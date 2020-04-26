Nucleic acid & Nucelotides

-
Nucleic acid
Nucleic acids are the polymer of nucleotides (polynucleotides) held by 3’ and 5’ phosphate bridge.
Nucleotide
Nucleotide perform variety of functions in a living cells. They are composed of pentose sugar, phosphate and a nitrogenous base.
Functions of Nucleotide
Monomeric units of DNA and RNA
Structural component of several coenzymes e.g. FAD, NADP+
Serve as carriers of high energy intermediates in the biosynthesis of carbohydrates, lipids and proteins
Nucleotides are intimately involved in the energy reactions of the cell e.g. ATP
Control several metabolic reactions by their action as allosteric regulators.
Cyclic AMP amd cyclic GMP are the second messenger in hormonal functions.
Nucleotide structure
Biosynthesis of Purines
Biosynthesis of Pyrimidine
Disorder of Purine
Catabolism of Purine
