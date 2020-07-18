Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY: Dr. Pratistha Ghimire PG Resident, 1ST Year Department of Prosthodontics and Crown-bridge
Contents • History & Introduction • Components • Chemical nature • Composition • Classification • General Properties • Var...
History • In ancient times, beeswax was used, derived from secretions that bees use to build honeycombs • Modern waxes are...
Introduction • The wide variety of dental waxes can be classified into two groups: 1. Those used primarily in the clinic 2...
Components of dental waxes • Dental waxes contain: 1. Natural Waxes 2. Synthetic Waxes 3. Additives
Chemical nature of waxes • Natural waxes are long chain, complex combinations of organic compounds of reasonably high mole...
Mineral waxes • Paraffin and microcrystalline waxes • These are distillation products of petroleum • They are both hydroca...
Mineral waxes…. Ozokerite • It is an earth wax found in western US and central Europe • It improves the physical character...
Mineral waxes…. Montan • A fossilized wax extracted from coal and lignite • It is very hard, reflecting the high concentra...
Mineral waxes…. Ceresin • Obtained from petroleum and lignite refining • They are harder and are used to raise melting ran...
Plant waxes Carnauba • Also called Brazil wax and palm wax, is a wax of the leaves of the palm Copernicia prunifera, a pla...
Candelilla • Wax derived from the leaves of the small Candelilla shrub native to northeastern Mexico • Yellowish-brown, ha...
Ouricury • Brown-colored wax obtained from the leaves of a Brazilian Feather Palm by scraping the leaf surface • Melts bet...
Japan wax and cocoa butter • Both are not true waxes but are chiefly fats • Japan wax : pale yellow, sticky, tough, mallea...
Insect wax Beeswax • Melts at 63–73 °C • Brittle at room temperature • Plastic at body temperature • Its addition reduces ...
Insect wax… Shellac wax • From the lac insect Kerria lacca • Used for making special trays, temporary denture base etc.
Animal wax Spermaceti • Found in the spermaceti organ inside the sperm whale’s head • It is not widely used • Mainly used ...
Synthetic waxes • Synthetic waxes are chemically synthesized from natural wax molecules • Prepared under controlled condit...
Wax additives Gums • Viscous, amorphous exudates from plants that harden when exposed to air • Complex substances mainly m...
Wax additives….Resins • Exudates of certain trees and plants (except shellac which is from insects) • Complex, amorphous m...
Wax additives…. Fats • Tasteless, odorless and colorless substances • Similar to wax but have lower melting temperatures a...
Wax additives…. Oils • Lower the melting point of paraffin • Hydrocarbon oils : soften waxes • Silicone oils : improve eas...
Composition of Dental Wax • The primary components of dental waxes are derived from synthetic waxes and natural waxes • Co...
Classification of dental waxes
According to origin • Mineral • Plant • Insect • Animal
According to Use
General properties 1. Melting range 2. Thermal expansion 3. Mechanical properties 4. Flow 5. Residual stresses 6. Ductility
Melting range • Waxes have melting ranges rather than melting points • E.g. Paraffin : 44- 62oC, Carnauba: 50- 90oC • Sign...
Thermal expansion • Waxes expand when subjected to a rise in temperature and contract as the temperature is decreased Coef...
Mechanical properties • The elastic modulus, proportional limit and compressive strength of waxes are low compared to othe...
Flow • It is a measure of a wax’s ability to deform under light forces and is analogous to creep • An important property, ...
Flow is dependent on: 1. Temperature of the wax 2. Force applied 3. The length of time the force is applied
Ito M, Yamagishi T, Oshida Y, Munoz CA. Effect of selected physical properties of waxes on investments and casting shrinka...
Residual stress • Regardless of the method used to make a wax pattern, residual stresses will exist in the completed patte...
Ductility • Ductility increases as the temperature of the wax is increased In general: • Waxes with low melting points hav...
PATTERN WAXES
Pattern waxes • Many dental restorations or prostheses are first made with pattern waxes • The wax is later replaced with ...
Inlay Casting Wax • Among the oldest waxes in dentistry USES • The pattern for inlays, crowns and FPDs is first made in wa...
Direct and Indirect Techniques • If the pattern is made directly in the tooth (in the mouth), it is said to be prepared by...
Lost Wax Pattern Technique
Ideal Requirements of Inlay Casting Waxes 1. When softened, the wax should be uniform, there should be no graininess or ha...
Ideal Requirements of Inlay Casting Waxes... 5. During burnout (500 °C), it should vaporize completely without residue 6. ...
Classification (ADA Specification 4) • Type 1 : Medium wax- direct techniques • Type 2 : Soft wax - indirect techniques Su...
Composition • Paraffin wax • Gum dammar • Carnauba or Candelilla • Coloring agents
Paraffin wax (40–60%) • Main ingredient • Used to establish the melting point • Paraffin wax flakes trimmed do not give a ...
Carnauba wax (25%) • Increases melting point of wax • Combined with paraffin to decrease the flow at mouth temperature • A...
Properties of Inlay Wax Flow
Properties of Inlay Wax Flow
Properties of Inlay Wax Thermal properties Thermal conductivity • The thermal conductivity of these waxes is low • It take...
• The expansion rate increases abruptly above approximately 35˚ C (95˚ F). The temperature at which the change in rate occ...
Wax distortion Wax distortion is the most serious problem in inlay wax It is due to release of stresses in the pattern cau...
Thus, the amount of residual stress is dependent on: • The method of forming the pattern • Its handling • Length of time a...
Causes of distortion • Distortion is due to any method of manipulation that creates inhomogeneity of wax involving the int...
Distortion of the wax can occur: • If wax is not at uniform temperature when inserted in the cavity, some parts of the wax...
• To avoid the distortion 1. Minimal carving and change in temperature 2. Minimal storage of pattern. Invest immediately 3...
Manipulation of Inlay Wax • Wax stick is held over the visible flame and rotated, taking care not to volatilize the wax • ...
• To fabricate indirect patterns, the die should be lubricated, preferably with a lubricant containing a wetting agent • T...
CASTING WAX To make patterns of the metallic framework and sprues of removable partial dentures
Properties • Tacky and highly ductile as they must adapt easily and stick onto the refractory cast Supplied as
MILLING WAX Also known as machinable wax
• An extremely hard wax with high melting temperature - high resolution detail • The wax pattern formed after machining is...
Available as  Blocks, Cylinders, Discs, Cakes in containers Properties • It is harder and has a higher melting temperatur...
BASEPLATE WAX Also referred to as modeling or Type 2 (ISO 15854) wax
Uses 1. To establish the initial arch form in the construction of complete denture 2. To make occlusion rims 3. To form th...
Properties Ideally, • Should be easy to carve • Should not chip and break at try-in • Should boil out without leaving any ...
Classification (ADA specification 24) • Type I : Soft — for building veneers • Type II : Medium — to use in mouths in norm...
Composition
PROCESSING WAXES Used mainly as accessory aids in the construction of a variety of restorations and appliances, either cli...
Boxing wax and Beading wax USES • Used to build up vertical walls around the impression, in order to pour the stone and ma...
Advantages of Beading and Boxing 1. Preserves the extensions and landmarks 2. Determines the thickness of the borders 3. C...
Properties • They are pliable and can be adapted easily • A slight tackiness allows it to stick to the impression
Technique • Beading wax is adapted around the periphery • This wax should be approximately 4 mm wide and 3–4 mm below the ...
UTILITY WAX • COMPOSITION: • Beeswax • Petroleum • Other soft waxes in varying proportions • SUPPLIED AS: • It is availabl...
Properties • It is pliable and can be easily molded • It is adhesive and can stick to the tray Uses: • To adjust contour o...
STICKY WAX Composition • Yellow beeswax • Rosin • Natural resins such as gum dammar Properties • Sticky when melted and ap...
Uses • For joining (assembling) metal parts before soldering • For joining fragments of broken dentures before repair proc...
CARDING WAX • Used by manufacturers for the packaging of acrylic or porcelain teeth • They are soft, tacky and pliable at ...
SHELLAC • Shellac was once extensively used in dentistry to fabricate temporary denture bases and custom trays
Composition • Shellac wax • Plasticizers like stearin and stearic acid • Fillers like mica (strength), talc • Some contain...
• Heating of the shellac in water above 70 °C - leaching of the plasticizers • Heating over flame above 100 °C - polymeriz...
Manipulation • Being a thermoplastic material, it is manipulated by softening with heat to adapt, cut and shape it Drawbac...
IMPRESSION WAXES Generally used in combination with other impression materials such as polysulfide rubber, ZOE, or dental ...
A. Corrective wax (Dental impression wax) Composition • Paraffin • Ceresin • Beeswax
Uses • It is used to register the soft tissues details 1. To make functional impression of Class I and II removable partia...
Properties • The flow at 37 °C is 100% • These waxes are subject to distortion during removal from the mouth • They should...
Types 1. Korecta wax (No. 4) (extra soft - orange) 2. Iowa wax (white) —Available as 6 inch sticks or in a small container...
I. Korecta Wax • Extra Hard No. 1 - (Pink) is a reinforcing material used only on the external surface to support wax exte...
II. Iowa Wax • Developed to record the functional or supporting edentulous ridge • Ideal for atrophic or knife edge residu...
III. HL Physiologic Paste • Used to record the posterior palatal seal IV. Adaptol • Used as a thermoplastic moulding mater...
B. BITE REGISTRATION WAX USES • It is used to record the relationship between the upper and lower teeth • This is necessar...
Composition • Beeswax or paraffin or ceresin • Some contain aluminum or copper particles Properties • Flow at 37 0 C range...
Alu Wax • Used to verify jaw relation records • Contains Aluminum and Cuprex chloride • Available in sheets and in arch fo...
Bite Wafers • Designed for a fast precise record • Used for checking occlusal relationships • Copper particles provide uni...
RECENT ADVANCES Conventionally, the wax patterns are prepared manually and then casted, but there are newer advancements i...
1. CAD CAM machines: The wax pattern is produced using the milling technique based on a virtual model created from the dig...
Comparison the Marginal and Internal Fit of Metal Copings Cast from Wax Patterns Fabricated by CAD/CAM and Conventional Wa...
Although CAD/CAM technology has already changed dentistry, it needs some improvement in scanning procedure, data processin...
Conclusion • Waxes are among the most popular and useful of dental materials • They are economical, suited for many purpos...
References • Phillips' science of dental materials- 12th and 13th edition • Restorative dental materials 11th edition – Ro...
Dental Waxes
