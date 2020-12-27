Cardiac pacing leads market

The increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases is the primary factor for driving the global cardiac pacing lead market. According to American Heart Association, in 2016, nearly half i.e. 48%, 121.5 million of the adults in the U.S. have cardiovascular diseases. Changing lifestyle of people, increased consumption of fats and sugar, unhealthy work practices and on desk work culture are the factors driving the market globally.

Furthermore, rising number of geriatric population and their chances of cardiac related diseases is the factor driving the market globally. Approvals for the devices associated with the programming of the pacing systems from the regulatory bodies help to drive the market growth. For instance, on May 2, 2019, Medtronic plc received the U.S. FDA approval for careLink SmartSynk device manager, which is used for programming pacing system for cardiac.

