Ruang lingkup domain spikomotor

  1. 1. 1 ` PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI SISWA |BAB 3 KEGIATAN | BELAJAR | 2 | 3 | Penilaian Kompetensi Psikomotorik PENDAHULUAN Ranah psikomotorik adalah ranah yang menitikberatkan pada kemampuan fisik atau kerja otot. Dalam pengembangannya mata pelajaran yang berkaitan dengan psikomotorik adalah mata pelajaran yang lebih berorientasi pada gerakan dan menekankan pada reaksi-reaksi fisik dan keterampilan tangan. Keterampilan itu sendiri menunjukkan tingkat keahlian seseorang dalam suatu tugas atau sekumpulan tugas tertentu. Penilaian psikomotorik implementasinya dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan observasi atau pengamatan. Observasi sebagai alat penilaian banyak digunakan untuk mengukur tingkah laku individu ataupun proses terjadinya suatu kegiatan yang dapat diamati.
  2. 2. CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN Setelah Mempelajari Ruang Lingkup Evaluasi Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Dapat Menjelaskan Bentuk Evaluasi Penilaian Hasil Belajar Pada Aspek Spikomotor. Sub Capaian Pembelajaran 1. Menjelaskan Konsep Ranah Spikomotor pada penilaian hasil belajar 2. Menjelaskan Domain spikomotorik pada penilaian hasil belajar 3. Memilih Kata Kerja Operasional Domain Spikomotorik 4. Menentukan Teknik Evaluasi/Penilaian Hasil Belajar Domain Psikomotorik Pokok Materi 1. Konsep Ranah Spikomotor 2. Domain Spikomotorik 3. Kata Kerja Operasional Domain Spikomotorik 4. Teknik Evaluasi/Penilaian Domain Psikomotorik PENGERTIAN: Ranah psikomotor (psikomotorik) adalah ranah yang berkaitan dengan keterampilan (skill) atau kemampuan bertindak setelah seseorang menerima pengalaman belajar tertentu. Hasil belajar psikomotor ini sebenarnya merupakan kelanjutan dari hasil belajar kognitif (memahami sesuatu) dan hasil belajar afektif (kecenderungan untuk berperilaku). Sementara menurut Bloom (1979) ranah pesikomotor berhubungan dengan hasil belajar yang pencapaiannya melalui keterampilan manipulasi yang melibatkan otot dan kekuatan fisik. Singer (1972) menambahkan bahwa mata pelajaran yang berkaitan dengan psikomotor adalah mata pelajaran yang lebih berorientasi pada gerakan dan menekankan pada reaksi-reaksi fisik dan keterampilan tangan. Keterampilan itu sendiri menunjukkan tingkat keahlian seseorang dalam suatu tugas atau sekumpulan tugas tertentu.
  3. 3. 3 Domain Psikomotorik : Pada kawasan psikomotorik terdapat 7 jenjang domain, yakni persepsi (perception), kesiapan (set), gerakan terbimbing (guided response), gerakan yang terbiasa (mechanical response), gerakan yang kompleks (complex response), penyesuaian pada pola gerak, dan kreativitas (creativity). Penjabaran mengenai 7 jenjang domain tersebut sebagai berikut: 1. Persepsi (Perception) Mencakup kemampuan untuk mengadakan diskriminasi yang tepat antara dua perangsang atau lebih, berdasarkan pembedaan antar ciri- ciri fisik yang khas pada masing-masing rangsangan, yang dinyatakan dengan adanya suatu reaksi yang menunjukan kesadaran akan hadirnya rangsangan (stimulation) dan perbedaan antara rangsangan- rangsangan yang ada. 2. Kesiapan (Set) Mencakup kemampuan untuk menempatkan diri dalam keadaan akan memulai sesuatu Gerakan atau rangkaian gerakan, yang dinyatakan dalam bentuk kesiapan jasmani dan mental. 3. Gerakan Terbimbing (Guided Response) Mencakup kemampuan untuk melakukan sesuatu rangkaian gerak- gerik, yang dinyatakan dengan menggerakkan anggota tubuh. 4. Gerakan yang Terbiasa (Mechanical Response) Mencakup kemampuan untuk melakukan sesuatu rangkaian gerak- gerik dengan lancar tanpa memperhatikan lagi contoh yang diberikan. 5. Gerakan yang Kompleks (Complex Response) Mencakup kemampuan untuk melaksanakan suatu keterampilan yang terdiri atas berbagai komponen, dengan lancar, tepat, dan efisien yang dinyatakan dalam suatu rangkaian perbuatan yang berurutan serta menggabungkan beberapa subjek keterampilan menjadi suatu keseluruhan gerakan yang teratur. 6. Penyesuaian pada Pola Gerak Mencakup kemampuan untuk mengadakan perubahan dan penyesuaian pola gerak-gerik dengan kondisi setempat atau dengan menunjukan suatu taraf keterampilan yang telah mencapai kemahiran. 7. Kreativitas (Creativity) Mencakup kemampuan untuk melahirkan pola-pola gerak-gerik yang baru, yang dilakukan atas prakarsa atau inisiatif sendiri
  4. 4. 4 KATA KERJA OPERASIONAL PSIKOMOTORIK No Kategori Penjelasan Kata Kerja Kunci 1 Presepsi Kemampuan menggunakan saraf sensori dalam menginterpretasikan nya dalam memperkirakan sesuatu Contoh: menurunkan suhu AC saat merasa suhu ruangan panas Mendeteksi, mempersiapkan diri, memilih, menghubungkan, menggambarkan, mengidentifikasi, mengisolasi, membedakan menyeleksi,. 2 Kesiapan Mendeteksi, mempersiapkan diri, memilih, menghubungkan, menggambarkan, mengidentifikasi, mengisolasi, membedakan menyeleksi,. Memulai, mengawali, memprakarsai, membantu, memperlihatkan mempersiapkan diri, menunjukkan, mendemonstrasikaan. 3 Reaksi yang diarahkan Kemampuan untuk memulai ketrampilan yang kompleks dengan bantuan / bimbingan dengan meniru dan uji coba.Contoh: Mengikuti arahan dari instruktur. Meniru, mentrasir, mengikuti, mencoba, mempraktekkan, mengerjakan, membuat, memperlihatkan, memasang, bereaksi, menanggapi. 4 Reaksi natural (mekanis me) Kemampuan untuk melakukan kegiatan pada tingkat ketrampilan ahap yang lebih sulit. Melalui tahap ini diharapkan siswa akan terbiasa Mengoperasikan, membangun, memasang, membongkar, memperbaiki, melaksanakan sesuai standar, mengerjakan, menggunakan, merakit, mengendalikan, mempercepat,
  5. 5. 5 melakukan tugas rutinnya. Contoh: menggunakan computer. memperlancar, mempertajam, menangani. 5 Reaksi yang kompleks Kemampuan untuk melakukan kemahirannya dalam melakukan sesuatu, dimana hal ini terlihat dari kecepatan, ketepatan, efsiensi dan efektivitasnya. Semua tindakan dilakukan secara spontan, lancar, cepat, tanpa ragu. Mengoperasikan, membangun, memasang, membongkar, memperbaiki, melaksanakan sesuai standar, mengerjakan, menggunakan, merakit, mengendalikan, mempercepat, memperlancar, mencampur, mempertajam, menangani, mngorganisir, membuat draft/sketsa, mengukur 6 Adaptasi Kemampuan mengembangkan keahlian, dan memodifikasi pola Kemampuan mengembangkan keahlian, dan memodifikasi pola Mengubah, mengadaptasikan, memvariasikan, merevisi, mengatur kembali, merancang kembali, memodifikasi. 7 kreatifitas Kemampuan untuk menciptakan pola baru yang sesuai dengan kondisi/situasi tertentu dan juga kemampuan mengatasi masalah dengan mengeksplorasi kreativitas diri. Contoh: membuat formula baru, inovasi, produk baru. Merancang, membangun, menciptakan, mendisain, memprakarsai, mengkombinasikan, membuat, menjadi pioneer
  6. 6. 6 TEKNIK EVALUASI/PENILAIAN DOMAIN PSIKOMOTORIK Penilaian keterampilan dilakukan dengan cara mengamati suatu tugas atau memeriksa produk yang dihasilkan oleh peserta didik. 1. Penilaian Unjuk Kerja/Tes Praktik Penilaian tes praktik merupakan penilaian yang mengamati kegiatan peserta didik dalam melakukan sesuatu. Penilaian tes praktik bertujuan untuk mengukur tingkat penguasaan siswa terhadap suatu materi. Penilaian ini digunakan untuk menilai ketercapaian kompetensi yang menuntut peserta didik untuk melakukan tugas tertentu. Penilaian unjuk kerja adalah penilaian tindakan atau tes praktik yang secara efektif dapat digunakan untuk mengumpulkan informasi tentang perilaku atau keterampilan yang diharapkan muncul pada peserta didik. Penilaian tes praktik disesuaikan dengan kriteria masing-masing mata pelajaran (Kunandar, 2013:257). 2. Penilaian Proyek Penilaian proyek adalah cara penilaian yang dilakukan dengan melakukan pengamatan dan penilaian terhadap tugas-tugas tertentu yang dikerjakan siswa pada periode waktu tertentu. Penilaian ini berfokus pada seluruh proses penyelesaian proyek dari aspek persiapan proyek, pengerjaan hingga hasil proyek. Menurut Kunandar (2013:279) bahwa “penilaian proyek merupakan kegiatan penilaian terhadap suatu tugas yang meliputi pengumpulan, pengorganisasian, pengevaluasian, dan penyajian data yang harus diselesaikan siswa baik secara individu atau kelompok dalam waktu atau periode tertentu”. Penilaian proyek dapat digunakan untuk mengetahui pemahaman, kemampuan mengaplikasikan, dan kemampuan penyelidikan yang dimiliki oleh peserta didik. 3. Penilaian Portofolio Penilaian portofolio merupakan penilaian berkelanjutan yang didasarkanpada kumpulan informasi yang menunjukkan perkembangan kemampuan siswa dalam periode tertentu. Penilaian portofolio menilai karya-karya siswa pada satu periode tertentu. Oleh karena itu, portofolio dapat memperlihatkan perkembangan kemajuan belajar siswa melalui karyanya, misalnya kemampuan menari siswa berdasarkan materi yang diberikan, pola lantai yang menarik, serta kekompakan dalam melakukan gerak (Kunandar, 2013:286).
  7. 7. 7 RANGKUMAN: Ranah psikomotorik adalah ranah yang berhubungan dengan aktivitas fisik. Bloom berpendapat bahwa ranah psikomotorik berhubungan dengan hasil belajar yang pencapaiannya melalui keterampilan manipulasi yang melibatkan otot dan kekuatan fisik. Domain ranah psikomotorik dibagi menjadi beberapa jenjang/tingkatan yaitu persepsi (perception), kesiapan (set), gerakan terbimbing (guided response), gerakan yang terbiasa (mechanical response), gerakan yang kompleks (complex response), penyesuaian pada pola gerak, dan kreativitas (creativity). Teknik evaluasi dalam ranah psikomotorik dapat diukur melalui penilaian unjuk kerja, penilaian proyek, dan penilaian portofolio. Scan Disini LATIHAN: Untuk memperdalam pemahaman anda mengenai materi diatas, kerjakanlah latihan berikut: 1) Lakukan diskusi dengan teman-teman untuk mengidentifikasi kata kerja operasional yang digunakan pada tahapan domain spikomotor. 2) Rancanglah satu penilaian pada domain spikomotorik dengan memilih salah satu bentuk teknik penilaian pada domain spikomotor.
  8. 8. 8 DAFTAR PUSTAKA: Asep Herry Hernawan, dkk. (2014). Pembelajaran Terpadu di SD. Jakarta : Universitas Terbuka. Cepi Riyana, dkk. (2009). Media Pembelajaran, Hakikat, Pengembangan, Pemanfaatan dan Penilaian. Jakarta : CV Wahana Prima. Barnawi & Arifin, M. 2015. Micro Teacing Teori & Praktik Pengajaran Yang Efektif dan Kreatif. Jogjakarta: Ar-Ruzz Media Barnawi dan Arifin. 2015. Micro Teaching. Yogyakarta: AR-RUZZ MEDIA. Eldarni & Zuliarni. 2017. Micro Teaching. Jogjakarta: Media Akademi Khakiim, U., Degeng., Widiati, U. 2016. Pelaksanaan Membuka dan Menutup Pelajaran Oleh Guru Kelas 1 SD. Jurnal Pendidikan Teori Penelitian dan Pengembangan. 1(9). 1730

