. Guru dapat menggunakan salah satu dari eudanya atau menggunakan dua-duanya. 4. Jurnal Jurnal merupakan catatan pendidik di dalam dan diluar kelas yang berisi informasi hasil pengamatan tentang kekuatan dan kelemahan peserta didik yang berkaitan dengan sikap dan perilaku. Kelebihan yang ada pada jurnal adalah peristiwa kejadian dicatat dengan segera. Dengan demikian, jurnal bersifat asli dan objektif dan dapt digunakan untuk memahami peserta didik dengan lebih tepat. Sementara itu, kelemahan yang ada pada jurnal adalah relibilitas yang dimiliki rendah, menuntut waktu yang banyak, perlu kesabaran dalam menanti munculnya peristiwa sehingga dapat mengganggu perhatian dan tugas guru, apabila dilakukan dengan segera maka objektivitasnya berkurang. Beberapa hal yang perlu diperhatikan dalam membuat jurnal adalah: a. Catatan atas pengamatan guru harus objektif. b. Pengamatan dilaksanakan secara selektif, artinya yang dicatat hanyalah kejadian/peristiwa yang berkaitan dengan kompetensi inti. c. Pencatatan segera dilakukan (jangan ditunda-tunda).
  RANGKUMAN: Afektif berkaitan dengan sikap dan nilai. Kawasan afektif menurut Krathwohl, Bloom, dan Masia meliputi tujuan pendidikan yang berkenaan dengan minat, sikap, dan nilai serta pengembangan penghargaan dan penyesuaian diri. Kawasan ini dibagi menjadi lima jenjang, yaitu receiving (menerima), responding (menanggapi/partisipasi), valuing (menilai), organization (mengorganisasikan), dan characterization (karakterisasi). Ranah afektif dapat diukur melalui tes dengan teknik observasi, penilaian diri, penilaian antar peserta didik, dan jurnal. LATIHAN: Untuk memperdalam pemahaman anda mengenai materi diatas, kerjakanlah latihan berikut: 1) Lakukan diskusi dengan teman-teman untuk mengidentifikasi kata kerja operasional yang digunakan pada tahapan domain afektif. 2) Rancanglah satu penilaian pada domain spikomotorik dengan memilih salah satu bentuk teknik penilaian pada domain afektif.
