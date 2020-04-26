Nucleic acid & Nucelotides

Nucleic acid

Nucleic acids are the polymer of nucleotides (polynucleotides) held by 3’ and 5’ phosphate bridge.

Nucleotide

Nucleotide perform variety of functions in a living cells. They are composed of pentose sugar, phosphate and a nitrogenous base.

Functions of Nucleotide

Monomeric units of DNA and RNA

Structural component of several coenzymes e.g. FAD, NADP+

Serve as carriers of high energy intermediates in the biosynthesis of carbohydrates, lipids and proteins

Nucleotides are intimately involved in the energy reactions of the cell e.g. ATP

Control several metabolic reactions by their action as allosteric regulators.

Cyclic AMP amd cyclic GMP are the second messenger in hormonal functions.

Nucleotide structure

Biosynthesis of Purines

Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine

Disorder of Purine

Catabolism of Purine



