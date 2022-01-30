Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modular Furniture Manufacturer

Jan. 30, 2022
Mohit furniture is an online retail store that deals in all type of wooden furniture like Modular Wardrobe, office table, computer table, Dressing table, Laptop table, shoe cabinet, Cartoon almirah, etc in north west Delhi and nearby their area. Mohit Furniture have Multiple types of wooden Furniture Product are available.

  1. 1. MOHIT FURNITURE L-74 Vijay Vihar Ph-2 Rohini Sector- 4 New Delhi Mohit furniture is a online furniture retail store that deals in all type of wooden furniture like Modular wardrobe, office table, dressing table, computer table etc. in North West Delhi and Delhi . Mohit furniture have multiple design and color of furniture more than 100 types of furniture product are available on website. we provide 6 months warranty on our premium product. If you want to see a product then you also come in our shop. we accepted various mode of payment, Paytm, UPI, Bank Transfer etc. You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  2. 2. Mohit Furniture are deal in Dressing Table, Computer Table, Laptop Table, Study Table, Office Table, Wardrobe , Cartoon Wardrobe, Cupboard , Shoe rack, Book Shelf etc. All this item are made in Engineered Wood. You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  3. 3. DESIGN OF DRESSING TABLE You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  4. 4. DESIGN OF COMPUTER TABLE You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  5. 5. DESIGN OF MODULAR WARDROBE You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  6. 6. DESIGN OF OFFICE TABLE You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  7. 7. DESIGN OF STUDY TABLE You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in
  8. 8. You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in DESIGN OF SHOE RACK
  9. 9. Contact No. :-9354297219 Website :- www.mohitfurniture.in Email Address :- Info@mohitfurniture.In ADDRESS:- L-74 VIJAY VIHAR PH-2 ROHINI SECTOR-4 NEW DELHI. (MONDAY TO SUNDAY 10:00AM TO 8:00 PM) FACEBOOK :- @MOHITFURNITURE Contact US You can contact us :-9354297219 To see More Products or more info visit to our website:- www.mohitfurniture.in

